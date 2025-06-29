GP visits for asthma attacks spike 45% as doctors warn the UK breathes 'toxic air'

The London skyline on March 20 2025 after London City Hall issued a high air pollution warning.

By Jennifer Kennedy

Doctors are calling for urgent action to tackle air pollution after GP visits for asthma attacks in England jumped 45% in just one year.

From January to June 2025, there were 45,458 asthma-related visits to GPs, up from 31,376 in the same period in 2024, according to new data from the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) research and surveillance centre, The Guardian reports.

New data from the RCGP shows the rate of asthma attacks has stayed well above the five-year average throughout 2025.

These figures follow a report released last week by the Royal College of Physicians showing that 99% of the UK population breathes "toxic air".

The report blames air pollution for killing 500 people a week and costing the economy £27 billion a year in poor health, NHS care and productivity losses.

The RCGP is urging ministers and mayors of major cities to expand clean air zones to protect public health.

Exacerbations of asthma attacks were closely linked to air pollution by the Royal College of Physicians. Picture: Alamy

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, the chair of the RCGP, told The Guardian: “GPs have long been sounding the alarm on the detrimental effects of air pollution on patients’ health and these latest figures on asthma exacerbations are extremely concerning."

“Air pollution is a major public health crisis which is often overlooked, but we know it can be responsible for a range of serious physical and mental conditions and will often exacerbate existing conditions in patients.“

"We have been very encouraged by the efforts of the mayors in major cities such as Birmingham and London to reduce air pollution exposure through schemes such as the Ulez initiative, which are reporting very positive results.“

"But these latest statistics show that we need to go further, expanding the focus on reducing air pollution in the worst affected communities.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has said its 10-year health plan will shift the NHS from treatment to prevention.

Hawthorne said tacking air pollution must be a key part of the plan.

Sarah Sleet, the chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK, said the “huge increase” in asthma attacks was “extremely worrying” and highlighted the dangers posed by air pollution to asthma sufferers, including triggering life-threatening attacks and exacerbating symptoms.

Prof Steve Turner, the president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said he was “alarmed” by the rise in asthma attacks and urged ministers to “act quickly."

A government spokesperson said: “Air pollution is a serious public health issue, and we are committed to tackling this issue across the country.“

"We have already provided £575m to support local authorities to improve air quality and are developing a series of interventions to reduce emissions so that everyone’s exposure to air pollution is reduced.”