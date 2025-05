Girl, 12, ‘left in awful pain’ from 'substandard operation' as children's surgeon suspended

Tammy Harrison, who was "left in awful pain" following surgery by now-suspended children's surgeon. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A children's surgeon has been suspended after a 12-year-old girl was “left in awful pain” after an operation, with 800 other cases being reviewed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) said the cases of almost 800 patients are being reviewed in relation to the practice of consultant orthopaedic surgeon Ms Kuldeep Stohr.

Ms Stohr, who specialises in paediatric surgery, was suspended earlier this year.

In a statement on its website, the trust said it wanted to “apologise unreservedly again to our patients and their families”.

It said that a review of patients’ care has begun and it would take at least a year to complete all cases, but that “we will be contacting patients and families during this time once the review of their care is complete”.

Medical negligence specialists Hudgell Solicitors said that the family of 12-year-old Tammy Harrison, who was operated on by Addenbrooke’s Hospital surgeon Ms Stohr in 2021, are among the first to receive findings.

Read more: TikTok Saved My Life: Student discovers life-threatening tumour after self-diagnosing rare condition

Read more: Lorraine Kelly opens up on secret health battle as she reassures fans ahead of surgery

Tammy had the operation in 2021,. Picture: PA

Tammy, who has cerebral palsy, has had problems with her hip joints throughout her life causing her legs to face inwards towards her body.

Lawyers said the review cited “technical problems” with her surgery.

The procedure was intended to stabilise her hip joint and improve mobility.

But lawyers said the review found screws were inserted in the wrong place and too low, meaning they did not properly connect to the bone, leading to gradual displacement.

Solicitor Elizabeth Maliakal, who represents the family, said: 'Tammy’s family have been issued a written apology which has come with an admission of substandard surgery, causing pain and harm, which is of course significant.“

But in terms of explaining what was found in the investigation, it is very brief, lacks detail, and is unclear.”

She said that the response “raises more questions than it answers” and the firm “will be instructing independent experts ourselves to study Tammy’s medical treatment”.

Tammy’s mother, Lynn, said: “Obviously we are pleased to have a written admission from the trust that Tammy’s care fell below standard, but we are four years after that operation now.“When Tammy had the operation in 2021, she was left in awful pain.“

She had to remain on painkillers much longer than we’d been advised she would need, and she didn’t leave her bed for weeks, having to have pillows and cushions around her.

“She was in agony and wouldn’t leave the house.”S

he added: “We raised our concerns on many occasions as she was in so much pain, so they should have been looking for issues on the x-rays.“Never once were we told after she had x-rays that the screws had been in the wrong place or that they were not fully connected.“They left her in pain.”

A Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “As part of the external clinical review process, patients and families are being invited for a meeting with a senior clinician, either in person or online, depending on their preference.

“This is to go through the details of the review findings for their case and to provide an opportunity to ask questions and clarify details.

“As a follow-up, patients and families will receive a letter with the details of their case and the review findings.”

“We understand how important it is to support our patients and their families and we have put in place a dedicated patient and family liaison team, who will be their primary point of contact for the duration of the review and can answer any further questions.“We apologise again to the patients and families affected and thank them for their patience as the external review process continues.”

The trust has also commissioned an investigation into what was known and when, as it emerged that concerns had been raised as early as 2015.

It said this was due to be completed by the end of July 2025 and it would publish and implement the findings.