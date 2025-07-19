Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to Botox

19 July 2025, 07:37

A gloved hand puts a needle into a woman's face
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of botulism after having botox treatment. Picture: marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A health warning has been issued after more than 30 cases of botulism linked to Botox procedures were reported in just ten days.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of botulism after 38 cases were reported following adverse reactions after receiving cosmetic procedures involving botulinum toxin.

The cases were reported in the East of England as well as the East Midlands and the North-East between July 4 and 14.

Investigations are ongoing but they are thought to have been caused by the use of an unlicensed Botox-like product.

It is understood that those practitioners involved in this latest incident have ceased the procedure and are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Professor Meghana Pandit, Co-National Medical Director of secondary care at NHS England, said: "When these procedures go wrong, there is a risk of serious infections and permanent scarring, which is why only registered professionals like a doctor, a nurse or pharmacy prescriber should be prescribing these treatments."

Reactions of those with iatrogenic botulism include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and breathing difficulties requiring respiratory support.

Read more: Probe launched into counterfeit Botox after spate of adverse reactions

Read more: 'My face was swelling up like Frankenstein's Monster': LBC uncovers scores of illegal botox products being sold online

It can take up to four weeks for symptoms to develop.

The UKHSA is advising people to take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures such as checking if the product being used is licensed.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Consultant Medical Microbiologist at UKHSA, said: "We are working closely with our partners to reduce the public health risk and would advise people to make sure they take precautions when seeking aesthetic procedures.

"Botulism related to aesthetic procedures is rare, but it can be serious. It is caused by toxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum.

"These toxins (but not the bacteria) are the active ingredient in ‘Botox’ and similar products.

"Symptoms of botulism can take up to 4 weeks to develop and if you have had a recent botulinum toxin (Botox-like) treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or breathing, contact NHS 111 for further advice and seek treatment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Doctor's concerns that a conspiracy theorist influenced her daughter's refusal of cancer treatment, an inquest heard

Lightning in the sky

Amber weather warning comes into place as thunderstorms bring threat of flooding

Soham monster murderer Ian Huntley has sparked outrage by wearing a number 10 Man Utd-style football shirt in an apparent reference to his victims - 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Soham monster Ian Huntley 'wears Man Utd-style top' in apparent sick reference to 10-year-old victims

Dozens of Russian spies have been sanctioned by the Government - including 18 military intelligence officers who the Foreign Office says are responsible for malicious cyber-attacks on Britain.

Revealed: Russian spies sanctioned for cyber attacks including on Salisbury Novichok victim Yulia Skripal

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Five charged over break-in at weapons firm Elbit Systems UK during Palestine Action protest

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Sister pays tribute to drowned Briton who ‘died trying to save his friend’ in Portugal

The tech firm whose CEO was caught seemingly having an affair with his colleague on the kisscam at a Coldplay gig has broken its silence after a fake statement from the CEO went viral.

Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig

Distressing footage Body worn footage shows PC Lydia Ward being comforted by colleagues as she is bleeding from the nose after she tried to arrest an assault suspect at Manchester Airport.

Student tells court he 'did not know' police officers he hit at Manchester Airport were women

Sandie Peggie is the claimant in the tribunal case against NHS Fife.

NHS Fife calls in cops over threats to staff in controversial tribunal case

Arsenal unveil new signing Noni Madueke at Sobha Realty Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in London Colney, England.

Arsenal complete £50m transfer of Chelsea forward amid ‘bullying’ by section of fans

Appearing in Woolwich Crown Court, each member of the group of eight were jailed for their involvement in supplying nearly a tonne of cocaine over seven months.

Drug dealing ‘gangster granny’ who led family in lucrative £1k-a-day cocaine operation jailed for 20 years

Patrick Howlett, 58

Man who sent £56,000 to Philippines for livestreamed sexual abuse of children jailed for 30 years

The chancellor seems likely to freeze fuel duty once again in the autumn Budget, easing a burden on thousands of households amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Major cost of living boost as fuel duty to be frozen once again

The explosion happened at Biscailuz Center Academy Training.

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

Jess Glynne usually closes her shows with Hold My Hand, which has become her signature song

Fans chant 'nothing beats a Jet2 holiday' at Jess Glynne concert

Farzana Kauser, 54,

Bradford mum was family crime group boss who used her children in international cocaine plots

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jayden, who was a passenger on the bus and was treated for a suspected broken collarbone, with his mum, Kim outside Minehead Middle Schoo

'I remember climbing out': Pupil opens up about horror Somerset coach crash as boy, 10, dead
Isa Giga

Man who travelled to Syria to 'fight for Jihad’ convicted of terrorism offence

The collection is called Let the Light In and features a painting of a rose for his daughter, the Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Johnny Depp self-portrait to go on sale alongside artwork dedicated to his daughter Lily-Rose Depp
LBC spent time with the team keeping motorists safe on the M6

Keeping the motorways moving: Behind the scenes with National Highways’ traffic officers

The first needle-free emergency treatment for anaphylaxis - in the form of a nasal spray, which has been approved for emergency treatment

First emergency nasal spray for anaphylaxis approved for use

People cross the street near billboards advertising the new "Superman" film in Times Square

Superman faces fight for box office

Police failed to apprehend Williams after his "frenzied" attack, with the killer managing to escape their grasp for over a month.

Killer who knifed ex-girlfriend's dad to death jailed for life after being caught by police at Notting Hill Carnival
Attiya Sheikh (right) and her husband Omer Sheikh arrive at Paisley Sheriff Court for sentencing after pleading guilty in May to resetting PPE during the pandemic and selling it on eBay.

Doctor and husband who sold PPE stolen from NHS during pandemic jailed

A mural of former England football manager Sam Allardyce

Mystery artwork of former England boss eating chips appears in town centre

Memorial Service Is Held For Former Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd

Britain and its people are not safe, former Nato chief warns Parliament

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen on April 23, 2025 in New York City.

Harry and Meghan have ‘no plans’ to move back to UK despite hopes of reunion with King

Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the princess's "strength of character" and "understated elegance".

First ever Royal Mint coin celebrating Anne goes on sale for Princess Royal’s 75th birthday
A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News