Mental health patients waiting days in A&E ‘scandal in plain sight’, warns nursing boss

13 May 2025, 00:08

People with mental health problems are waiting days for treatment in busy emergency departments.
People with mental health problems are waiting days for treatment in busy emergency departments. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

People with mental health problems are waiting days for treatment in busy emergency departments, according to new analysis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NHS staff described some patients as “massively distressed and struggling” while waiting in A&E, and on occasion becoming aggressive.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called for "urgent and sustained" investment in community services to ensure patients get timely care.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) investigation by the RCN found A&E waits of 12 hours or more for mental health patients in England had increased five-fold between 2019 and 2025.

Responses from 75 NHS trusts revealed around 1.3 million people had attended emergency departments in a mental health crisis during this period.

And responses from 38 trusts showed the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a bed in a mental health unit after a decision to admit climbed from 1,090 to 5,260.

Read More: Nursing boss says profession is 'broken' as she warns retirement is a 'ticking time bomb'

Read More: The End of International Recruitment: A Crisis Looming Over Social Care

NHS staff described some patients as "massively distressed and struggling" while waiting in A&E.
NHS staff described some patients as "massively distressed and struggling" while waiting in A&E. Picture: Getty

A senior nurse in the south-west of England said: "Lots of people will just come and wait and be patient.

"But as you can imagine, some of them are in severe crisis. They want to leave. They want to self-harm. They are massively distressed and struggling.

She added that when patients reached crisis, it could divert a whole team of senior nurses, security personnel and emergency services to keep them safe.

A senior nurse in one London hospital also told the RCN that a patient who had been waiting three days for a bed became aggressive, smashed a window and threatened staff.

Professor Nicola Ranger, general secretary and chief executive of the RCN, said: "Severely ill mental health patients waiting days for treatment in stressful and brightly lit A&Es is a scandal in plain sight.

"These conditions are not 'the norm' and nursing staff will not accept them.

"If parity of esteem between mental and physical health is to mean anything, then these utterly degrading waits must end."

Separate analysis by the RCN, released at its annual congress in Liverpool, found beds in mental health units had declined by 17% in the last 10 years, with 3,699 fewer beds overall.

The union also said the number of mental health nurses per every 10,000 mental health patients in England had almost halved in the last decade.

Prof Ranger said: "Nothing less than urgent and sustained investment in community mental health nursing can ensure everybody gets timely care in the right place.

"That is how you turn people's lives around and ease pressure on emergency departments."

Alexa Knight, director of England at the Mental Health Foundation, said: "The frequency of people attending A&E experiencing a mental health crisis clearly shows that not enough people are receiving mental health support at the best time - early in their journey.

"By putting in place preventative and community-based early interventions, which evidence shows are cheaper and work more effectively than treating people at crisis point, the UK Government could reduce pressure on the NHS, free up the time of nurses and doctors, and help everyone have better mental health.

"Charities, voluntary sector organisations, and mental health nurses in the community are best placed to support the delivery of these interventions - but they desperately need the funding to do so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

EastEnders star Heath Peace revealed her battle with cancer

EastEnders star reveals secret breast cancer battle as she gets wig fitted after chemotherapy

Police officers search a bin in Kentish Town, north London. Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London.

Police probe suspected arson attacks on Keir Starmer’s north London home

Experts at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga, Spain, presented findings showing the drugs helped severely obese youngsters shed pounds

Weight-loss jabs for children ‘are effective and help prevent mealtime battles’

Ovo Energy recently paid £2 million to the scheme for failings in how the supplier handled customer complaints.

Energy firms paid out £152 million to vulnerable customers over past six years

Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff shake hands at the net after the fourth round on Day Eight

Emma Raducanu beaten by Coco Gauff in Italian Open

(left to right) members of Kneecap, Liam Og O Hannaigh (Mo Chara), JJ O'Dochartaigh (aDJ Provai) and Naoise O Caireallain (Moglai Bap) attending the Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards Ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Kneecap to headline London festival as planned after cancellations

A veteran said one alleged victim was “clearly a child, not even close to fighting age”.

UK special forces handcuffed and shot child, veterans allege

Passengers being turned away from Elizabeth line services at Paddington after a power cut

Cable fault causes London Underground chaos and fire

Mya Marsh

Siblings guilty of murder after man, 21, stabbed to death in 'senseless' knife attack in broad daylight

Federal prosecutors and defence lawyers began summarising their cases on Monday in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial begins as rapper accused of '20 years of crime'

Rachael Blackmore celebrates with the Gold Cup after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement from riding.

Pioneering jockey Rachael Blackmore announces shock retirement after record-breaking career

Firefighters responding to a fire at an electrical substation in the Cunningham Place and Aberdeen Place area in Maida Vale

Power outage that threw London travel into chaos sparked substation fire weeks after previous blaze

The group carried out surveillance on prominent targets, at times using fake identities, and deployed advanced technology to acquire intelligence

Putin's Bulgarian spy ring jailed for 50 years for running mass 'intelligence operation' out of Great Yarmouth B&B

Edan Alexander was taken 584 days ago, during the October the 7th attacks

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander returns to Israel after being freed by Hamas

Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer's house in north London

Police launch urgent probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home

Nicola Sturgeon will join her successors Humza Yousaf and John Swinney, along with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, in voting against the legislation on Tuesday.

'The most difficult decision of my career': Nicola Sturgeon will not back assisted dying legislation in Scotland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hospital staff in scrubs on a ward

Nurses determined to ‘fight for more’, union boss says

Green Park London Underground Station

Passengers plunged into chaos as London Underground network suffers power outage

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he has pleaded not guilty to harassing a transgender woman and damaging her phone.

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan pleads not guilty to harassing trans activist

Apple Pay and other contactless forms of payment are becoming more popular due to their convenience

‘Apple Pay Prank’: Why TikTokers are using sound effects to wind up strangers

Abdirahman Ibrahim has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years

Road rage driver who mowed down e-bike rider for doing wheelies jailed for life

Owen Lawrence

Man who attacked women, 19 and 31, in suspected crossbow attack in Leeds died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Lucy Connolly is due to have an appeal against her sentence heard on Thursday

Ex-Tory councillor’s wife seeking to appeal sentence for racial hatred tweet

Chroming has been seen as a dangerous trend on TikTok

What is chroming - the killer former TikTok trend?

Sant Antoni de Portmany, Spain.

British teen 'fighting for his life' after plunging from third-floor Ibiza apartment

x

'We are not broken' just 'different': Chris Packham slams RFK Jr after US Health Secretary vows to find cause for autism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates after winning the women's 800m final

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson and former F1 driver Martin Brundle to be honoured at Windsor Castle
Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew's ex lover, has claimed Virginia Giuffre defended the disgraced royal in phone call recordings.

Jeffrey Epstein's abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre 'defended Prince Andrew in FBI tapes', embattled royal's ex tells LBC
Speaking over footage of her and Prince William in the Isle of Mull earlier this month, Kate urged society to "reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts".

Princess of Wales shares emotional message on using 'healing power of nature' during cancer battle in new film project

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News