New cancer drug could help patients avoid aggressive treatments and boost chemo efficacy

11 August 2025, 00:31

Woman undergoing chemotherapy during medical consultation.
Woman undergoing chemotherapy during medical consultation. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A take-at-home tablet could boost the way cancer patients respond to chemotherapy, according to the medical experts who developed it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The drug, known as KCL-HO-1i, works by disarming a defence mechanism that tumours use to protect themselves.

Early tests on mice found the drug even helped chemotherapy-resistant tumours to respond to treatment.

It is hoped KCL-HO-1i can be trialled on humans, with researchers suggesting it could one day be a "valuable companion drug" to chemotherapy, helping patients to avoid more aggressive treatments.

Read More: Patients to be fast-tracked on to 'transformative' head and neck cancer vaccine trial

Read More: John Swinney meets with cycling hero Sir Chris Hoy to discuss prostate cancer testing

Chemotherapy is used to treat many kinds of cancer and works by disrupting the way cancer cells grow and divide.

However, in some patients it is not as effective as it should be because the body's own immune cells can act as a barrier around tumours.

These white blood cells, known as macrophages, produce a protein called heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), which helps shield the tumour from the immune system and block the effects of chemotherapy.

KCL-HO-1i, which has been created by experts at Kings College London (KCL), targets this protein to make tumours more responsive to treatment.

Professor James Arnold, head of tumour immunology group at the university, said: "We discovered that these macrophages in cancer play a key role in blocking chemotherapy.

"By targeting the enzyme they produce using KCL-HO-1i, we were able to help beneficial immune cells and chemotherapy drugs become significantly more effective.

"In laboratory models, even chemotherapy-resistant tumours became responsive to treatment, which is a really exciting step forward."

The drug has been designed for patients to take at home as a tablet between chemotherapy sessions.

Early tests on mice, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, found the drug made breast cancer tumours more responsive to different types of chemotherapy.

Guy's Campus, King's College London, London, UK
KCL-HO-1i, which has been created by experts at Kings College London (KCL), targets this protein to make tumours more responsive to treatment. Picture: Alamy

Researchers are now hopeful that trials involving patients with breast cancer and other forms of the disease could begin within two years.

James Spicer, a professor of experimental cancer medicine at KCL, said: "Chemotherapy remains a key part of treatment for many patients with cancer, but too often it is not as effective or long-lasting as we might like.

"This research has identified a key reason for these limitations, and discovered a drug that we are keen to test in the clinic alongside established chemotherapy drugs."

Miraz Rahman, a professor of medicinal chemistry at KCL, added: "If human trials are successful, KCL-HO-1i could become a valuable companion drug to existing cancer therapies - helping more patients to benefit from the treatments that are already available and reduce the need for more aggressive cancer therapies in the future."

The King's College London scientists have launched a spin-out company called Aethox Therapeutics.

Tanya Hollands, research information manager at Cancer Research UK, which supported the study alongside funding from the Medical Research Council, said: "Researchers are increasingly learning how to make better use of existing cancer treatments, whether it's using them differently or in combination with new medicines, like this work suggests.

"Using combination therapies can help bring improved treatment options to patients more quickly, safely and affordably, because some components of the treatment have already been tested and used in the clinic.

"While early stage, it's exciting to see this potential new way to disarm cancer's ability to avoid detection by the immune system with a new drug, while also boosting the effectiveness of chemotherapy, and we look forward to seeing how this work progresses."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police forensic tent at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed earlier today.

Man, 31, charged with murder of father and son in Southwark

General Election - National Health Service

NHS to hire newly-qualified nurses and midwives before jobs open up in bid to boost workforce

Al-Sharif

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza City

People conduct search and rescue operation after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck with its epicenter in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir, Turkiye

Large 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey causing buildings to collapse

New York, United States. 03rd June, 2024. Matt Smith is attending HBO's ''House Of The Dragon'' Season 2 Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York, USA, on June 03, 2024. (Photo by Thenews2/NurPhoto) Credit: NurPhoto SRL/Alamy Live News

Former Dr Who star Matt Smith cast in new Star Wars film alongside Ryan Gosling

Family members of hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza marched alongside Jewish organisations and supporters

'National march' for Israeli hostages sees hundreds take to the streets in London

A huge fire has broken out on the iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat, authorities have said.

Huge fire breaks out on iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat

The brutal attack on Father Murray took place at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick

Murder arrest as man found dead in home and priest hit in head with bottle - as police believe incidents 'connected'

London.UK. Ray Brooks in a scene in (C)Woodfall Film Productions/United Artists film, The Knack

Ray Brooks, voice of Mr Benn and star of Coronation Street, EastEnders and Cathy Come Home, dies aged 86

An ankle with an electronic tag (left), Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (top right), a convict on community service (bottom right)

More electronic tags and 'tougher' unpaid work will cut prison overcrowding, Government says

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 2025 FA Community Shield

Crystal Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield for first time ever

The man, 88, was found

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at address

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference at the Prime minister's office in Jerusalem on August 10, 2025.

Netanyahu defends plan to expand military operation in Gaza as he rejects reports of starvation

The brutal attack took place at St Patrick's Church prior to a Mass service at about 10:10am on Sunday.

Priest in 'serious condition' after being hit with bottle minutes before Mass service

Hiromasa Urakawa has become the second boxer to die from brain injuries sustained at the same event in Tokyo.

Second fatality from same Tokyo boxing event as Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injury

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches 1.99 million

Number of jobless benefit claimants aged 50-plus reaches almost 2 million

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thetford Town Youth Football Club has paid tribute to the Serrano family which died in a collision in Portugal

Tragedy as British family of four, including twins, die in car crash on holiday in Portugal
Paul Hollywood and his brother Lee.

Paul Hollywood issues desperate plea after brother suffers ‘nasty and unprovoked assault’ while walking his dog
A protester is carried away after being detained for showing support for a proscribed organisation during the demonstration.

Met Police denies using 'excessive force' as 532 people arrested at protest against Palestine Action ban
Liverpool's Mo Salah has it out at UEFA.

'Can you tell us how he died?': Liverpool forward Mo Salah hits out at UEFA tribute to 'Palestinian Pele'
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates winning match point against Olga Danilovic of Serbia

Emma Raducanu claims straight-sets win to reach Cincinnati Open third round

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivering a speech where he announced NHS England will be abolished.

Labour plan to reform NHS plunged into chaos by '£1bn redundancy payoff'

Law enforcement is seen near the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters during an active shooter incident

CDC gunman believed Covid-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal, official says

Sarah Yorke, 37, died at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire

Tragedy as horse rider, 37, dies after horror fall at equestrian event

Oasis front Liam Gallagher is letting his brother Paul, who has been charged with rape, stay at his £4m mansion ahead of a court appearance, reports claim.

Liam Gallagher shows support for rape-accused brother Paul - as he lets him stay at £4million mansion
Riot police are ready for more protests after police arrested at least 466 people protesting Palestine Action being designated a terrorist group on Saturday.

Riot police 'brace' for more protests after 474 arrested at protest against Palestine Action ban

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York.

Prince Andrew 'stung' by 'lack of royal status', author of bombshell new book claims

The Princess Royal speaks to guests during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Busier-than-ever Anne praised for her royal soft power ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles will record an audio message that will be broadcast on VJ Day on August 15

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News