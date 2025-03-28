Exclusive

Outgoing boss of NHS England tells LBC he is 'dismayed' at decision to axe body but 'doesn't disagree with it'

28 March 2025, 21:09

By Henry Moore

The outgoing head of NHS England has told LBC he is “dismayed” by but “doesn’t disagree” with the Government’s decision to axe the arms-length body.

Earlier this month, Sir Keir Starmer announced plans to abolish NHS England in a bid to cut government red tape and bureaucracy and bring the health service back under "democratic control."

The move will put the NHS "back at the heart of government where it belongs," Sir Keir said, "freeing it to focus on patients, less bureaucracy, with more money for nurses."

Describing NHS England as an "arms-length body", he said the move will allow the health service to "refocus" on cutting waiting times at "your hospital".

Abolishing NHS England will reduce "duplication", saving money that can then be spent on frontline services, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking to LBC’s Rachel Johnson, the body’s outgoing head Richard Meddings said it is the structure of the NHS that matters more than the existence of any arms-length bodies and that Labour are essentially just returning to the model used when the party were last in office.

“I am very dismayed. I told Wes Streeting I was dismayed; it’s been a privilege to do this role, partly because I think the NHS is so remarkable. it’s one of the best things about the UK, it really is.”

But Mr Meddings insisted he “doesn’t disagree” with the broader decision to axe NHS England.

“The structure is less important, the important thing is we don’t get distracted in the structure and make sure we deliver a service for the patients.”

The outgoing NHS England chief added that Labour’s mission to cut the fat of the NHS has already begun under his watch.

“On July 22,, the size of the headcount of the then-enlarged NHS England was 24,000 people and as we sit here today, it is now 13,200 people.

“So actually, we have already, in NHS England, reduced, through removing duplication, making sure we don't have lots of different HR departments or whatever they are, comms departments, we've taken the headcount down from 24,000 to 13,200 already.

“I think it's the singular most radical public sector reorganisation that we can find as a single exercise.”

NHS England was established under the 2013 coalition Government to give the health service an independent arm.

It employs around 13,500 staff - three times more than the Department of Health.

Speaking following the announcement, health secretary Wes Streeting said he's "lost count" of the amount of Tory MPs who have expressed their regrets for creating the body in private.

Previously described as the "world's biggest quango" NHS England is in charge of the day-to-day running of the NHS and has a budget of over £168 million.

Last month, the chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard stepped down from her role.

In a statement, she said: "It has been an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history.

"I am immensely proud of the NHS response to Covid-19, and how we have delivered steady recovery from the inevitable impacts of the pandemic, with performance in urgent and emergency care, elective and cancer all improving over the past two years, while NHS teams delivered record levels of activity in primary care, community and mental health services, meaning millions more appointments for patients.

"We always knew the recovery period after a once-in-a-century pandemic was going to be incredibly challenging, and whilst the timeliness and experience of care is still not good enough for too many people, the NHS has achieved a great deal in the face of historic pressure thanks to a relentless focus on innovation and reform.

