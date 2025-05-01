Medical record errors ‘putting patients at risk’

It comes as a poll of 1,800 adults in England found that almost one in four (23%) had found inaccuracies or missing details in their medical records.
It comes as a poll of 1,800 adults in England found that almost one in four (23%) had found inaccuracies or missing details in their medical records. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Mistakes on medical records can put people’s health “at risk”, experts have said, as a new poll revealed almost one in four have found errors in their personal documents.

Healthwatch England has urged the Government and NHS officials to "get the basics right" as steps are taken to make patient records paperless.

It comes as a poll of 1,800 adults in England found that almost one in four (23%) had found inaccuracies or missing details in their medical records.

This includes incorrect personal data including names and dates of birth, wrong information about medication and missing details from a person's medical history.

Of those who had found errors in their records, 9% reported details of treatments they had never had, according to the survey by BMG Research on behalf of Healthwatch.

And the same number (9%) reported their medical records included details of conditions they had never had.

The majority of blunders (26%) related to personal details while 16% reported false information about what medication they had taken.

Some 12% of those who had found false information in their records, reported that they had been refused treatment due to missing or incorrect information.

Louise Ansari, chief executive of Healthwatch England, said: "Accurate patient medical records are crucial to delivering effective and efficient care.

"Missed information and mistakes in medical records are frustrating and can put people's health at risk.

"We know the NHS is investing a lot of time and money into making patient records paperless.

"The Government hopes to introduce a single patient record via the NHS App and new laws to improve information sharing between different parts of the health service.

"As the Government and NHS develop these plans, it's essential that they take action to get the basics right to ensure patient safety, good clinical care and public confidence in how their data is handled.

"This includes improved record keeping of consultations with patients by clinicians, timely updates of test results and other information recorded by admin staff and quicker processes to resolve mistakes on records.

"Greater promotion of people's rights to confidential and accurate records is also needed. People should know who to contact to get any errors changed, given that different parts of the NHS may hold multiple records about each patient."

An NHS England spokesperson said: "We know more should be done to ensure records are accurate and so the NHS is taking a number of steps to address this including new AI technology to reduce transcription errors and through making it easier for patients to access and review all their health information in one place through the NHS App.

"While staff work hard to minimise mistakes, patients should also report any errors to the organisation that issue clinical letters to ensure their records can be up to date."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "It is unacceptable that patients are missing out on vital treatments and tests simply because of errors with their medical records.

"We will create a health service fit for the future and put patients in control of their own medical history through a single patient record, summarising patient health information, test results and letters in one place via the NHS App."

