Warning of cervical cancer risk in young women due to low vaccine uptake - as rates 65% higher in deprived areas

20 June 2025, 10:53 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 10:57

Nurse preparing blood sample from a young girl
Young women in some parts of England are at greater risk of cervical cancer owing to low uptake of the HPV vaccine

By Flaminia Luck

Young women in some parts of England are at greater risk of cervical cancer owing to low uptake of the vaccine that prevents it, health experts have warned.

Some women are at risk of the disease because not enough children are getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows.

Cervical cancer rates are already 65% higher in the most deprived part of England compared with the least, figures from Cancer Research suggest.

HPV refers to a group of viruses which can be transmitted through sexual contact and cause no symptoms.

Around 13 high-risk types of HPV are known to cause 99.7% of cervical cancers.

The HPV jab is given to boys and girls when they are in Year 8 and is key to wiping out cervical cancer in the UK. Some children receive it in Year 9.

The jab also protects against genital warts and head and neck cancers, such as those in the mouth or throat.

Close up of multiple human papilloma virus HPV vaccine vials in packaging.
UKHSA data for 2023/24 in England shows inequalities in uptake of the jab in some regions.

UKHSA data for 2023/24 in England shows inequalities in uptake of the jab in some regions.

By Year 10, HPV coverage in girls was lowest in London (64.9%) and highest in the South East (82.7%).

Among boys, it was also lowest in London (58.9%) and highest in the South East (77.3%).

Meanwhile, at local authority level, Year 10 vaccination levels in girls ranged from 38.7% (Lambeth in London) to 97.6% (Northumberland).

Among boys, it ranged from 28.2% (Lambeth in London) to 92.2% (West Berkshire).

The HPV jab delivers a significantly stronger immune response if given before the age of 16, though getting it when older as part of a catch-up programme still creates a strong response.

Dr Sharif Ismail, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "The HPV vaccine, now just a single dose offered in schools, is one of the most powerful tools we have for cancer prevention.

"Every vaccination represents a young person with better protection against the devastating impact of HPV-related cancers, and we must do more to ensure that no teenage girl or boy, young woman or man is denied that protection no matter where they live.

"Although we have seen some increase in the number of young people being vaccinated, uptake is still well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.

A doctor man holding a bottle with text HVP vaccine
Young women in some parts of England are at greater risk of cervical cancer owing to low uptake of the HPV vaccine.

"Over a quarter of young people - many thousands - are missing out on this potentially life-saving vaccine.

"We're calling on all parents to return their children's HPV vaccination consent forms promptly.

"This simple action could protect your child from developing cancer in the future."

Dr Ismail said any young adult up to age 25 who missed their school jab can speak to their GP about catch-up options.

He also urged women to still attend cervical screening to ensure they are being checked for changes that could lead to cervical cancer.

In 2023, the then head of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard, said cervical cancer would be wiped out in England by 2040.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: "Thanks to the power of research and the efforts of NHS staff, a future where almost nobody gets cervical cancer is in sight.

"This progress hinges on people's access to two life-saving offers - HPV vaccination and screening. Together, they give the best protection against the disease.

"Beating cervical cancer means beating it for everyone, so I encourage all parents and guardians to ensure young people don't miss out on getting the HPV vaccine.

"And if you receive your cervical screening invite, don't ignore it."

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, said: "The NHS HPV vaccination programme has already helped save thousands of lives and we need to go further to boost uptake of HPV vaccines and cervical screening to help eliminate cervical cancer in England by 2040.

"If we can ensure that almost every Year 10 girl in some areas is protected and extremely unlikely to ever develop cervical cancer, we need to match this in every part of the country."

The Met has introduced new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols alongside the V100 project, a new data-driven approach to identify serious sexual offenders and prevent crimes.

More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows

