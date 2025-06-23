Mass rollout of weight-loss jabs begins on NHS

23 June 2025, 00:34 | Updated: 23 June 2025, 00:40

Mounjaro injection pen
From day, GPs will be allowed to prescribe weight-loss jabs for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The mass rollout of weight loss jabs on the NHS in England will begin on Monday as GPs are allowed to prescribe the drugs for the first time.

Around 220,000 people with "greatest need" are expected to receive Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide and made by Lilly through the NHS over the next three years.

The drug is an antidiabetic drug which lowers blood sugar levels and and slows down how quickly food is digested. From Monday, GPs in England will be allowed to prescribe Mounjaro to severely obese people who also suffer from a range of other health problems.

Patients previously needed to access the drugs through a special weight loss service.

But leading family doctors said some GPs have expressed concern about the additional workload linked to the rollout.

And pharmacy experts also said there could be pressure on supplies of the drug.

In the first year of the programme, the drug will be offered to people with a body mass index (BMI) score of over 40 who have at least four other health problems linked to obesity, such as type 2 diabetes; high blood pressure; heart disease; and obstructive sleep apnoea.

Estimates suggest around 1.5 million people in the UK are already taking weight loss drugs, which may have been prescribed through specialist weight loss services or via private prescription.

Dr Claire Fuller, from NHS England, said: "This is an important next step in the rollout of weight loss drugs, with community-based services now able to offer this treatment from today.

"We urgently need to address rising levels of obesity and prioritise support for those who are experiencing severe ill health - and greater access to weight loss drugs will make a significant difference to the lives of those people.

"These drugs are an important tool alongside the range of wraparound NHS support and advice on good nutrition and increasing physical activity, which will be vital in helping some people lose weight and reduce their risk of serious long-term conditions.

"While not everyone will be eligible for weight loss drugs, it's important that anyone who is worried about the impact of their weight on their health discusses the range of NHS support available with their healthcare professional."

Mounjaro tirzepatide GLP-1 GIP receptor agonist, injection injectable type 2 diabetes, off label weight loss, PBS restrictions Australia, drug medicat
Mounjaro tirzepatide GLP-1 GIP receptor agonist, injection injectable type 2 diabetes, off label weight loss, PBS restrictions Australia, drug medicat. Picture: Alamy

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: "While we recognise the potential benefits of weight loss drugs, we know many GPs are concerned about the implications of the rollout of weight loss drugs into general practice, both in terms of workload and training to appropriately initiate and manage these treatments.

"The college shares these concerns, which is why we were pleased NHS England suggested a phased roll-out of Mounjaro as a treatment for weight loss. As and when this is escalated, appropriate resourcing for general practice - including access to 'wraparound' services - and training for GPs must follow.

She added: "GPs and our teams are already working under intense workload and workforce pressures, and this must be factored into this rollout in order to guarantee it can be delivered safely.

"More widely, whilst weight loss medications have a lot of potential benefits for patients who are struggling to lose weight and who meet all the clinical criteria for a prescription, they mustn't be seen as a 'silver bullet' to aid weight loss.

"We also need to see a focus on prevention, stopping people becoming overweight in the first place so they don't require a medical intervention later."

Dr Hawthorne said there is no "one size fits all approach" and that the rollout of the jabs should not "come at the expense of other weight loss service".

She continued: "The roll-out of weight loss medications in the NHS will need to be consistently evaluated to ensure that there is evidence that these prescriptions are of long-term benefit to patients."

Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, said: "The demand for weight loss jabs continues to rise sharply, and more GPs have been directing patients back to pharmacies after initial inquiries, to access these treatments privately.

"As the NHS is now moving to implement National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidance, and tirzepatide becomes prescribable to more patients, we expect to see prescription volumes increase rapidly.

"However, NHS provision won't meet demand straight away, so we fully expect that many people will continue seeking it privately from a pharmacy.

"Pharmacists are experts in medication and many of us have lots of experience delivering weight loss injections as part of a package of care including lifestyle advice.

"We are well placed to help roll out weight loss treatment on the NHS, with the right funding to support it.

"The biggest concern we have is that prescribing these medications alone misses the point.

"They should be part of a comprehensive weight management strategy - combining lifestyle coaching, exercise, and nutritional guidance. In reality, many GPs lack the bandwidth to deliver the level of support needed to ensure proper understanding and follow-up.

"As a result, we could end up in a situation where patients are prescribed the medication, lose weight, and then experience rebound weight gain once the course ends - simply because the foundational lifestyle changes weren't addressed."

Around 29% of the adult population in the UK is obese.

UK cabinet holds weekly meeting at 10 Downing Street
UK cabinet holds weekly meeting at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Obesity is now one of the leading causes of ill health, costing the NHS billions. Yet we now have the science, technology, and knowledge to end the obesity epidemic, if we seize this opportunity.

"Obesity jabs are used by 1.5 million people in the UK, mainly through private prescriptions. The NHS was founded on a promise to 'universalise the best', and this Government is determined to bring revolutionary modern treatments to everyone who needs them, not just those who can afford to pay.

"This rollout is an important step in making these medicines more widely available, and beginning to shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention, which our forthcoming 10-year plan will deliver."

