Revealed: What a low-calorie diet can do to your mental health

4 June 2025, 10:06

Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds
Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Following a low-calorie diet could increase the risk of developing symptoms of depression, a study suggests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The effects of calorie restriction on mood were more pronounced in men and overweight people, researchers said.

The findings contrast previous studies which claim low-calorie diets improve depressive symptoms.

However, researchers argue prior trials included tailored and balanced diet programmes that may not be the same as what people realistically follow in everyday life.

For the study, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, researchers in Canada used data from the 28,525 people who took part in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and had completed a health questionnaire relating to depressive symptoms, which gave them a score based on severity.

Read more: Keir Starmer handed five-week reprieve as Trump pauses 50% steel tariffs on UK

Read more: Rachel Reeves to rip up treasury rules and unleash £15.6bn for northern and midlands transport overhaul

Of the total, 14,329 were women and 14,196 were men.

A little under 8% had reported depressive symptoms, while 33% were overweight and 38% were obese.

The majority of the group (87%) said they were not on a specific diet, while 2,206 were restricting calories.

Some 859 were on a "nutrient-restrictive" diet, low in fat, sugar, salt, fibre or carbohydrate, and 631 were on diets tailored for the likes of diabetes.

Researchers found low-calorie diets were more common among obese patients and those who were overweight.

Questionnaire scores for depressive symptoms, such as a low mood, low energy and sleep disturbances, were higher among those restricting calories compared to those who reported not being on a diet at all.

The scores were also higher among overweight people following low-calorie diets.

Researchers said: "Numerous studies have consistently focused on 'healthy' versus 'unhealthy' diets.

"They have shown that 'healthy' diets rich in minimally processed foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, lean proteins and fish have been linked to a lower risk of depression.

"In contrast, an 'unhealthy' diet dominated by ultra-processed foods, refined carbohydrates, saturated fats, processed meats and sweets is associated with an increased risk of depressive symptoms.

"Therefore, individuals must adopt a perfectly healthy dietary pattern to reduce the risk of depressive symptoms. This dichotomy fails to capture the complexity of real-world eating habits."

Restricting calories can lead to deficiencies in protein, vitamins and minerals, researchers suggest, which puts the body under stress.

The findings also contradict previous studies showing low-calorie diets improve depressive symptoms.

Researchers highlight that these studies were controlled trials, with those taking part following carefully designed and balanced diets.

The team said a focus on "idealised diets" can "overlook the diversity of dietary patterns", adding: "In contrast, real-life calorie-restricted diets and obesity often result in nutritional deficiencies, particularly in protein, essential vitamins and minerals, and induce physiological stress, which can exacerbate depressive symptomatology including cognitive-affective symptoms."

Researchers stressed the study has a number of limitations, but gives an insight to how diets recommended by healthcare professionals should be considered for risk factors for depression, especially in men and obese patients.

Professor Sumantra Ray, chief scientist and executive director of the NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health, which co-owns BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health with BMJ Group, added: "This study adds to the emerging evidence linking dietary patterns and mental health, raising important questions about whether restrictive diets which are low in nutrients considered beneficial for cognitive health, such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12, may precipitate depressive symptoms.

"But the effect sizes are small, with further statistical limitations limiting the generalisability of the findings. Further well designed studies that accurately capture dietary intake and minimise the impact of chance and confounding are needed to continue this important line of inquiry."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Police are still appealing for information regarding the crash.

Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident

'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident

A man is about to check a box on a grid of a EuroMillions game slip.

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words.

Police hit back at ‘unjust’ decision to sack award-winning officer over ‘lack of respect’ towards knife carrying teen

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.

Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand

Kai has garnered a huge social media following in recent years.

Man arrested attempting to storm Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to 'marry' his teen granddaughter Kai

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza aid centres close for the day as Israel warns roads leading to hubs 'considered combat zones'

Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker

Police launch manhunt for ex-soldier accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters

Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London.

Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

Exclusive
38-year-old Greg Monk from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Family of Scottish man missing in Portugal for a week 'in living hell' as search focuses on rough terrain

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action

Bruno Fernandes ‘wants to stay at the highest level’ as he turns down Saudi move

The regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), published a report that found travellers face "inconsistent treatment and outcomes" for similar ticketing issues across the railway.

Train firms taking 'disproportionate action' against honest passengers, watchdog warns

Although the committee noted there were "signs of improvement", PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present "intolerable risks".

'Intolerable risks': Shocking report warns UK’s most hazardous nuclear site could leak radioactive water until 2050s

An elderly lady walks with a zimmer frame to her chair

AI foot scanner can spot heart failure weeks before hospital admission, study finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Home Office confirmed that 1,194 asylum seekers reached the UK in 18 small boats on Saturday—the highest daily total so far in 2025.

Amber Rudd tells Government to 'get a grip' as record 1,194 Migrants cross channel in one day
Former head of the diplomatic service Lord Simon McDonald stressed to LBC's Andrew Marr that NATO 'couldn't force the UK to do anything'.

‘NATO can’t force the UK to do anything’: Former top diplomat pushes back on defence spending hike
The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words

Shocking footage shows award-winning officer sacked for ‘lack of respect’ after slamming knife-carrying teen to ground
On March 20, 2022, hundreds of protesters attended a rally in front of Hackney Town Hall, London, United Kingdom, to demonstrate their support for Child Q.

Black schoolgirl was ‘demeaned’ and felt ‘physically violated’ after police strip search while on her period
Sunny Jacobs

Exonerated US death row inmate turned campaigner dies in Irish house fire

Commander Julian Bennett outside a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing at Palestra House, south east London.

Senior Met officer sacked for second time over refusing drugs test

Just before midnight, after major broadcasters projected that Lee Jae-myung would win the presidency, he made his first public appearance with his wife, Kim Hye-Kyung, in front of the National Assembly to greet his supporters.

South Korea opposition Lee Jae-myung wins election following months of martial law chaos

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street.

Four people injured in Liverpool parade can be named as restrictions lifted after horror crash
Search teams look through a derelict and abandoned property to the west of Praia De Luz, Portugal in the search for Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine McCann detectives drain well as police look for toys and DNA in renewed search

Sir Tony Blair spoke at the SXSW festival in London and said Britain needs to embrace AI.

Tony Blair says Britain should have AI doctors and nurses as former PM claims it's 'absurd' not to do more in the NHS

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan posted two adorable pictures of Lilibet

Meghan shares adorable birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan to speak as guest of honour at LA museum’s Night of Wonder

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to "just pause" restocking her As Ever brand

Meghan stops selling her As Ever jam... for now - as she wants to avoid 'annoying' customers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News