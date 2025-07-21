Thousands of people with debilitating hayfever to benefit from new drug providing long-term relief

21 July 2025, 12:33

Betula verrucosa, sold under the brand name Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet and made by Alk-Abello, is an under-the-tongue immunotherapy tablet that contains birch pollen extract.
Betula verrucosa, sold under the brand name Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet and made by Alk-Abello, is an under-the-tongue immunotherapy tablet that contains birch pollen extract. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Tens of thousands of people in England are set to benefit from a new treatment that provides long-term relief for the symptoms of hayfever.

Betula verrucosa, sold under the brand name Itulazax 12 SQ-Bet and made by Alk-Abello, is an under-the-tongue immunotherapy tablet that contains birch pollen extract.

The drug trains the immune system to tolerate tree pollen over three years of daily use.

It has been recommended as an option on the NHS for people whose hayfever symptoms persist even after taking antihistamines or using nasal sprays, by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Severe tree pollen allergies can cause debilitating symptoms for some people during the spring and summer months, including fatigue, breathing difficulties, inflamed sinuses, itchy, watery eyes, and vision changes.

Trials show the tablet can significantly reduce the symptoms of severe hayfever by changing how the body responds to allergens.

The immunotherapy works by gradually increasing the body’s tolerance to tree pollen through controlled daily exposure to small amounts of pollen.

Before being given the tablets, patients will require skin prick or blood tests to confirm an allergy to birch tree pollen.

Nice estimates that about 27,000 people in England are expected to benefit from the recommendation.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “This treatment will help improve people’s quality of life.

Trials show the tablet can significantly reduce the symptoms of severe hayfever by changing how the body responds to allergens.
Trials show the tablet can significantly reduce the symptoms of severe hayfever by changing how the body responds to allergens. Picture: Alamy

“Severe tree pollen allergies trap people indoors during beautiful weather and disrupt their work, education and family life.

“The daily tablet offers genuine long-term relief rather than just managing symptoms.”

According to Allergy UK, birch pollen allergy is estimated to affect about 25% of hayfever sufferers.

Amena Warner, head of clinical services at Allergy UK, said: “Many people don’t realise how awful it is having an itchy, runny nose, sneezing episodes or itchy, irritated eyes in the pollen season.

“We frequently hear from people who avoid time outdoors, keep doors and windows shut, check pollen counts and try and minimise any exposure, which takes a significant toll on their physical and emotional wellbeing.

“Nice’s recommendation is so important because it provides a genuine opportunity for people to manage the root cause of their pollen allergy, offering the chance to break free from this burden and enjoy a better quality of life.”

Emil Stage Olsen, general manager UK and Republic of Ireland at ALK, added: “We welcome this positive Nice recommendation, which is another meaningful advancement for the UK allergy community.

“Our focus is now on working closely with the NHS to ensure eligible patients can benefit from this first-in-class immunotherapy.”

The NHS in England will provide the treatment within three months of Nice publishing its final guidance.

