'NHS dentistry is broken': Plan to boost service has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs

4 April 2025, 11:09 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 11:11

'NHS dentistry is broken', says MP.
'NHS dentistry is broken', says MP. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Measures introduced last year with the aim of boosting access to NHS dentists appear to have 'made it worse' as 'NHS dentistry is broken', says MP.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Dental Recovery Plan has “comprehensively failed”, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), amid warnings that vulnerable patients “continue to suffer the most”.

Just 40% of adults saw an NHS dentist in the two years to March 2024 compared with 49% in the two years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The blueprint to bolster NHS dentistry was unveiled in February 2024, with a pledge that it would fund more than 1.5 million additional NHS treatments or 2.5 million appointments.

PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “This country is now years deep in an avalanche of harrowing stories of the impact of dentistry’s system failure.

“It is utterly disgraceful that, in the 21st century, some Britons have been forced to remove their own teeth.

“Almost unbelievably, the Government’s initiatives appear to have actually resulted in worsening the picture, with fewer new patients seen since the plan’s introduction.”

Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs
Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs. Picture: Getty

Read More: Elderly people less likely to be given antibiotics despite higher risk, study says

Read More: Hospital of horrors: NHS 'plagued by rats and cockroaches' as well as 'sewage leaks and crumbling ceilings'

A new PAC report also says the dental contract “remains unfit for purpose”, with current arrangements only sufficient for about half of England’s population to see an NHS dentist over a two-year period.

The report claims that current funding and contractual arrangements would only cover about half of England’s population to see an NHS dentist over a two-year period “at best”.

There was also a “discrepancy” between what a dentist could earn doing NHS work and private work, which the PAC described as a “fundamental issue for improving access”.

According to the report, there were 34,520 dentists registered to provide services inEngland in April 2023, with 24,193 delivering some NHS care in 2023/24.

The PAC warned that without proper remuneration, more dentists would move exclusively to the private sector.

Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs
Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs. Picture: Alamy

The report said “it does not appear” that NHS England or the Department of Health and Social Care “have a sense of what level of funding would provide a realistic incentive for dentists to prioritise NHS work”.

Sir Geoffrey added: “NHS dentistry is broken. The Government could hardly fail to agree on this point, and indeed I am glad that it is not in denial that the time for tinkering at the edges is over.

“It is time for big decisions.”

He also said the abolition of NHS England, which was announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month, gives the Government an opportunity to “completely reconfigure” how the health service is run.

“In particular, so that more resources can be devoted to the local health boards who commission dentistry services,” Sir Geoffrey said.

“At the same time, a new contract should be negotiated with dentists so that all in this country will have proper access to an NHS dentist for the treatment they need.”

Read More: Hand transplant recipient hugs donor's sister in emotional first meeting

Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs
Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs. Picture: Alamy

Changes included a new patient premium (NPP), with practices receiving credits for each eligible new patient they saw, a “golden hello” recruitment scheme which introduced £20,000 incentive payments for dentists, and mobile dental vans targeting communities.

But the PAC found the NPP – which has cost at least £88 million since it was introduced last March – has resulted in 3% fewer new patients seeing an NHS dentist.

The “golden hello” scheme had appointed fewer than 20% of the expected 240 dentists by February 2025, the report added, while mobile dental vans had since been dropped.

Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs.
Plan to boost NHS dentistry has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs. Picture: Alamy

The PAC report comes after the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey, published by the Nuffield Trust and the King’s Fund, found satisfaction with NHS dentistry “has continued tocollapse”.

Levels are at a record low of 20%, compared with 60% in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, while dissatisfaction levels (55%) are at a record high.

Responding to the PAC report, Nuffield Trust chief executive Thea Stein said: “We warned more than a year ago that NHS dentistry in England had fallen apart as a universal service, and small tweaks could not bring it back.

“This report today from the PAC confirms the worst, with little to show or even steps backwards.”

Shiv Pabary, chair of the British Dental Association’s general dental practice committee, added: “MPs have arrived at an inescapable conclusion, that tweaks at the margins have not and will not save NHS dentistry.

