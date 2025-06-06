Labour promises to slash A&E waiting times and end 'corridor care' with £450m NHS investment in England

6 June 2025, 05:31

Two Ambulances the emergency department at The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, Cornwall, UK
Two Ambulances the emergency department at The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, Cornwall, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hundreds of thousands fewer patients will face long A&E waits, the Government has pledged, as it also set out plans to try and end “corridor care”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Almost £450 million will be put into creating better care and more facilities, with an emphasis on caring for people closer to their homes, according to the Department of Health and NHS England.

The new Urgent and Emergency Care Plan for England says more needs to be done to drive down long waits, cut delayed discharges and improve care for patients.

An earlier version of the document said NHS trusts would need to show how, by this winter, systems will “improve flow through hospitals, with a particular focus on patients waiting over 12 hours, and eliminate corridor care”.

Read more: Shock Labour victory in Holyrood by-election as party seizes SNP stronghold in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse

LBC caller blames migration for NHS waiting times

But the later version does not commit to a timescale for ending corridor care, instead saying systems must “improve flow through hospitals, with a particular focus on reducing patients waiting over 12 hours and making progress on eliminating corridor care”.

Ministers have also set an ambition for a minimum of 78% of patients who attend A&E (up from the current 75%) to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, meaning “over 800,000 people a month will receive more timely care”.

There will also be a focus on seeing more children.

The Government wants to slash the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a hospital bed – or to be discharged from A&E – so this occurs “less than 10% of the time”, according to the new document.

Around 1.7 million attendances at A&E every year currently exceed this time frame.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. Picture: Getty

Further measures in the plan are intended to drive down delayed discharges from hospital, which occur when people are medically fit to leave but care in their homes or community has not yet been put in place.

Local performance targets will be set to improve patient discharge times, and “eliminate internal discharge delays of more than 48 hours in all settings”, the plan said.

Experts said A&E “league tables” will be published to drive up performance.

Those patients who need an overnight emergency admission will also have their overall stay reduced where appropriate – the average is “currently nearly a day longer than in 2019”.

The plan further sets out how ambulance waiting times for category 2 patients – such as those suffering stroke, heart attack, sepsis or major trauma – will be cut by more than 14%, from 35 to 30 minutes.

A previous target of 18 minutes has been repeatedly missed.

In the document, there is an aim to “eradicate” last winter’s lengthy ambulance handover delays by meeting a maximum 45-minute target for patients to be handed over to A&E.

This should help “get 550,000 more ambulances back on the road for patients”, it says.

According to the document, around 40 new same day emergency care and urgent treatment centres will also be established to treat and discharge patients the same day, avoiding unnecessary admissions to hospital.

Almost 500 new ambulances will also be rolled out across the country by March 2026.

The plan details 15 mental health crisis assessment centres, which are designed to ensure mentally ill people do not have to wait in A&E for hours for care.

It comes after the NHS experienced a crisis over winter, with patients waiting hours for beds and regularly being treated in corridors – so-called corridor care.

A&E waiting time targets have not been met for more than a decade, while the 18-minute target for category 2 ambulance calls has never been hit outside the pandemic.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “No patient should ever be left waiting for hours in hospital corridors or for an ambulance which ought to arrive in minutes.

“We can’t fix more than a decade of underinvestment and neglect overnight.

“But through the measures we’re setting out today, we will deliver faster and more convenient care for patients in emergencies.

“Far too many patients are ending up in A&E who don’t need or want to be there, because there isn’t anywhere else available.

“Because patients can’t get a GP appointment, which costs the NHS £40, they end up in A&E, which costs around £400 – worse for patients and more expensive for the taxpayer.

“The package of investment and reforms we are announcing today will help the NHS treat more patients in the community, so they don’t end up stuck on trolleys in A&E.”

Under the plans, paramedics will play a bigger role in the community, with patients given “more effective treatment at the scene of an accident or in their own homes from ambulance crews”.

More patients will also be seen by urgent community response teams in their own homes to try to avoid hospital admission.

The NHS is also pledging better use of virtual wards, where patients are monitored by hospital staff from their home, and there are plans to drive up vaccination rates among NHS staff to help protect patients.

