NHS 999 staff quitting and suffering burnout due to ‘relentless pressure’ of calls, research finds

17 June 2025, 00:59

NHS 999 staff are quitting and suffering burnout caused by the "relentless pressure" of calls, according to new research.
NHS 999 staff are quitting and suffering burnout caused by the "relentless pressure" of calls, according to new research. Picture: PA

By Josef Al Shemary

NHS 999 staff are quitting and suffering burnout caused by the "relentless pressure" of calls, according to new research.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Figures obtained by Unison from ambulance services showed high turnover rates among call handlers, which staff say are often over a lack of support and the non-stop, often distressing, calls that force many to take sick leave.

A report launched at the union's annual conference in Liverpool today revealed the toll taken on the workforce, with more than a quarter of NHS ambulance control room staff quitting their jobs over the past three years.

According to the research, more than half a million days were lost to call handler illness in the three years from April 2021.

The figure for 2023/24 alone was 166,940 - the equivalent of more than a month of sick leave for each 999 call handler.

The union says high staff turnover and increased sickness absences are having a negative impact on patients.

It often means people are having to wait longer for 999 staff to answer calls or for their emergency to be properly assessed and dealt with.

Read more: 'Desperately frightened' NHS worker describes being trapped in Tehran while on a family visit with his mother

Read more: UK-US trade deal signed and 'done', announces Donald Trump

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: "These findings paint a bleak picture of the conditions faced by 999 control room staff.

"TV programmes about ambulance services don't show things as they really are. Call handlers are under immense pressure, making split-second decisions that directly affect lives.

"They handle relentless calls, often from people in distress, while dealing with complex emergencies and with limited resources.

"Despite their crucial role, 999 call handlers frequently face emotional strain and operate in an environment where support is sometimes lacking. The job is rewarding, but the challenges behind the scenes are far greater than most people realise.

Are doctors about to go on strike again?

"It's bad for morale and for patients when so many staff quit or are burnt out. Callers who dial 999 need to know the person picking up the phone is ready to deal with their crisis.

"Ambulance employers must do more to protect the health and wellbeing of staff who provide such high stakes support.

"This would help create a more stable emergency service that can retain the skills and experience of emergency call handlers, and persuade people to stay in the job for longer."

An NHS spokesperson said: "999 call handlers play an essential role as the first point of contact in emergencies and the NHS is taking steps to help staff deal with record levels of pressure including providing a range of health and wellbeing support.

"But we know there is more to do and the health service is committed to tackling burnout by continuing to offer more flexible working options."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "One of the biggest stress factors for 999 call handlers are delays to call outs, which is why we will put almost 500 new ambulances on the roads as part of our wider urgent and emergency care plan to improve the speed and quality of care for those needing urgent or emergency treatment.

"We are also working with the NHS to support staff mental health, through occupation health provision, counselling and employee support programmes."

The data was from 11 ambulance trusts.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The son of a woman who died while skydiving said she was "just trying something new" when her family lost her.

‘Caring’ mother-of-four who died while skydiving was ‘just trying something new’, son says

Using a mobile phone to use TikTok video sharing site

Patients who record NHS care for TikTok or Instagram causing workers unnecessary anxiety

Russ Cook

Gen-Z adults with a fitness regime ‘more likely to have a financial plan’

Daytime view of a busy Oxford Street

Sir Sadiq Khan to pedestrianise Oxford Street ‘as quickly as possible’

Low water levels at Baitings dam near Ripponden following a very dry spring

England faces ‘huge’ water shortages of 5bn litres a day by 2055, officials warn

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in Wales.

Driver handed 10-year sentence after ramming pedestrians, including teenager, with SUV in Airbnb row

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal.

Four people given suspended prison sentences for hate crimes after hanging effigy of Real Madrid star

Electricity prices in the UK are high because of the "insane" wholesale market, Parliament has been told.

UK electricity prices ‘way too high’ because of ‘insane’ wholesale market, Parliament told

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted rape

Bid to trace man as police investigate attempted rape of woman in cinema

Exclusive
Jess Phillips on LBC

Victims deserve credit for grooming gangs national inquiry - not Elon Musk, says Labour minister

Israel attacked Iran's state broadcaster IRIB during a live broadcast.

Israel accused of 'war crime' after bombing Iran's state TV studio live on air and warning it would 'disappear'

The Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, England, where Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will visit on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024 following riots

Pregnant teenager facing jail term following role in Rotherham riots targeting migrant hotel

Hamilton started the race in fifth and looked to be on course for a positive 70 laps - before his Grand Prix was impacted in the initial stages.

Lewis Hamilton is left 'devastated' after hitting a furry animal at 100mph in F1's Canadian Grand Prix

Gareth Bale is reportedly being lined up to front a takeover of League One side Plymouth

Gareth Bale in talks to front shock US takeover of League One club

DJ John Reid has died suddenly aged 61

Top DJ dies suddenly aged 61 as music stars pay tribute

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media at the G7 summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, Monday, June 16, 2025.

'Israel has right to defend itself - and Iran cannot have nuclear weapons', say world leaders at G7 summit in Canada

Latest News

See more Latest News

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of 92-year-old Ryland Headley appearing via video link at Bristol Magistrates' Court, charged with the rape and murder of widow Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967.

Man, 92, goes on trial for the rape and murder of a pensioner in 1967

.

Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents
Richard Oladi, who works in NHS primary care alongside his mother, is currently stuck in Tehran.

'Desperately frightened' NHS worker describes being trapped in Tehran while on a family visit with his mother
A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response
Chris Brown is back on stage after being bailed

Where Chris Brown will play on Breezy Bowl XX world tour after bail

Viswash Kumar Ramesh (circled) walking out of the wreckage while clutching his phone

New video shows sole survivor of Air India disaster walking away from fireball wreck while on his phone
MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Patrick Spencer, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with two counts of sexual assault, allegedly carried out at Groucho club, central London, in August 2023

MP pleads not guilty to sexual assault at London's Groucho club

The pair attended Lido festival together

Lily Allen shares 'first date' with Happy Valley star James Norton at East London festival

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers

'Exceptionally cruel' nursery worker, 22, who 'kicked boy in the face' guilty of attacking 21 toddlers
Owen Farrell has announced his return to Saracens after an injury-hit year in France

Former England captain Owen Farrell seals Saracens return

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Edinburgh, left, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle

Kate shares a laugh with Sophie during Order of the Garter celebration

The Duchess of Sussex shared the compilation video with caption 'Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy'

Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life
Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News