First emergency nasal spray for anaphylaxis approved for use

The first needle-free emergency treatment for anaphylaxis - in the form of a nasal spray, which has been approved for emergency treatment. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The first needle-free emergency treatment for anaphylaxis - in the form of a nasal spray - will now be available in the UK.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved the adrenaline (epinephrine) nasal spray (EURneffy) for emergency treatment.

The manufacturer, ARS Pharma, has been contacted for comment about whether it plans to seek wider approval for use on the NHS.

Julian Beach, MHRA interim executive director of healthcare quality and access, said: "Patient safety is our top priority, which is why we're pleased to approve the first needle-free nasal spray formulation of adrenaline for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis in the UK.

"Until now, adrenaline for self-administration has only been available via auto-injectors.

"While this represents an important new option, adrenaline auto-injectors remain a vital and potentially life-saving treatment, giving people experiencing anaphylaxis valuable time before emergency help arrives.

"We continue to encourage everyone at risk of severe allergic reactions, and those around them, to familiarise themselves with how to respond in an emergency.

"Resources and guidance are available on the MHRA website to help people be prepared."

Anaphylaxis is a sudden and life-threatening allergic reaction that can cause a drop in blood pressure and breathing difficulties.

EURneffy is intended for use in adults and children who weigh 30kg (about 66lb) or more, and can be used even if people have colds or blocked noses.

It is a single dose nasal spray that delivers its entire contents (2mg) upon activation.

People are reminded that the plunger should not be pressed before inserting the product into the nostril, otherwise the single dose will be lost.

The MHRA said patients should always carry two nasal sprays with them in case a second dose is needed, and tell family and friends where it is.