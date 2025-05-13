Major supermarket urgently recalls chicken after discovering deadly bacteria

FILE - a deadly bacteria has seen several Spar products recalled. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A major UK supermarket has been forced to recall three chicken products following the discovery of a deadly bacteria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Spar discovered the deadly Listeria monocytogenes in three of its products, prompting an urgent recall.

The bacteria can lead to a condition known as listeriosis, which is known to cause aches, fever, diarrhoea and vomiting.

However, to those with a weakened immune system, such as elderly people are those carrying a baby, the bacteria can be deadly.

Read more: Trump 'thinking' of going to Turkey for peace talks with Zelenskyy and Putin - as Russia stays silent on meeting

Spar has been forced to recall the items. Picture: Alamy

It can also lead to stillbirths, experts have warned.

The three products flagged by Spar are:

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Pieces (Batch code 5126)

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Slices (Batch code 5126)

Spar Enjoy Local Cooked Chicken Fillets (Batch code 5126)

A Food Standards Agency (FSA) statement read: "SPAR is recalling several chicken products because Listeria monocytogenes has been found in the products.

"If you have bought the above products, do not eat them.

"Instead, return the products to where they were bought for a full refund.

"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact SPAR Customer Services on 0289 034 2733.

"Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis."