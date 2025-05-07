Hospital on lockdown after virus outbreak halts all new NHS patient admissions

7 May 2025, 12:23

Belford rural general hospital locally known as The Belford, in Fort William, Lochaber, Scotland. UK.
Belford rural general hospital locally known as The Belford, in Fort William, Lochaber, Scotland. UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An NHS hospital has been put on lockdown after a rapidly spreading virus outbreak forced it to halt all new patient admissions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NHS officials at Belford Hospital, located in Fort William, in the Scottish Highlands, have been forced to restrict new patients and visitor numbers following the Norovirus outbreak.

A common virus that triggers bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea, the highly infectious outbreak has spread extensively to patients at the hospital, with visits now restricted.

Taking to Facebook, NHS Highlands, which oversees the hospital, announced the lockdown in a post that read: "wards closed in Belford Hospital".

"We would also ask that if you or someone you live with has symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting you refrain from visiting a health or social care setting until clear for 48hrs."

Read more: Labour's youngest councillor, 19, quits after being 'bullied' and branded racist for calling for CCTV in minicabs

Read more: Our police are policing a 21st century world with 20th century tools, writes former policing minister

Wards closed in Belford Hospital We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to...

Posted by NHS Highland on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

"We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to Norovirus.

"Restricted visiting is also in place but please contact staff on the ward if you feel your visit is necessary and they will be able to advise."

The outbreak has seen local officials warn patients and visitors not to attend after the double ward closure.

Locals, including Duncan Macpherson, an Independent Councillor for Inverness South, have now reiterated the warning for the public to stay away.

Belford Hospital Belford Road Fort William Lochaber West Scotland UK United Kingdom
Belford Hospital Belford Road Fort William Lochaber West Scotland UK United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

It comes just weeks after more than 230 People Infected With Norovirus on Luxury Cruise Ship.

The 29-day round-trip luxury cruise was ferrying passengers from Southampton to the Eastern Caribbean, departing the port on March 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Passengers aboard the Queen Mary 2, the flagship ocean liner of Cunard Lines, was carrying 2,538 people at the time of the outbreak, with first cases reported on March 18.

The outbreak is thought to have begun after the ship docked in New York City as part of the trip.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protesters outside the Infected Blood Inquiry at Church House, in Westminster, London, which is hearing evidence on the timeliness and adequacy of the Government's response to compensation

Inquiry hears of ‘anguish’ over compensation for infected blood victims

The woman's body was found at San Andres beach, Gran Canaria

Woman's dismembered body found on beach in Gran Canaria - as bar owner arrested

Eddie Dempsey, said the government is "heading backwards" with its focus on spending cuts

Labour government is ‘heading backwards’ with spending cuts, warns new boss of RMT

Hope Cove, Devon, where Keeleigh Plant fell to her death.

Teenage girl fell 100ft from cliff in shock death chasing pet dog

Fish and chips with mushy peas and tartare sauce

Cod help us! Condiment fans outraged after Heinz rebrands Tartare sauce

Row of terraced houses in residential Street, London, England, UK

Mortgage which lets first-time buyers put off repayments for first three months unveiled

Iconic Big Ben, nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.

Pictured: VE Day celebrations light up historic landmarks across Britain

An energy bill displayed on a mobile phone alongside a five pound note and loose change

Ofgem makes Good Energy pay out £150,000 to customers for billing failures

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for the next five races in Formula One calendar

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for next five races in Formula One calendar

Kim Hall

British 'drugs mule' tried to trick ICE into deporting her after £15m cocaine bust at US airport

Madeleine McCann (l) and suspect Christian Brueckner (r), who has been cleared of unrelated sex crimes

Hard drive of Christian Brueckner's 'sick' pictures could reveal new piece in Madeleine McCann's disappearance

Download the new LBC app now!

LBC launches all-new app putting users fully in control to prioritise the news they want

Dozens dead after India launches missile strikes on Kashmir 'terror camps' - as Pakistan downs five jets in response

Fears of 'all out war': At least 19 dead after Indian missile strikes on 'terror camps' - as Pakistan 'downs jets'

Exclusive
Kelvin

‘Uneducated and unhappy’: How I fell down the Alt-Right pipeline and how Hitler's artwork helped me escape

A boy on his mobile phones In shool.

'Incel teens can't come back from brink,' campaigner warns as she backs phone ban in schools

Cardinal Vincent Nichols attends an interview at the Venerable English College, in Rome, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

UK cardinal asks for prayer as conclave begins and world watches for new pope

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protestors block the road by Parliament Square, Westminster for the Extinction Rebellion demonstration

People more likely to empathise with groups than individuals, study finds

A UK-based spy ring passed secrets to Russia for nearly three years, endangering the national interest and putting "many lives at risk", a court has heard.

Six Bulgarian nationals facing years behind bars for part in Russian spy ring run from UK seaside guesthouse
Call the midwife SOS sages femmes Call the midwife Serie TV 2012 Real Heidi Thomas Jessica Raine Bryony Hannah Helen George Judy Parfitt Cliff Parisi Collection Christophel © Laurence Cendrowicz / Neal Street Productions 2011

Call the Midwife producers announce film and prequel series in the works

Protestors hold placards as they demonstrate in front of members of the media outside of The Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool, north west England on January 23, 2025, ahead of the sentencing Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana

‘No proper answer’: Watchdog blasts police over handling of online misinformation amid Southport riots
Minimum age for train drivers to be lowered to 18 amid shortage

Minimum age for train drivers to be lowered to 18 in bid to tackle staff shortages and delays
A family gather after evacuating their home in Muridke, about 30kms from Lahore on May 7, 2025. India fired missiles at Pakistani territory early on May 7.

'Potential for war is real': UK politicians urge restraint after India fires missiles across Pakistan border
Rhiannon (left) and Caitlyn were targeted by online modelling scams

Children are being 'preyed on' in 'sickening' online 'modelling' scams - facing blackmail and sexual extortion
Young inmate looks out of the window of the Young Offenders Institution attached to Norwich Prison

Judges will be able to hand punishments to criminals who refuse to attend sentencing hearings in new powers
Grand Theft Auto VI logo

First look at new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer after Rockstar Games sparked fan fury by delaying release to 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ as son Cristiano Jr gets first international call-up to Portugal Under-15s

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex (second left) with Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award (left), Sikander 'Sonny' Khan (second right) and Christina Williams (right) during the launch of a new initiative for The Diana Award in Las Vegas.

Harry heralds fearlessness of young people in an ‘apathetic world’ in first appearance since bombshell interview
Meghan shared the picture of Archie as the young prince turned six

Meghan wishes happy birthday to ‘our sweet boy’ Archie as prince turns six

King Charles III's Coronation State Portrait in the Central Hall at the National Gallery, London.

King and Queen unveil official portraits on second anniversary of coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News