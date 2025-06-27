Hospital funding to be linked to patient satisfaction and medical staff pay tied to waiting list cuts in new NHS plans

Wes Streeting, UK health secretary and Rachel Reeves, UK chancellor of the exchequer meet staff in the outpatients department during a visit to St Thomas' Hospital on June 11, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Money for hospitals could be linked to patient ratings under new plans for the NHS, a report has suggested.

Patients will be contacted weeks after visiting the hospital, and will be able to give feedback and rate their treatment.

These ratings will be used to help decide the level of funding allocated to the hospital, as money could be diverted to a local "improvement fund,” based on responses.

Meanwhile, pay for medical staff including doctors and nurses will be tied to their performance.

Specifically, the new system will measure how successful medical staff are at bringing down waiting lists at their hospital.

The 10-year plan for the NHS is due to be announced next week, as ministers have said they want to deliver a service "fit for the future".

The programme could at first be implemented in areas of the service that have a poor record of care, according to the Times.

The NHS Confederation have said that feedback from patients and communities "steers where improvements need to be made".

Chief executive Matthew Taylor said: "NHS leaders will be keen to understand more about the proposal to allow patients to decide whether or not health services should be paid in full for the services their staff deliver."

He also added: "Also, patient experience is determined by far more than their individual interaction with the clinician and so, unless this is very carefully designed and evaluated, there is a risk that providers could be penalised for more systemic issues, such as constraints around staffing or estates, that are beyond their immediate control to fix.

"At a time when the government has decided on a flat settlement in NHS capital investment in its recent spending review, this is concerning."

It comes as the new head of NHS England has said that the service has "built mechanisms to keep the public away".

Sir Jim Mackey told the Telegraph that the NHS has retained too many "fossilised" ways of working, some of which have barely moved on since its creation in 1948.

He told the newspaper: "We've made it really hard, and we've probably all been on the end of it.

"You've got a relative in hospital, so you're ringing a number on a ward that no-one ever answers.

"The ward clerk only works nine to five, or they're busy doing other stuff; the GP practice scrambles every morning.

"It feels like we've built mechanisms to keep the public away because it's an inconvenience."