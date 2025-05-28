Health Secretary Wes Streeting warns against doctors' strike action as he vows to fix 'broken NHS'

28 May 2025, 23:42 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 00:02

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged doctors not to go on strike.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged doctors not to go on strike. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged NHS doctors not to go on strike, arguing it would "choke" the health services if they pressed ahead with industrial action.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British Medical Association (BMA) - the union representing doctors, has demanded a 29% pay increase this year for resident doctors (formerly known as junior doctors).

It has argued a 4% pay rise following the latest review of public sector pay does not go far enough in restoring historical pay freezes - despite the fact resident doctors are set to receive an extra £750 on top of the uplift.

It is balloting around 50,000 doctors for six months of industrial action which would last until next January.

Mr Streeting has urged doctors to “vote no” - warning the BMA he will not budge on their plea.

He told them they have now lost the public's support given the government has already increased their pay by more than inflation by an average of 5.4% for resident doctors.

"Patients are now opposed to strike action," he wrote in The Times.

He added: "Following the significant pay rises delivered over the past ten months, they can see that this government is committed to a fair deal for NHS staff.

"Nor do patients want to see the green shoots of recovery choked off by strike action. I hope resident doctors agree with them and vote no in their ballot."

Read more: Labour minister 'right to apologise' for dismissing grooming gangs scandal as 'dog-whistle', Streeting says

Read more: NHS trusts' data 'stolen' in cyberattack which 'could leak sensitive patient records'

Demonstration of Junior Doctors in strike with National Health Service (NHS) and government.
Demonstration of Junior Doctors in strike with National Health Service (NHS) and government. Picture: Alamy

Resident doctors have seen an average rise of 28.9% over three years - with the average starting salary for a full-time resident doctor now set to reach £38,800.

That's up from around £29,380 in 2022/2023 and an annual increase of £9,500, Mr Streeting pointed out.

He argued these "pay awards are a continuation of a collaborative approach that we’ve fostered over the last ten months".

Mr Streeting added: "There’s so much more to do. But my message to anyone working in the health service is this: Stick with us. The NHS was broken, but it’s not beaten. If we keep pulling together, we can turn it around."

Resident doctors in England starting receiving ballots for strike action on Tuesday, the BMA said.

The ballot closes on July 7, and if doctors vote for action then a mandate would last between July and January next year.

Co-chairs of the resident doctors committee urged doctors to vote for strike action, but said the door remains open for the Government to come through with a solution.

Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: “Patients are all too aware how much the NHS relies on its resident doctors. With the announcement of yesterday’s ballot, many will understandably be concerned about how future strike action might affect them getting care but it is important to stress that strike action is not inevitable and can be avoided.

“The government has the power to honour its previous commitment to map out and restore doctors’ pay [to 2008 levels], avoiding strikes entirely.

“Wes Streeting must now step forward with a solution that allows us to stay with our patients, off the picket lines, and remain in this country rather than being driven to seek work abroad where doctors’ unique skills and expertise are more appropriately valued.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chelsea players celebrate after winning the UEFA Conference League final match at Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Poland.

Chelsea win Conference League to become first club to win all four major European trophies

Exterior view of St Helier hospital, in the London Borough of Sutton, and which is run by Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Hospital managers 'ignoring official guidance' on Supreme Court trans ruling

Baitings Reservoir in West Yorkshire

Search underway after girl 'falls into water' at major UK reservoir

Palestinians storming a U.N. World Food Program warehouse and carry bags of flour in Zawaida, Central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

Four killed as Palestinians storm UN Gaza aid warehouse in search of food

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shake hands during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, May 27.

Trump says he is 'very disappointed' with Putin as Russia proposes more direct peace talks with Ukraine

Kneecap at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

Kneecap 'forced' to drop out of Glasgow festival amid 'police concerns over safety'

Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy

'It's about taking control': Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy

Inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death

‘Deadly mould’ crisis grips UK Homes as complaints surge by over a third

The 22-year-old was one of six British players through to the second round at Roland Garros but her stay was ended in brutal fashion, 6-1 6-2, by the four-time champion

Raducanu routed by Swiatek again as French Open hopes crushed in straight sets

Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz said that under an intensified cooperation agreement Germany will “will strive to equip the Ukrainian army with all the capabilities that truly enable it to successfully defend the country".

Germany offers to support Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles to strike Russia

Andrew Tate, right, speaks to media next to his brother Tristan. The pair have both been charged with rape by UK police.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan charged with raping four women by UK police

Thomas Woldbye could not be reached during Heathrow's power shutdown because his phone was on silent

Heathrow chief out of reach during airport power shutdown as phone was on silent, inquiry finds

The head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, said forces will more often have to release personal details about suspects earlier, following the Liverpool FC parade crash.

Race and ethnicity of suspects to be released earlier after Liverpool FC parade attack, Met Police chief says

Kevin Costner in Horizon An American Saga - Chapter 1

Hollywood star Kevin Costner sued by stuntwoman over 'violent' unscripted rape scene in new film

PC Stephen Smith and PC Rachel Comotto denied assaulting Donald Burgess, a single-leg amputee, at Park Beck care home in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21, 2022.

Two police officers who pepper-sprayed and tasered amputee, 92, in care home cleared of assault

England's test cricket squad. GB cricket is set to compete in the 2028 Olympics

GB Cricket set to form ahead of Olympic return for sport at Los Angeles 2028

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohammad Sinwar, pictured, has been listed as killed by air strikes

Hamas Gaza leader Mohammed Sinwar 'eliminated', says Netanyahu

The supermarket chain has installed overhead cameras at its self-service checkouts to prevent people "conning" the machines in order to steal goods

Tesco’s 'VAR for veg' checkout cameras mocked by shoppers as queues grow and frustration mounts
This court sketch created on May 23, 2025, shows the defendant, French retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec listening during a hearing in his trial.

'Devil in a white coat' surgeon jailed for 20 years in France's biggest ever child sexual abuse scandal
Authorities said the suspect was arrested and they are not treating it as an act of terrorism

Seven still in hospital as police given more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of the suspect, Tino Williams (L) who is wanted in connection with the murder of Brandon Porter Kershaw (R)

Manhunt underway for suspect linked to murder of 'kind-hearted' teenage father outside a primary school
Sports Team singer Alex Rice. The band have spoken about the robbery and gun culture in America

UK band robbed at gunpoint in US say it is still 'greatest country in the world'

In Brazil a pair of nuns have gone viral after beatboxing, singing and dancing live on TV.

Two Brazilian nuns go viral after stunning beatboxing performance on Catholic TV

dward James Watson Massey, from Co Down in Northern Ireland, is said to have "tragically passed" on May 22 at a hotel swimming pool in Tenerife

‘He will be cherished in our hearts forever,' British boy, four, dies in swimming pool tragedy on holiday in Tenerife
The ex-Manchester United defender, 46, has worked for the broadcaster since 2015, when it was known as BT Sport

Rio Ferdinand to step down from TNT Sports after 10 years: “Time for the next chapter”

Antonio Conte celebrates as Napoli beat Cagliari to win the Serie A title

Where next for Antonio Conte after Napoli departure?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana has been targeted in an arson attack

Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground
The speech was last read in 1977 by the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

'Canada is strong and free': King Charles says in throne speech in Canada amid rising Trump tensions
The Princess Royal meets members of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) team during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to meet and thank emergency responders

Princess Anne thanks medical staff who treated those injured in Liverpool victory parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News