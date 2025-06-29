GP visits for asthma attacks spike 45% as doctors warn the UK breathes 'toxic air'

29 June 2025, 11:50 | Updated: 29 June 2025, 13:12

The London skyline on March 20 2025 after London City Hall issued a high air pollution warning
The London skyline on March 20 2025 after London City Hall issued a high air pollution warning. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

Doctors are calling for urgent action to tackle air pollution after GP visits for asthma attacks in England jumped 45% in just one year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From January to June 2025, there were 45,458 asthma-related visits to GPs, up from 31,376 in the same period in 2024, according to new data from the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) research and surveillance centre, The Guardian reports.

New data from the RCGP shows the rate of asthma attacks has stayed well above the five-year average throughout 2025.

These figures follow a report released last week by the Royal College of Physicians showing that 99% of the UK population breathes "toxic air".

The report blames air pollution for killing 500 people a week and costing the economy £27 billion a year in poor health, NHS care and productivity losses.

The RCGP is urging ministers and mayors of major cities to expand clean air zones to protect public health.

Read More: Supermarkets told to cut 100 calories from shoppers' baskets in new anti-obesity drive

Read More: 'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

Exacerbations of asthma attacks were closely linked to air pollution by the RCGP
Exacerbations of asthma attacks were closely linked to air pollution by the Royal College of Physicians. Picture: Alamy

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, the chair of the RCGP, told The Guardian: “GPs have long been sounding the alarm on the detrimental effects of air pollution on patients’ health and these latest figures on asthma exacerbations are extremely concerning."

“Air pollution is a major public health crisis which is often overlooked, but we know it can be responsible for a range of serious physical and mental conditions and will often exacerbate existing conditions in patients.“

"We have been very encouraged by the efforts of the mayors in major cities such as Birmingham and London to reduce air pollution exposure through schemes such as the Ulez initiative, which are reporting very positive results.“

"But these latest statistics show that we need to go further, expanding the focus on reducing air pollution in the worst affected communities.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has said its 10-year health plan will shift the NHS from treatment to prevention.

Hawthorne said tacking air pollution must be a key part of the plan.

Sarah Sleet, the chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK, said the “huge increase” in asthma attacks was “extremely worrying” and highlighted the dangers posed by air pollution to asthma sufferers, including triggering life-threatening attacks and exacerbating symptoms.

Prof Steve Turner, the president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said he was “alarmed” by the rise in asthma attacks and urged ministers to “act quickly."

A government spokesperson said: “Air pollution is a serious public health issue, and we are committed to tackling this issue across the country.“

"We have already provided £575m to support local authorities to improve air quality and are developing a series of interventions to reduce emissions so that everyone’s exposure to air pollution is reduced.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has said the government is right to admit when it is wrong.

Benefits bill 'in a better place' after Labour U-turn, Streeting tells LBC as he admits 'concerns' over welfare reforms

Ex-police officer Wayne Couzens received the procedure after complaining of back pain

Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens rushed to hospital for 'non-emergency procedure'

Piccadilly Circus

Car ploughs into iconic London landmark as roads and tube station closed by police

Nearly eight months of almost daily anti-corruption demonstrations have shaken the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic

Dozens arrested as 140,000 flood Belgrade in massive anti-government protests

Exclusive
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Wes Streeting brands 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant a 'publicity stunt' as festival says it 'crossed the line'

Smoke rises after a Russian air strike on Kyiv, Ukraine last month.

NATO planes scrambled as Russia launches massive onslaught of 500 missiles at Ukraine overnight

Novak Djokovic arriving at the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on Friday

Djokovic: Wimbledon is my 'best chance' to win record 25th Grand Slam title

Multi Buy Crisps and Asda, Batteresa - London UK

Supermarkets told to cut 100 calories from shoppers' baskets in new anti-obesity drive

England's players celebrate after winning the UEFA U21 European Championship final.

England retain U21 Euros crown after thrilling extra time victory over Germany

Participants cross the Elisabeth Bridge during the Budapest Pride on June 28, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

Tens of thousands descend on Pride in Hungary, defying far-right PM Viktor Orban’s ban

Activists stage a protest on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Protests and glamour collide at Bezos’ star-studded Venice wedding

Sainsbury's will be the latest supermarket to shed light on how its sales have fared in recent months as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid rising food inflation.

Investors eye Sainsbury’s sales as grocers battle to lure in squeezed shoppers amid food inflation

Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio

Strictly star left ‘scared and helpless’ after London mugging

Person holds 'We are all Palestine Action' sign as activists marched and rallied in an emergency protest in support of the direct action group.

Two more arrested under Terrorism Act over Palestine Action Brize Norton break-in

Chalkwell Park in Westcliff on Sea, Southend, Essex, UK. Southend on Sea Borough Council green space in an urban area. Sign at entrance

Girl, 7, killed after tree collapses in public park as another girl in critical condition

The Manor, which is owned by William and Marianne Cartwright-Hignett and has gardens open to the public, said the loss of their copy of the Capitoline She-Wolf was a particularly sad loss.

Two men arrested after four 'iconic' statues stolen from Grade II-listed country home during jazz festival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Irene Mbugua was 46 when she was murdered.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body discovered in Birmingham

FRANCE-AVIATION-ACCIDENT

French army general and couple die in horror crash as plane smashes into residential area

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Carrie Johnson opens up about 'brutal week' after being admitted to hospital with severe dehydration
State Funeral Held In Tehran For Military Commanders Killed By Israel

Crowds chant 'death to America' as thousands line streets of Tehran for funeral of officials killed by Israel
Jessie J posted from hospital on Tuesday as she recovered from her mastectomy

Jessie J clarifies she is not cancer free after 'misunderstanding' over Instagram post

The flavoured ice lollies are popular treats for children

'Do Not Eat': Popular ice lollies recalled by major supermarkets

Josh van der Flier of the Lions runs the ball during the Super Rugby Tour Match between the Western Force and the British and Irish Lions.

British and Irish Lions smash Western Force but Tomos Williams suffers injury

Residents gather after the Israeli army targets a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025.

Israeli strikes kill at least 60 people in Gaza as Qatar hopes Iran ceasefire could pave way for peace
Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024

Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023

Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles poses with members of Team Jamaica during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica turns to the King in fight for slavery reparations

Prince William, The Prince of Wales plays in a charity polo tournament at Cirencester Polo Club, Cirencester.

William cuts ties with donor who offered access to him at polo cup for £20,000

Prince Harry

Harry emphasises ‘compassion’ at surprise NYC summit appearance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News