Royal College of Emergency Medicine president Dr Adrian Boyle said: “There is some good and some bad – but we wholeheartedly welcome the commitment to publish A&E performance data for each and every hospital and we thank NHS England and the Department of Health for heeding our recommendation.

“In this plan, for possibly the first time, NHS England acknowledges the shameful situation being experienced by patients and clinicians across the country’s emergency departments – and that must be commended.

“However, some parts lack ambition – for example accepting that 10% of people will face A&E waits of more than 12 hours, when no patient should.

“Also maintaining the four-hour standard at 78% when the stated aim is that 95% of patients should move through the emergency department within this time – something which hasn’t happened for a decade.”

He said there were also concerns about how the maximum 45-minute ambulance handover will be achieved “without exposing patients to risk and increasing overcrowding in our departments”.

Association of Ambulance Chief Executives managing director Anna Parry said: “We are particularly heartened to see the plan’s emphasis on the reduction and improved management of hospital handover delays.

“Handover delays have the greatest detrimental impact on ambulance resources and create unnecessary delays and additional harm for thousands of patients each year.

“The elimination of corridor care and the focus on reducing 12-hour waits at emergency departments is also welcomed.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast | Watch in full

The Liberal Democrats claimed the Government had listened to their calls to end corridor care, but called on ministers to follow through on their promises.

Lib Dem health spokesperson Helen Morgan MP said: “Patients have heard these kinds of promises before only to be led up the garden path.

“We can’t bear any more of the shameful neglect and failed delivery that we saw for a decade under the Conservatives.

“It’s good to see ministers finally listen to Liberal Democrat demands to end corridor care but the misery in our A&Es will only be prolonged if they continue to move at a snail’s pace on social care.

“Until they grasp this nettle, millions are at risk of dangerously long waits in A&E.

“They must see sense and conclude their review into social care by the end of this year.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The jackpot has rolled over again to an estimated £208 million after Tuesday's £199 million draw, which would also have been a record-breaking amount, had no winners

UK ticket-holder could win record £208 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw – bigger than Adele or Dua Lipa's fortunes

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont

Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

Disabled activists march towards Parliament on March 26, 2025 in London, England.

Thousands of protesters will gather to ‘send message’ to government for ‘targeting poorest’ with spending cuts

Exclusive
‘Coward’ Farage is not prepared to be introspective, former Reform UK Deputy Leader has told LBC.

‘Coward’ Nigel Farage not prepared to be introspective, former Reform UK Deputy Leader tells LBC

Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'

Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

Exclusive
Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Israeli and U.S.-backed group paused food deliveries at its three distribution sites in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,

British Palestinians urge UK to sanction Israel over Gaza crisis as families starve under blockade

Ms Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010

Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has 'activated' local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Australian woman accused of killing three in ‘mushroom murders’ denies measuring out ‘fatal dose’

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless

Madeleine McCann search ends after just three days as investigators seen packing up equipment

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs

Students set up tents and stage a protest, demanding that the school cut investment ties with Israeli companies and those supporting Israel or involved in arms trade

Cambridge University colleges seek injunctions against pro-Palestine activists

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen sentenced to seven years for killing elderly dog walker as girl, 13, who filmed attack avoids jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”

Russia is ‘laughing’ at UK military drones ‘built to fail’, warns expert behind Ukraine’s drone war
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal
Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

Keisha Buchanan was subjected to an 'oppressive and controlling relationship', prosecutors allege

Footballer in court accused of assaulting Sugababes star and banning her from wearing red lipstick
Chelsey Suzanne Knox

Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

Police at the scene where a teenage pedestrian died in the 'hit and run' crash

Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life
(Left to right) Chelsea forward Lauren James, Brighton & Hove Albion's Michelle Agyemang, and Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze

Lauren James and Michelle Agyemang named in England’s Euro 2025 squad

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a previous meeting at the British embassy.

Keir Starmer will meet head of NATO next week after proposed defence spending hike

38-year-old Greg Monks from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Scottish man dies after 'jumping over wall' to 'steep drop' on stag-do leading to week long search
Michael Hyde, 53, from Grays in Essex, was active on online chat forums where users shared indecent images and video of children

Sex offender who was 'high ranking' moderator of online paedophile ring that livestreamed child sexual abuse jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News