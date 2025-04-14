Scientists hail first new antibiotic for gonorrhoea in decades amid rise in 'super strains'

14 April 2025, 16:03

Scientists have found a new antibiotic that could treat gonorrhoea
Scientists have found a new antibiotic that could treat gonorrhoea. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

Scientists have found the first new antibiotic treatment for the sexually transmitted infection gonorrhoea since the 1990s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Experts discovered that gepotidacin, an antibiotic currently used to treat urinary tract infections, can also treat gonorrhoea.

It comes as experts warned that cases of gonorrhoea infections that are resistant to antibiotics are on the rise in England.

Undated handout file photo issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of gonorrhoea bacteria
Undated handout file photo issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of gonorrhoea bacteria. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Rise in mutant 'super gonorrhoea' cases in England, as health chiefs urge Brits to stay safe

The UK Health Security Agency said in March that if the problem is not tackled, increased resistance could one day make the sexually transmitted infection (STI) "untreatable".

But a new study suggests that gepotidacin - which is taken as a pill - may help treat cases and could potentially help to alleviate the threat of treatment-resistant gonorrhoea infections.

A new study, published in The Lancet and presented at the ESCMID conference, saw experts compare gepotidacin with the current standard treatment for "uncomplicated" gonorrhoea in 628 patients.

They found that the new pill is as effective as ceftriaxone with azithromycin for treating the infection.

It was also found to be able to treat strains of the infection that were resistant to current first-line treatments.

The authors said that "gepotidacin demonstrated non-inferiority to ceftriaxone plus azithromycin" which offers a "novel oral treatment option for uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhoea".

"Gepotidacin is a novel oral antibacterial treatment with the potential to become an alternative option for the treatment of gonococcal infections," they wrote.

Gonorrhoea can usually be treated effectively, although some cases can be resistant to the antibiotic ceftriaxone, which is the first line of treatment.

This means the bacteria that causes the infection has developed the ability to survive and multiply even when exposed to the antibiotic.

Some cases are also classed as "extensively drug resistant" - or XDR - meaning the infection did not respond to ceftriaxone or the second line of treatment.

Figures from the UKHSA show that in the 15 months from January 2024 to March 2025, there were 17 cases of ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea.

Thirteen were reported in 2024, with four cases in 2025 so far.

This is compared to 16 cases across 2022 and 2023.

In the same period, there were nine XDR cases reported - six in 2024 and three in 2025 so far.

This is compared to five cases between 2022 and 2023.

Ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea was first detected in England in 2015 and 42 cases have since been reported.

The UKHSA said that there were about 54,965 gonorrhoea diagnoses at sexual health services in the first nine months of 2024 compared to more than 85,000 in the whole of 2023.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Katy Perry holding a daisy up to the sky after her flight in Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31

Katy Perry will write a song about her experience after returning from space

Kevin Campbell died of natural causes at the age of 54 coroner finds

Former Arsenal and Everton footballer Kevin Campbell died of natural causes, coroner finds

Jeff Bezos owns the Blue Origin space tourism company

How much is it to fly on the Blue Origin space tourism rocket?

Abbi Taylor

'Adult baby diaper lover' admits dumping soiled nappies and smearing excrement on milk bottles at nurseries

Police have named the man killed in an explosion in Worksop

Pictured: Father who died in Worksop house explosion named after massive blast

Blue Origin launched into space today with an all-female crew

Who was on the all-female Blue Origin rocket? From Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos fianceé Lauren Sánchez

Kitchen use has been suspended at HMP Frankland.

Kitchen use suspended in high-security prison units after Manchester Arena terrorist's attack on three prison officers

Katy Perry has returned to Earth after her space trip

I kissed the Earth and I liked it: Katy Perry's joy after touching back down from all-female space voyage

A prisoner serving a life sentence has been killed by a fellow inmate at HMP Whitemoor

Murderer serving a life sentence 'killed by fellow inmate' at high-security British prison HMP Whitemoor

People walk past a PS5 billboard outside the PlayStation UK offices in Soho as Sony increases the prices of its PlayStation 5 video game console following the impact of Trump tariffs on the global economy.

Sony hikes Playstation 5 price by 25 per cent due to 'economic challenges' in the wake of Trump's tariffs

Workers are set to feel the force of aggressive saving tactics by UK companies amidst fears of Donald Trump's tariff plans.

UK businesses 'to slash hiring rates' amid fears for economy after Trump imposes tariffs

Alec and Lynn arrive at an event in London in 2012

England cricket legend Alec Stewart's wife dies after 12-year cancer struggle

It's a disappointing start to the bank holiday weekend as Good Friday in London brings a sky full of grey clouds that turn to rain later on in the day

Easter weekend weather forecast across the UK revealed as the bank holiday looks set to disappoint

Exclusive
The scar left behind on Lilly's cheek.

'They're animals and unpredictable': Father of girl, 13, mauled by dog in horror attack calls for mandatory pet insurance
St Mary's nursery has shut after receiving a credible threat of violence

Shock as London nursery shuts after 'credible threat of violence', with 'other schools also targeted'

Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse was detained at Hong Kong airport on Thursday.

China 'is not a strategic ally' of the UK, MP tells LBC after she was denied entry to Hong Kong
Rishi Sunak pictured Craig Williams in 2021.

Rishi Sunak's former aide among 15 people charged with gambling on General Election date

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Brit father, 46, and son, 17, drown after being swept out to sea in Australia

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after being cleared of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament in March last year.

'Stop Brexit Man’ Steve Bray cleared of flouting police ban on loud music outside Parliament
Rory McIlroy finally achieved his Grand Slam by winning The Masters this weekend

How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters? The staggering amount revealed

Katy Perry is part of a six women team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch.

Katy Perry reveals signs that sent 'energetic wave' through body as she prepares for space adventure
Katy Perry has hailed the "incredible and inspiring" women who will be joining her on a flight into space.

Blue Origin all-female spaceflight: What time will Katy Perry go to space and where to watch
A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald

British skier dies in Swiss Alps crash after plunging into river

The average price tag on a home has jumped by more than £5,000 in the space of a month.

Average house price reaches record high for April after £5,000 monthly jump

Donald Trump has defended Vladimir Putin over a deadly attack on Sumy

Trump defends Putin over Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine after over 30 killed and more than 100 wounded

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London last week.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News