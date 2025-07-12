Leading doctors join call for BMA strike climbdown

12 July 2025, 08:14

Lord Ara Darzi (left) and Professor Sir Stephen Powis (right) have said the BMA's strike will damage public trust in doctors
Lord Ara Darzi (left) and Professor Sir Stephen Powis (right) have said the BMA's strike will damage public trust in doctors. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Leading medical figures Lord Ara Darzi and Professor Sir Stephen Powis have dubbed this month’s planned walkout for resident doctors “highly dangerous”, as the BMA presses on with its pay dispute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Ara Dazi and Professor Sir Stephen Powis have urged the BMA to reconsider the 5-day walkout planned later this month.

They say the strikes, set to start at 7am on July 25 and last through until 7am on July 30, will damage public trust in the profession.

Earlier this month, the BMA announced that resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, would press ahead with the strike in a continued dispute over pay.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, 64, who is set to retire from his position as NHS England National Medical Director, has questioned whether the industrial action is justified, calling on the BMA to “think really hard” about the decision.

He has said “tens of thousands of appointments and procedures” during the 5-day period would be cancelled.

Read More: Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Read More: TV doctor Robert Winston quits BMA over ‘damaging’ strikes

Similarly, Lord Ara Darzi, 65, has commented that “unjustifiable” strikes could damage the public’s “earned” trust in doctors.

Dr Robert Winston (second left), a Labour peer and high-profile medical figure, has also come out against the strikes
Dr Robert Winston (second left), a Labour peer and high-profile medical figure, has also come out against the strikes. Picture: Alamy

“Doctors have a special place in society. The public’s trust in doctors is earned, not guaranteed,” he said.

“I fear it will never recover if the BMA goes ahead with strikes that are plainly unjustifiable.”

The pair join other high-profile medical professionals who have publicly come out against the strikes.

TV Doctor, Labour peer and IVF pioneer Robert Winston has also publicly condemned the strikes, going as far as to quit the BMA on Thursday over the strikes.

“I’ve paid my membership for a long time. I feel very strongly that this isn’t the time to be striking,” he told The Times.

“I think that the country is really struggling in all sorts of ways, people are struggling in all sorts of ways. Strike action completely ignores the vulnerability of people in front of you.”

The BMA have responded to Professor Sir Powis and Lord Darzi’s comments in a statement, saying it’s “disappointing” when any of their members resign.

They also reiterated their stance that resident doctors are beginning their careers “20% worse off in real terms than their counterparts in 2008”.

A junior doctor holds a placard in support of fair pay
A junior doctor holds a placard in support of fair pay. Picture: Getty

“We’re sure that doctors who dedicated their lives to the health of the nation want to safeguard the profession and the NHS for the future. This means improving pay and conditions so that resident doctors stay in the health service and the UK to become expert clinical leaders, running entire services and innovating treatments,” they said.

“Doctors take their professional obligations incredibly seriously, and the decision to strike is not made lightly."

Announcing strikes across the UK on Wednesday, the BMA said they would give the Government two weeks to negotiate “a path to pay restoration”.

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, said in a statement they had met with Health Secretary Wes Streeting - but said the Government would not move on pay.

The BMA accused Mr Streeting of not being “serious” in wanting to stop disruption - and have called on him to come to the table with a “credible” offer.

Mr Streeting has responded by saying neither he nor the public will forgive their strike action.

The strikes are supported by some 90% of the BMA’s resident doctor voting body, with an internally reported vote turnout of 55%.

The union has said resident doctors require a pay rise of 29.2%, citing the “pay erosion” they say has taken place since 2008/2009.

In September last year, the BMA accepted a pay rise of 22.3% - but they have renewed calls for a payrise of 29.2%, which they say is in line with the Retail Price Index inflation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Unite boss accuses Angela Rayner of 'gameplaying' over membership row as she says workers are 'abandoning Labour'

Baitings Reservoir in Yorkshire has hit its lowest level in a decade, prompting hosepipe bans across the county

Water firms to impose surge pricing during heatwaves and droughts

Exclusive
Iqbal Mohamed.

