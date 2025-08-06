Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Health workers have warned more strikes over pay could be on the horizon amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Unison said its NHS members in England were not in favour of this year’s 3.6% pay rise and warned many were prepared to take strike action to challenge it.

Unison announced seven in 10 of its members who responded to a consultation on the 2025/26 NHS pay award said they would back walkouts if the union was to ballot for strike action.

The union said the result should be a wake-up call for ministers, calling for urgent talks to address problems with the “outdated” NHS salary structure and combine these with negotiations on next year’s wage rise.

Ministers have been accused of “hiding” behind the NHS pay review body, which unions have criticised.

The picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London at the time resident doctors took part in five days of strikes. Picture: Alamy

The news comes amid resident doctors striking from July 25 to July 30 over issues including pay.

Unison said NHS workers were struggling to understand why the pay review body process has decided they are worth less than other public servants like teachers, police officers and doctors.

Unison head of health Helga Pile said: "This result must act as a wake-up call for ministers.

"Health workers never want to strike but the outcome of the consultation shows the seriousness of the situation.

"Staff know plans to transform the NHS won’t come to anything without them.

"But the realisation that the Government intends to continue using the discredited pay review body system has made them very cross. This is because the pay review body process repeatedly awards some health workers lower rises than other groups.

"Ministers spinning the 3.6% increase as above inflation is only making matters worse.

"This groundswell of discontent will only grow if it’s not tackled head on, putting paid to any hope of the NHS recovery everyone wants to see.

"Staff are key to getting the NHS back on its feet. Ministers must show they value the workforce by starting grown-up talks with unions now. These are essential if the pay and working conditions that are holding the NHS back are to be addressed."