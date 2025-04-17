GPs in England will be able to claim £20 'bonus' for keeping patients out of hospital in bid to cut NHS waiting lists

GPs across England are expected to receive a £20 bonus for each patient they decide not to send to hospital as NHS strives to cut waiting lists. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

GPs across England are expected to receive a £20 bonus for each patient they decide not to send to hospital as NHS strives to cut waiting lists.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rules fall under a new government scheme aimed at reducing the NHS waiting list.

GP surgeries can claim the bonus if, instead of referring patients to hospitals, they refer patients for tests and treatments in health clinics and specialists.

According to ministers, around 2million patients with 'common conditions' including irritable bowel syndrome and ear wax related issues could potentially access quicker treatment.

The new scheme is reportedly designed to reduce NHS waiting lists by 'two million'.

Read more: Residents fear for health while ‘cat-sized’ rats raid rubbish piles in streets

Read more: Doctors in end-of-life cases can be named, Supreme Court rules

NHS Logo In London. Picture: Getty

'Pressure'

Health Minister and Labour MP Karin Smyth said caring for patients closer to their homes can "save time and stop masses of people having head to hospital for unnecessary appointments in the first place".

Ms Smyth added: “We are rewiring the NHS so that we are doing things differently, more efficiently and delivering better outcomes for patients. The scheme is a perfect example of how we are saving patients time and reducing pressure on key NHS services in the process.”

The '£80m backed' government scheme will allow GPs to receive 'cash incentives' - GPs may receive £20 for each patient referred to "advice and guidance" from hospital specialists rather than hospitals.

Patients suffering from 'common' conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome may be able to avoid long NHS waiting lists.

Among some of the conditions that may benefit from the scheme are menopause treatment, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), tinnitus, simple ear infections, and ear wax removal.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture: Alamy

'Convenient'

The government has committed to ensuring that, by the end of this parliamentary term, 92% of NHS patients will begin treatment within 18 weeks of being referred to a consultant.

According to the government, the scheme redirected '660,000' treatments from hospitals and into the community between July and December 2024.

The scheme - called 'Advice and Guidance' - aims to offer patients prompt treatments and tests in 'convenient' places.

In a statement, the British Medical Association said: "We have seen decades of underinvestment in general practice, and this is an important small step in acknowledging the important role of the GP and supporting practices to deliver enhanced care to patients in the community".

The journey to bringing back the family doctor has only just begun. Now we must focus on the secretary of state's promise to complete negotiation of a new GP contract within the term of this Parliament in order to safeguard family GP services for the future, and we look forward to working closely with the government to achieve that."