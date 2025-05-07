Hospital on lockdown after virus outbreak halts all new NHS patient admissions

Belford rural general hospital locally known as The Belford, in Fort William, Lochaber, Scotland. UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An NHS hospital has been put on lockdown after a rapidly spreading virus outbreak forced it to halt all new patient admissions.

NHS officials at Belford Hospital, located in Fort William, in the Scottish Highlands, have been forced to restrict new patients and visitor numbers following the Norovirus outbreak.

A common virus that triggers bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea, the highly infectious outbreak has spread extensively to patients at the hospital, with visits now restricted.

Taking to Facebook, NHS Highlands, which oversees the hospital, announced the lockdown in a post that read: "wards closed in Belford Hospital".

"We would also ask that if you or someone you live with has symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting you refrain from visiting a health or social care setting until clear for 48hrs."

Wards closed in Belford Hospital We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to... Posted by NHS Highland on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

"We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to Norovirus.

"Restricted visiting is also in place but please contact staff on the ward if you feel your visit is necessary and they will be able to advise."

The outbreak has seen local officials warn patients and visitors not to attend after the double ward closure.

Locals, including Duncan Macpherson, an Independent Councillor for Inverness South, have now reiterated the warning for the public to stay away.

Belford Hospital Belford Road Fort William Lochaber West Scotland UK United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

It comes just weeks after more than 230 People Infected With Norovirus on Luxury Cruise Ship.

The 29-day round-trip luxury cruise was ferrying passengers from Southampton to the Eastern Caribbean, departing the port on March 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Passengers aboard the Queen Mary 2, the flagship ocean liner of Cunard Lines, was carrying 2,538 people at the time of the outbreak, with first cases reported on March 18.

The outbreak is thought to have begun after the ship docked in New York City as part of the trip.