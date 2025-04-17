GPs in England will be able to claim £20 'bonus' for keeping patients out of hospital in bid to cut NHS waiting lists

17 April 2025, 16:19

GPs across England are expected to receive a £20 bonus for each patient they decide not to send to hospital as NHS strives to cut waiting lists.
GPs across England are expected to receive a £20 bonus for each patient they decide not to send to hospital as NHS strives to cut waiting lists. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

GPs across England are expected to receive a £20 bonus for each patient they decide not to send to hospital as NHS strives to cut waiting lists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rules fall under a new government scheme aimed at reducing the NHS waiting list.

GP surgeries can claim the bonus if, instead of referring patients to hospitals, they refer patients for tests and treatments in health clinics and specialists.

According to ministers, around 2million patients with 'common conditions' including irritable bowel syndrome and ear wax related issues could potentially access quicker treatment.

The new scheme is reportedly designed to reduce NHS waiting lists by 'two million'.

Read more: Residents fear for health while ‘cat-sized’ rats raid rubbish piles in streets

Read more: Doctors in end-of-life cases can be named, Supreme Court rules

NHS Logo In London
NHS Logo In London. Picture: Getty

'Pressure'

Health Minister and Labour MP Karin Smyth said caring for patients closer to their homes can "save time and stop masses of people having head to hospital for unnecessary appointments in the first place".

Ms Smyth added: “We are rewiring the NHS so that we are doing things differently, more efficiently and delivering better outcomes for patients. The scheme is a perfect example of how we are saving patients time and reducing pressure on key NHS services in the process.”

The '£80m backed' government scheme will allow GPs to receive 'cash incentives' - GPs may receive £20 for each patient referred to "advice and guidance" from hospital specialists rather than hospitals.

Patients suffering from 'common' conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome may be able to avoid long NHS waiting lists.

Among some of the conditions that may benefit from the scheme are menopause treatment, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), tinnitus, simple ear infections, and ear wax removal.

Staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London.
Staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture: Alamy

'Convenient'

The government has committed to ensuring that, by the end of this parliamentary term, 92% of NHS patients will begin treatment within 18 weeks of being referred to a consultant.

According to the government, the scheme redirected '660,000' treatments from hospitals and into the community between July and December 2024.

The scheme - called 'Advice and Guidance' - aims to offer patients prompt treatments and tests in 'convenient' places.

In a statement, the British Medical Association said: "We have seen decades of underinvestment in general practice, and this is an important small step in acknowledging the important role of the GP and supporting practices to deliver enhanced care to patients in the community".

The journey to bringing back the family doctor has only just begun. Now we must focus on the secretary of state's promise to complete negotiation of a new GP contract within the term of this Parliament in order to safeguard family GP services for the future, and we look forward to working closely with the government to achieve that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chocolate prices are up by almost half in just three years, as extreme weather affects major cocoa producers.

Chocolate prices up by nearly 50 percent since 2022 as extreme weather blamed for 'Chocflation'

The royal family have a number of Easter traditions

King Charles and the royal family's Easter traditions revealed

Abu Wadee

Hamas supporter who called for slaughter of Jewish people live-streamed illegal arrival into UK on small boat

Signpost with directions to a public toilet in Brighton UK

Trans employees could be asked to use disabled toilets at work following Supreme Court ruling on definition of woman

British Transport Police has changed its guidelines following the Supreme Court ruling.

First police force changes search guidelines for trans women in wake of Supreme Court gender ruling

Rebecca Richardson should not be extradited to Turkey because she has depression, magistrates heard

British Teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Turkey faces extradition

The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars

Man charged after police chase crash which injured seven officers

JD Sports has announced that it will shutter 50 branches next year.

UK high street sports giant with 4,800 stores globally to close 50 branches next year

A couple raises their pints of beer on a warm sunny morning...

Are pubs open over Easter weekend? Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday opening times revealed

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

A nurse showing comforting her patient after getting bad news.

Men with cancer ‘less likely to reach out for support’, charity reveals

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action

'We cannot undo what has been done': Toby Carvery 'sorry' after sparking outrage over felling of ancient oak tree

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Dnipro

Russia launches wave of strikes on Ukraine, killing two children, ahead of crucial ceasefire talks

JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women

'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory

Anthony Rudd, from Salisbury, lost £1,000 worth of tools after a person offered to buy them using an app which mimics legitimate mobile banking platforms

'I've lost faith in humanity': Scammers using fake banking app to steal thousands of pounds from victims

Blue Origin's space launch has sparked huge online backlash

Blue Origin backlash and why celebrities are stepping forward to condemn 11-minute space flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virgil Van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk follows Mohamed Salah and signs new Liverpool contract

Freddie Flintoff has looked back on his horror Top Gear crash,

Freddie Flintoff shares footage of horror Top Gear crash for the first time ahead of 'unprecedented' new documentary
The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died.

Woman dies after being hit by van during police chase on golf course

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Israeli strike on Gaza kills at least 23 people - as UN warns of food shortages

Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats

Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

Track renewal projects are taking place over Easter weekend

Easter train journeys to be disrupted by more than 300 engineering works

Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ali Carter in the first round at the Crucible

Ronnie O'Sullivan to lock horns with long-term rival Ali Carter at World Snooker Championship
Primrose Hill

Urgent manhunt launched as girl 'raped' in famous London park with 'attacker' still at large
The Prime Minister (pictured with President Ursula von der Leyen) is looking to use a summit in May to align the UK and EU emissions trading schemes

Brits brace for another rise in household energy bills as Sir Keir Starmer 'plans to join EU net zero deal'
Hospital patients are being given airline-style vanity packs to help cope with being left on corridors

Hospital hands patients 'care pack' and apology letter after they're forced to stay on corridors for days on end

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

The ceremony is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend annual Royal Maundy ceremony following the King's personal Easter message
Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball final

Prince Harry 'lost interest' in Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan, founder's brother claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News