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed tells LBC he'd join new political party with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

Artur went missing after running away from school.

Missing boy, 11, found after 'hundreds of locals' joined frantic search

A British woman died after cosmetic surgery at a hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

British woman, 30, died day after liposuction and tummy tuck surgery in Turkey

Ladybirds have been swarming the UK amid the heatwaves.

Ladybirds swarm across Britain in biggest plague since 1976

Oasis have put their troubles behind them for a reunion tour.

Oasis return to Manchester for first homecoming gig in 16 years with 80,000-strong crowd

The scene outside Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, after a car collided into the building on Wednesday evening.

Two men charged with robbery and kidnap after stolen BMW crashes into Sunderland care home, killing two

An expert has urged the UK to step up its defence in the next five years as the risk of a Russian invasion ramps up.

UK war with Russia 'realistic possibility' by 2030, ex-Army chief warns

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025.

Fuel to engines on doomed Air India plane 'cut off' moments before crash killed 260, report finds

Players of Liverpool Football Club at the memorial of teammate Diogo Jota at Anfield on July 11, 2025

Liverpool FC to retire number 20 shirt at all levels as stars travel to Anfield to pay tribute to Diogo Jota

The incident happened at the junction of Denmark Hill and Camberwell New Road.

Four people taken to hospital after knife brawl on busy south London high street

A list of "inspirations" found on his phone included Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Norwegian neo-Nazi terrorist Anders Brevik.

Teen who saw Adolf Hitler and Anders Brevik as 'inspirations' planned mass murder by setting fire to mosque

Former Met Police Commissioner Lord Ian Blair has died.

Tributes pour in as former Met Police commissioner Ian Blair dies aged 72

Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a ball during gentlemen's singles semi-finals match against Novak Djokovic.

World number one Jannik Sinner beats seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Wimbledon final

Newgale,Beach,Newgale Beach,campsite,camp,tent,tents,,Pembrokeshire,coast,coastal,Wales,Welsh,

Anger as 'reckless' speeding driver who crashed into campsite seriously injuring three is spared jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a block of flats on Hillingdon Street in Walworth.

Woman hospitalised after 70 firefighters tackle blaze in 17-storey south London tower block
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates towards the crowd after winning a set against Taylor Fritz (USA) mens singles semi-final.

Carlos Alcaraz stuns in Wimbledon semis as win over Taylor Fritz keeps hat-trick bid alive

Effigies of migrants in a boat burn atop a bonfire at Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland being treated as hate incident
Raynor Winn bei der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Der Salzpfad / The Salt Path' und des Verleihung des CineMerit Awards auf dem 42. Filmfest München 2025 im Deutschen Theater. München, 01.07.2025

Salt Path author's new book delayed after doubts cast over husband's diagnosis caused her 'considerable distress'
Crystal Palace have been dumped out of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace kicked out of Europa League despite historic FA Cup victory

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Trump confirms plans to send US air defence systems to Ukraine

Donald Rose

UK's oldest man D-Day veteran Donald Rose has died aged 110

Platja de Palma, Majorca, Mediterranean Sea, Balearic Islands, Spain, Southern Europe

Blow for holidaymakers in Mallorca as tourists slapped with swimming ban and popular beaches forced to close
Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo

Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud
Bernard Williams and his shop

'Spiritual healer', 77, jailed for raping woman who he said had spirit inside that would kill her

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Edinburgh lays flowers at memorial to the victims of the Srebrenica massacre at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, on day two of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide

King sends message to mark 30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide

Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers during his visit to the Walmer RNLI Lifeboat Station in Walmer

King asks if RNLI volunteers ‘get a lot’ of small boats callouts during visit

Hugh Grant talks to Queen Camilla at the Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News