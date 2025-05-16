How look after your skin in the sun over 60

16 May 2025, 17:46

Prioritise sun protection and hydration, and book in regular skin check-ups, say the experts.
By Alice Padgett

Prioritise sun protection and hydration, and book in regular skin check-ups, say the experts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The recent glorious bursts of sunshine makes it feel like summer has finally arrived. However, before we spend hours soaking up the sun’s warmth in the garden, it’s important to pause and think about how to protect our skin.

For those over 60, sun protection goes beyond just avoiding sunburn – it’s about safeguarding your health, maintaining comfort and feeling confident in your skin.

Here are some expert-backed practical tips tailored for mature skin, to help you enjoy the sunshine safely and glow with confidence all season long.

Use broad-spectrum sunscreen

“It’s essential for seniors to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30,” says Dr Naveed Asif, GP at The London General Practice.

“This type of sunscreen protects against both UVA rays, which can age the skin, and UVB rays, which cause sunburn and increase the risk of skin cancer.“Look for products that are labelled ‘water-resistant’ to ensure protection during activities like swimming or sweating.”

Plus, remember to reapply every two hours, and immediately after swimming or excessive sweating, he adds.

“Brands like Neutrogena and Coppertone offer reliable options that cater to sensitive skin,” says the GP.

Look for signs of sun damage

Routinely checking your skin, especially after extended sun exposure, can help detect any changes at an early stage.

“As we age, our skin can show more visible signs of sun damage,” says Asif. “Common indicators include sunspots, which are flat brown or black spots that appear on areas frequently exposed to the sun, such as the face, hands, and arms.”

Avoid harsh ingredients

“For those with ageing or fragile skin, it’s wise to stay away from sunscreens containing alcohol, fragrances, or preservatives like parabens, as these can irritate sensitive skin,” says Asif. “Instead, opt for mineral-based sunscreens with active ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

“These sunscreens not only offer effective protection but are also less likely to cause irritation. Brands like EltaMD and Blue Lizard are known for their gentle formulations.

Make applying sunscreen a daily habit

Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine regardless of the weather.

“UV rays can penetrate clouds, so apply sunscreen even on overcast days,” explains Asif. “Make it a habit to apply it 15-30 minutes before going outside and remember to reapply every two hours.

“This is especially important if you are spending time outdoors or engaging in water activities.”

Be cautious with medications

“Some medications can make skin more sensitive to sunlight, increasing the risk of sunburn,” notes Asif. “For example, certain antibiotics, diuretics, and even some over-the-counter medications can heighten sensitivity.“

If you’re on medication, ask your doctor or chemist if it can affect your sun sensitivity.”

Use a lip balm with SPF

“Opt for a lip balm that contains SPF 15 or higher to shield your lips from harmful UV rays,” recommends Asif. “Look for products that contain moisturising ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil, which can help prevent chapping.”

Be mindful of fabrics

“To minimise the risk of sunburn through clothing, choose garments with tighter weaves, darker colours, and consider UPF-rated options for the best protection,” recommends Dr Karishma Hemmady, consultant dermatologist at Stratum Clinics. “Loosely woven fabrics allow more UV rays to penetrate through to the skin.”

Wear a wide brim hat

“Wear hats with wide brims that provide shade to your face, neck and ears,” recommends Hemmady. “Hats made from tightly woven fabrics or those with UPF ratings offer better protection.”

Buy sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection

“Protect your eyes with sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays,” says Hemmady.

Stay in the shade during peak hours

“Whenever possible, stay in shaded areas, especially during peak sun intensity hours (10am to 4pm),” advises Hemmady.

Stay hydrated

“Drinking plenty of water helps keep the skin hydrated and can improve its resilience against sun damage,” says Asif. “Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily, and consider incorporating hydrating foods like cucumbers, oranges and watermelon into your diet.”

Use a gentle moisturiser after a day in the sun

After spending a day in the sun, your skin may feel dry or irritated.

“To help soothe and replenish moisture, use a gentle moisturiser containing ingredients like aloe vera or hyaluronic acid,” recommends Asif. “These ingredients hydrate the skin and support the natural healing process.

“Products like CeraVe or Aveeno can be excellent choices for post-sun care, as they include nourishing ingredients that are beneficial for ageing skin.”

Get regular skin check ups

“Annual skin checks with a dermatological healthcare professional is crucial for seniors, especially if they have a history of skin issues or family history of skin cancer,” says Asif. “These professionals can spot potential problems that may not be visible to the untrained eye.”