“We’ve never budged from our view that governments past and present have needed to go further and faster.

“We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and start on the fundamental reform required to give this service a future.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the Labour Government “inherited a broken NHS dental sector” and was fixing it through its Plan for Change.

It said that in February, it had delivered on its manifesto pledge by rolling out 700,000 extra urgent appointments and pledged to introduce a new supervised toothbrushing scheme for three to five-year-olds.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

This image provided by NASA shows Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

Stranded NASA astronauts reveal they were almost trapped in space 'forever' after horror malfunction

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen'

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen' after far-right leader found guilty of embezzlement in 'witch hunt'

At a hearing on Friday, Mr Justice Jay was asked to decide the "natural and ordinary" meaning of the statements ahead of a potential trial.

Chris Eubank Jr brands boxing promoter Frank Warren a 'scumbag' - as judge urges pair to 'mediate' ahead of trial

Tunnocks Tea Cakes cleared for RAF use.

Tunnock's Tea Cakes pass RAF test after being banned for 60 years

Joanne Sharkey pictured outside court

Woman who suffocated her newborn baby and left his body in woods in 1998 avoids prison

China will impose a 34% retaliatory tariff on imports from the US

China announces additional 34% tariffs on US imports in retaliation over Trump's 'Liberation Day' levies

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt at Poole Magistrates' Court

Anti-abortion campaigner guilty of breaching buffer zone outside UK clinic

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed.

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed - see the full ranking

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.

Fury as benefits 'influencers' tell people how to 'game' the system - with one woman claiming to make £500k a year

Older people are less likely to be given antibiotics for common infections by their GP compared with younger adults, a new study suggests.

Elderly people less likely to be given antibiotics despite higher risk, study says

Friends of Prince Andrew say he's "unsurprised" Giuffre made the post

Prince Andrew 'not surprised' his accuser shared shock post saying she had 'four days to live'

Westminster Council is offering staff an online ‘privilege walk’ quiz

'Britain’s wokest council' tells staff to take quiz to check their privilege

Exclusive
Wayne Newman, a pest control expert from OP Kill Pest Control.

'It's a losing battle': On the road with Birmingham's pest control as they tackle city's rat infestation amid bin strike

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office as impeachment upheld over martial law declaration

NHS hospitals and buildings are plagued by rats, cockroaches, silverfish and other pests, results from the latest staff survey have revealed.

Hospital of horrors: NHS 'plagued by rats and cockroaches' as well as 'sewage leaks and crumbling ceilings'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan will get new powers to overrule councils that block pubs and clubs opening late

Boost for London's nightlife as Khan goes to war with local councils that block pubs and clubs opening late
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen to put out seven 'lost' albums of unreleased songs

Val Kilmer & Tom Cruise in Top Gun

Tom Cruise breaks silence on 'dear friend' Val Kilmer's death with emotional tribute to Top Gun co-star
Virginia Giuffre

Woman driving Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre during crash that left her with 'four days to live' breaks silence
Prescot, Merseyside

Girl, 13, dies in horror Merseyside house fire as five children escape unharmed

File photo of a Harris hawk

Dive-bombing hawk that terrorised village with string of blood-soaked attacks finally caught by local hero
'Donald Trump has made Putin comfortable,' Mikhail Khodorkovsky has warned

'Trump has made Putin comfortable' despite massive Ukraine war losses, exiled former oligarch tells LBC
New images show the moment the two ships collided.

New images show moment of North Sea crash as investigation reveals neither ship had a 'dedicated lookout'
Washington, DC, USA. 15 Apr 2017. A balloon caricature of President Donald Trump appears at the Tax March protest near the U.S. Capitol.

Buy US chlorinated chicken in return for lower tariffs, Trump tells Britain

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whiskey: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whisky: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

Meghan's lifestyle brand has sold out

Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' lifestyle series had mixed reviews

Revealed: Eye-watering prices of Meghan's lifestyle products including limited edition honey and flower sprinkles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News