Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

24 April 2025, 14:57

A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them
A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

People with asthma are being warned they are at increased risk of severe asthma attacks if they just rely on blue inhalers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blue reliever inhalers act quickly to treat symptoms and attacks and people need to carry them for if their asthma flares up.

However, a new warning from the regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), says people with asthma should use their preventer (anti-inflammatory) inhaler regularly as prescribed, and avoid relying on their blue inhaler alone.

Inhalers against female doctor sitting at the table
Inhalers against female doctor sitting at the table. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Game-changer' for asthma sufferers as first new attack treatment for 50 years developed

Read More: Man with deadly peanut allergy lives a normal life after 'life changing' discovery

Without regular use of a preventer, symptoms can worsen and there is increased risk of severe asthma attacks, the MHRA said.

Anyone who finds they need to use their blue inhaler more than twice a week should contact their GP.

If symptoms, which include chest tightness, wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing, get worse or are not relieved by the blue inhaler, people should seek emergency medical help, the MHRA added.

It comes after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) updated its guidance on salbutamol and terbutaline, which are used to relieve sudden asthma symptoms.

Nice now recommends most patients should be treated using combination inhalers containing both preventer and reliever drugs.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, said: "Patient safety is our top priority and we continue to monitor all medicines to ensure their benefits outweigh any risks.

"Patients should use their preventer inhaler as prescribed by their doctor, even if their asthma feels under control.

"Blue inhalers are important for treating symptoms during an asthma attack, but should not be used as the only treatment to manage asthma."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Lucy Issac (pictured) and her unborn's son life were at risk when she underwent an operation to have her womb removed

Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

St Nicholas Church in Pluckley. A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by a university academic.

Revealed: Researchers uncover truth about England's 'most haunted' village

Inmates clean a wing inside the Young Offenders Institution on Portland in Dorset England.

Pepper spray to be used in young offender institutions as violence against staff 14 times higher than adult prisons

US President Donald Trump has said he has sued the law firm that handed Hilary Clinton's campaign a dossier on his links to Russia.

Trump says he is suing a US law firm that handed Hilary Clinton campaign a dossier on US President's links to Russia

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London (file image)

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London, official figures show

Lucas Akins (7 Mansfield) looks on during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Mansfield Town at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, Cambridge on Saturday 25th January 2025. (Photo: Kevin Hodgson | MI News)

Footballer jailed after mowing down cyclist in high-powered Mercedes while taking his daughter to piano class

Students cry and embracing each other at the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides after the attack.

One student dead and at least three injured in knife attack at French secondary school

Pilgrims and the faithful queue inside St. Peter's Basilica and pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, on April 24, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope was found unresponsive ‘with eyes open’ as doctor reveals Pontiff’s heartbreaking last regret

Sign at the headquarters for DEFRA Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs London UK

Civil servant who ‘held down three full-time government jobs simultaneously’ denies nine counts of fraud

Jamie Vardy kisses the Premier league trophy after winning with Leicester City in 2016.

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

Paddington The Musical will have its world premiere at London's Savoy Theatre on 1 November 2025.

From deepest darkest Peru to the West End: Paddington The Musical to get autumn premiere

People camp outdoors following an earthquake shook Istanbul and other areas of Turkey on Wednesday

Istanbul residents spend the night outdoors after city shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Kenny was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today alongside the two men - Rahim Mottley and Josh Whelan.

Police officer caught kissing inmate while in uniform - after secret romance with two criminals

China has dismissed claims of tariff talks as 'groundless'

Beijing dismisses Trump's 'groundless' claims that US and China are negotiating on slashing tariffs

Fyre Festival 2 cancelled and turned into music streaming service after founder Billy McFarland puts brand up for sale

Fyre Festival 2 cancelled after founder Billy McFarland puts brand up for sale - amid music streaming plans

The wait time to see Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall ranged from 10 hours to 24 hours, but so far the longest reports for the pope's queue is only 8 hours.

The long goodbye: Astonishing pictures show lines of mourners patiently queuing to pay their respects to the Pope

Latest News

See more Latest News

People who took selfies with the late Pope have been slammed as "disrespectful"

Fury at 'disrespectful' mourners taking selfies in front of Pope's coffin, as tens of thousands flock to the Vatican
Aston Villa have announced plans to expand the capacity of their stadium to over 50,000 within two years.

Aston Villa reveal plans to increase stadium capacity to more than 50,000

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup. He has returned to work after a bout of pneumonia

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe back at work after being hospitalised with pneumonia

Ed Miliband told LBC he isn't going to 'take a decision' that will raise prices for some parts of Britain

Ed Miliband 'not going to take a decision' on zonal energy prices that will raise bills in some parts of Britain
Wes Streeting told LBC 'we really need to get under the bonnet of what is actually going on with men's health'

Race and class inequality ‘at the heart of men’s ill health,’ Wes Streeting tells LBC

A man looks at his iPhone which displays the UK Government Ministry of Defence MoD logo (Editorial use only).

Civil servant sues MoD for racism after being disciplined for shopping and taking Uber trip during working hours
Experts said that previous “desensitisation” studies are focused on children, so adults with peanut allergy are not offered this type of treatment.

Man with deadly peanut allergy lives a normal life after 'life changing' discovery

Four-finger KitKat biscuits, lying on top of several unopened packs

KitKat maker Nestle reveals steep price hikes for coffee and chocolate

Emma Willis has had heart surgery

TV presenter Emma Willis reveals she had heart surgery after being given shock diagnosis

Pamela Munro died from a stab wound to the chest

Man charged with murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in Enfield

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever
Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London.

New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News