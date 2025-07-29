New 'game-changing' wonder-drug could halt Alzheimer's progression

29 July 2025, 00:43

File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man at Rowheath House retirement
A new drug could halt the progression of Alzheimer's disease - granting hope to thousands who suffer from the illness. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A new drug could halt the progression of Alzheimer's disease - granting hope to thousands who suffer from the illness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trials suggest that trontinemab could be a powerful tool to fight dementia - with researchers now probing whether to use the drug on those without symptoms.

Studies will look at whether the drug can prevent the disease altogether, granting hope in the fight to eradicate the debilitating illness.

Read More: Champions at No 10: Lionesses visit Downing Street ahead of London bus parade after historic Euros victory

Read More: Ghislaine Maxwell makes last-ditch freedom bid with Supreme Court appeal after questions from Trump's DoJ

Results seen at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Toronto, Canada, said the “game-changing” treatment clears the plaques in the brain which are associated with Alzheimer's.

90% of those prescribed trontinemab experienced amyloid clearance within 28 weeks, meaning visible markers of the disease had cleared.

Senior woman taking her medication
Trials suggest that trontinemab could be a powerful tool to fight dementia - with researchers now probing whether to use the drug on those without symptoms (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Experts are hoping these changes will also see an improvement in memory and functioning of the brain.

A trial of 1,600 patients is now ongoing, according to the Telegraph.

Experts suggest it could become the first Alzheimer’s drug to be funded by the NHS because of its abilities and lack of side effects.

Prof Sir John Hardy, Chairman of molecular biology of neurological disease at University College London’s Institute of Neurology, said the drug could be “game-changing”.

He told The Telegraph: “This is absolutely great news. It sucks the plaque out of the brain really quickly, much faster than we have seen with lecanemab or donanemab.”

He added: “There is no doubt this could be game-changing. We hope that if we can use these drugs to people early, we can halt the progression of disease, even before people have symptoms. Now we need to see the size of the clinical effect.”

Prof Jonathan Schott, Chief Medical Officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, told the Telegraph: “We urgently need a range of treatments for Alzheimer’s that are effective and safe for the people affected by this devastating disease.

“Evidence presented at the Alzheimer’s Association conference in Toronto on trontinemab is very promising, showing that the drug can effectively and rapidly clear amyloid from the brain, seemingly with very few side effects.

“We now need to see whether these early stage results carry through to later stage clinical trials, which are planned to start later this year, including in the UK. These trials will show whether the drug is not only safe, but impacts on memory, thinking and quality of life.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport

Women and girls to get grassroots football pitch access boost after England win

A police car outside St Pancras

Police investigate incident at St Pancras station involving 'unconscious man'

Salt warnings should be put on restaurant menus to encourage consumers to make healthier choices, a new study says.

Salt warnings on menus should follow calorie counts to clamp down on poor health, researchers say

The Prime Minister will hold a crunch Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Gaza as malnutrition grips the strip following an Israeli embargo preventing aid entering the territory.

PM to hold crunch Cabinet meeting to discuss Gaza as aid drops begin ahead of UK-led peace plan reveal

A man wearing Buddhist monk robes speaks into a microphone

Buddhist monk under investigation for alleged embezzlement and improper relationships with women

Three people were killed and several others injured when a regional passenger train derailed in a wooded area

Deadly train derailment in Germany that killed three caused by sewage spill

The suspect in the triple murder of two children and a woman in Northern Ireland has died in hospital.

Suspect in Northern Ireland shooting that killed mum and her two children dies in hospital

People wait for their flights at the Sheremetyevo International Airport on the outskirts of Moscow on July 28, 2025.

Cyber attack claimed by Ukrainian hackers causes mass outage and 100 cancellations at Russian state-owned airline

People gather around an impact crater by a destroyed building in the aftermath of overnight Israeli bombardment in the Japanese neighbourhood in the northwest of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 28, 2025.

Dozens die in Gaza despite Israeli-declared ‘humanitarian pause’, health officials say

Kelyan Bokassa (left) with his mother

'To young people who carry knives, I beg you to stop': Heartbreaking statement of mum of boy, 14, stabbed to death

A 13-year-old girl has died after 'getting into difficulty' in the sea near a picturesque UK beauty spot.

Girl, 13, dies after 'getting into difficulty' near picturesque UK beauty spot

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attends a meeting alongside the Head of Kent County Council, Linden Kemkaran (left), during his visit to the Reform UK group at Kent at Kent County Council at County Hall, Maidstone. Picture date: Monday July 7, 2025.

Reform UK councillor defends removing book from library welcome area as a move for 'child protection'

The quadruple stabbing happened at Long lane, Southwark

Two men, aged 58 and 27, dead and a third in 'life-threatening condition' after quadruple stabbing in London

Victorious England Women's Squad Visit Downing Street

Champions at No 10: Lionesses visit Downing Street ahead of London bus parade after historic Euros victory

Paloma Shemirani who died of cancer after refusing chemotherapy treatment

Cambridge graduate who died after refusing chemo 'told court she was anti-vax'

A mugshot man and a woman side by side

'Bonnie and Clyde' couple who planned brutal rape of young children jailed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Victorious England Women's Squad Arrive At Southend Airport

England's Lionesses receive rapturous reception as they arrive home ahead of Palace reception and victory parade
Annabel Mackey

Mother pleads guilty to manslaughter of two-year-old daughter after she was found in pond

g

'Jealous' woman stabbed ex-partner to death on Christmas Day after seeing him on dating app, court hears
Paul Gallagher has been charged with rape and a string of other violent sex offences.

Noel and Liam Gallagher's older brother Paul charged with rape, coercive control and string of sex offences
U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks

Trump says Israel has responsibility to ensure flow of aid to Gaza - as Starmer brands conditions ‘intolerable’
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club

Donald Trump tells Putin he has '10 or 12 days' to agree ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions
Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace claims he was 'regularly touched and groped' on Masterchef set but complaining 'never crossed my mind'
Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. The 1999 film has been upgraded from a U classification to a PG

Star Wars: Episode I reclassified from U to PG for 'scary scenes'

Enough is Enough' protest opposed to refugees housed at Cresta Court Hotel, Church road in Trafford, Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Protesters clash outside Altrincham hotel housing asylum seekers

Sorato Shimizu ran the 100m sprint in a staggering 10.00 seconds flat during a track meet in Hiroshima.

Schoolboy, 16, beats Usain Bolt’s 100m sprint record to qualify for world championships

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Queen Camilla presents the trophy at Ascot

Queen presents winner’s trophy at Ascot after King George race

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News