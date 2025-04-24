Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

People with asthma are being warned they are at increased risk of severe asthma attacks if they just rely on blue inhalers.

Blue reliever inhalers act quickly to treat symptoms and attacks and people need to carry them for if their asthma flares up.

However, a new warning from the regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), says people with asthma should use their preventer (anti-inflammatory) inhaler regularly as prescribed, and avoid relying on their blue inhaler alone.

Inhalers against female doctor sitting at the table. Picture: Alamy

Without regular use of a preventer, symptoms can worsen and there is increased risk of severe asthma attacks, the MHRA said.

Anyone who finds they need to use their blue inhaler more than twice a week should contact their GP.

If symptoms, which include chest tightness, wheezing, coughing and difficulty breathing, get worse or are not relieved by the blue inhaler, people should seek emergency medical help, the MHRA added.

It comes after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) updated its guidance on salbutamol and terbutaline, which are used to relieve sudden asthma symptoms.

Nice now recommends most patients should be treated using combination inhalers containing both preventer and reliever drugs.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, said: "Patient safety is our top priority and we continue to monitor all medicines to ensure their benefits outweigh any risks.

"Patients should use their preventer inhaler as prescribed by their doctor, even if their asthma feels under control.

"Blue inhalers are important for treating symptoms during an asthma attack, but should not be used as the only treatment to manage asthma."