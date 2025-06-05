Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

5 June 2025, 17:36

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."
"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday.". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Health experts have sounded the alarm over a potential rise in measles as families take their summer breaks across Europe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that cases in Europe had reached their highest level in almost three decades last year.

It warned that a decline in childhood vaccinations - including the jab that protects against measles - in England leaves more children at risk of disease.

UKHSA urged families planning for their summer holidays to check their vaccination status before travelling, and to make sure particularly that they had had two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

As well as a rise in cases across Europe, health experts warned of continuing pockets of cases in England, particularly London.

Lucy Butler,15, getting ready to have her measles jab at All Saints School in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside as a national vaccination catch-up campaign has been launched to curb a rise in measles cases in England.
Schoolgirl, 15, getting ready to have her measles jab at All Saints School in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside as a national vaccination catch-up campaign has been launched to curb a rise in measles cases in England. Picture: Alamy

"It's essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family," said UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba.

"Measles cases are picking up again in England and outbreaks are happening in Europe and many countries with close links to the UK.

"Measles spreads very easily and can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain, with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday.

"The MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from measles.

"It is never too late to catch up, if you're not sure if any of your family are up to date, check their Red Book or contact your GP practice. Don't put it off and regret it later."

Dr Amanda Doyle, from NHS England, said: "The recent increase in cases seen in England and Europe should act as an important reminder to ensure your child is protected.

"MMR jabs are provided free as part of the NHS routine immunisation programme - and I would encourage all parents to act on invites or check vaccination records if they think they may have missed their child's vaccination."

New figures from the UKHSA show that in England there were 109 cases of measles confirmed in April and 86 in May, with most cases among unvaccinated children, although there have been some cases among unvaccinated young people and adults.

Half of the cases in the last four weeks were in London, with outbreaks also seen in the North West and the West Midlands, it added.

Meanwhile, a global increase in measles, including Europe, has led the agency to say it is concerned that this could mean people bring back the contagious disease to England after travel this summer.

There were more than 127,000 cases of measles in Europe last year, according to global health leaders, the highest number since 1997.

And UKHSA said that so far this year, outbreaks have been documented in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

The health authority said that it is "concerned that more outbreaks may occur again on a larger scale this summer as families with unvaccinated children and adults travel to countries where there are outbreaks".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently reported that Romania, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Nigeria currently have among the largest number of measles cases worldwide.

The UKHSA said that the decline in uptake of childhood vaccinations during the past decade means that "many thousands of children are left unprotected".

Measles is highly infectious and can lead to serious complications.

People with this infection have a number of cold and flu-like symptoms and a rash appears a few days after symptoms start. On rare occasions, measles can also lead to meningitis and brain swelling, which can cause long-term disabilities or even death.

