Leading doctors join call for BMA strike climbdown

Lord Ara Darzi (left) and Professor Sir Stephen Powis (right) have said the BMA's strike will damage public trust in doctors. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

Leading medical figures Lord Ara Darzi and Professor Sir Stephen Powis have dubbed this month’s planned walkout for resident doctors “highly dangerous”, as the BMA presses on with its pay dispute.

Lord Ara Dazi and Professor Sir Stephen Powis have urged the BMA to reconsider the 5-day walkout planned later this month.

They say the strikes, set to start at 7am on July 25 and last through until 7am on July 30, will damage public trust in the profession.

Earlier this month, the BMA announced that resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, would press ahead with the strike in a continued dispute over pay.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, 64, who is set to retire from his position as NHS England National Medical Director, has questioned whether the industrial action is justified, calling on the BMA to “think really hard” about the decision.

He has said “tens of thousands of appointments and procedures” during the 5-day period would be cancelled.

Similarly, Lord Ara Darzi, 65, has commented that “unjustifiable” strikes could damage the public’s “earned” trust in doctors.

Dr Robert Winston (second left), a Labour peer and high-profile medical figure, has also come out against the strikes. Picture: Alamy

“Doctors have a special place in society. The public’s trust in doctors is earned, not guaranteed,” he said.

“I fear it will never recover if the BMA goes ahead with strikes that are plainly unjustifiable.”

The pair join other high-profile medical professionals who have publicly come out against the strikes.

TV Doctor, Labour peer and IVF pioneer Robert Winston has also publicly condemned the strikes, going as far as to quit the BMA on Thursday over the strikes.

“I’ve paid my membership for a long time. I feel very strongly that this isn’t the time to be striking,” he told The Times.

“I think that the country is really struggling in all sorts of ways, people are struggling in all sorts of ways. Strike action completely ignores the vulnerability of people in front of you.”

The BMA have responded to Professor Sir Powis and Lord Darzi’s comments in a statement, saying it’s “disappointing” when any of their members resign.

They also reiterated their stance that resident doctors are beginning their careers “20% worse off in real terms than their counterparts in 2008”.

A junior doctor holds a placard in support of fair pay. Picture: Getty

“We’re sure that doctors who dedicated their lives to the health of the nation want to safeguard the profession and the NHS for the future. This means improving pay and conditions so that resident doctors stay in the health service and the UK to become expert clinical leaders, running entire services and innovating treatments,” they said.

“Doctors take their professional obligations incredibly seriously, and the decision to strike is not made lightly."

Announcing strikes across the UK on Wednesday, the BMA said they would give the Government two weeks to negotiate “a path to pay restoration”.

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, said in a statement they had met with Health Secretary Wes Streeting - but said the Government would not move on pay.

The BMA accused Mr Streeting of not being “serious” in wanting to stop disruption - and have called on him to come to the table with a “credible” offer.

Mr Streeting has responded by saying neither he nor the public will forgive their strike action.

The strikes are supported by some 90% of the BMA’s resident doctor voting body, with an internally reported vote turnout of 55%.

The union has said resident doctors require a pay rise of 29.2%, citing the “pay erosion” they say has taken place since 2008/2009.

In September last year, the BMA accepted a pay rise of 22.3% - but they have renewed calls for a payrise of 29.2%, which they say is in line with the Retail Price Index inflation.