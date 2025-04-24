'Men's health in crisis': health leaders call for urgent action to close life expectancy gap between men and women

Action urged to close life expectancy gap between men and women. Picture: PA

By Shannon Cook

Men are 'disproportionately affected' by a number of serious medical conditions including cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, health leaders have said as they called for input on England’s first ever men’s health plan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On average, men have a shorter life expectancy compared to women – a difference of almost four years – and officials are asking for views on what must be done to “close the gap”.

Men are also more likely to die by suicide compared to women, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) added.

The department said that action must be taken to “prevent and tackle” the biggest issues facing men as it called for insights on what needs to be included in England’s men’s health strategy.

“Every day, men across England are dying early from preventable causes,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

“Men are hit harder by a range of conditions, while tragically suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50.

“Our Plan for Change means we will tackle these issues head on through a men’s health strategy, and today’s call for evidence is the crucial next step in understanding what works, what doesn’t, and how we can design services men will actually use.

“I urge people to come forward to share their views.”

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals truth about 'caveman diet' after years of being 'obsessed' with healthy eating

Read more: 'Wake-up call for health service': Too few nursing staff on duty to provide safe NHS care, says report

“Every day, men across England are dying early from preventable causes,” said Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

'Crisis'

Officials are seeking opinions from the public, health and care workers, academics and employers on what can be done to improve men’s health.

The call for evidence will be open for views for 12 weeks on the Department of Health and Social Care website.

Amy O’Connor, from the men’s health charity Movember, said: “Too many men are dying too young, the men’s health strategy is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in positive change for men and their loved ones.

Julie Bentley, chief executive of Samaritans, said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 so it’s critical that suicide prevention is front and centre of this strategy. With men making up 75% of all suicides, this strategy is a real opportunity to prevent thousands of deaths."

Mark Brooks, trustee of the Men and Boys Coalition, added: “Men’s health is in crisis and we are pleased the Government has listened to the long-standing call, that we and others have made, for a strategic, not piecemeal, approach.

“The call for evidence is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for men, organisations and those who care about men’s health to make their voices heard.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer rejected the suggestion that a “minister for men” was needed after a number of calls for the position to be made in Government to address issues including behaviour, education and mental ill health.