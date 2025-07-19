Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to Botox

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of botulism after having botox treatment. Picture: marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A health warning has been issued after more than 30 cases of botulism linked to Botox procedures were reported in just ten days.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of botulism after 38 cases were reported following adverse reactions after receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin.

The cases were reported in the East of England as well as the East Midlands and the North-East between July 4 and 14.

Investigations are ongoing but they are thought to have been caused by the use of an unlicensed Botox-like product.

It is understood that those practitioners involved in this latest incident have ceased the procedure and are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Professor Meghana Pandit, Co-National Medical Director of secondary care at NHS England, said: "When these procedures go wrong, there is a risk of serious infections and permanent scarring, which is why only registered professionals like a doctor, a nurse or pharmacy prescriber should be prescribing these treatments."

Reactions of those with iatrogenic botulism include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and breathing difficulties requiring respiratory support.

It can take up to four weeks for symptoms to develop.

The UKHSA is advising people to take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures such as checking if the product being used is licensed.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Consultant Medical Microbiologist at UKHSA, said: "We are working closely with our partners to reduce the public health risk and would advise people to make sure they take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures.

"Botulism related to aesthetic procedures is rare, but it can be serious. It is caused by toxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

"These toxins (but not the bacteria) are the active ingredient in ‘Botox’ and similar products.

"Symptoms of botulism can take up to 4 weeks to develop and if you have had a recent botulinum toxin (Botox-like) treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or breathing, contact NHS 111 for further advice and seek treatment."