NHS launches new drive to find more people with deadly pancreatic cancer

18 June 2025, 07:57

The NHS logo.
The NHS logo. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The NHS is launching a new drive in GP surgeries to find more people with deadly pancreatic cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of GP practices in England are being given extra funding to comb patient records looking for people with the disease, which has the lowest survival rate of all cancers.

GPs and their teams will look for people over 60 who may have signs of the cancer, such as a recent diagnosis of diabetes and sudden weight loss.

Figure suggest that around half of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer have been diagnosed with type 1 or 2 diabetes recently.

Family doctors taking part in the NHS England pilot will then contact patients and send them for urgent blood tests and CT scans to rule cancer in or out.

Read more: MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales in historic Commons vote

Reeves pumps money into NHS as critics warn future tax rises 'almost inevitable'

Pancreatic cancer can have vague symptoms and is often diagnosed in the late stages.

According to researchers, newly-diagnosed diabetes patients often have similar symptoms as a person with early-stage pancreatic cancer.

This is because the cancer destroys the same insulin-producing cells that are also destroyed in diabetes.

Around 10,500 people in the UK are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year and only around one in 20 survive the disease for 10 years or more.

More than half of people die within three months of diagnosis.

For the new three-year pilot, more than 300 GP practices in England will be involved, with all practices up and running by the autumn.

Almost £2 million in targeted funding has been invested to help practices find people most at risk and give patients the best chance of being diagnosed early.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said: “Pancreatic cancer is responsible for so many deaths because patients don’t usually notice symptoms until the cancer is at an advanced stage, which is why we need to find new ways to pick it up.

“Through initiatives like this and the upcoming 10-year health plan, the NHS is determined to go a step further – not just treat people at an advanced stage but to go out into communities and seek people out who might be unwell without any symptoms so we can provide people with the most effective treatment.

“The NHS is seeing and treating more people with cancer than ever, and early diagnosis is key to ensure patients have the best chance of receiving effective treatment.

“If your GP practice identifies you as at risk of pancreatic cancer, I urge you to come forward for testing as soon as possible.”

Health minister Karin Smyth said: “This targeted approach to identify people at risk of one of the most lethal cancers could give more people a fighting chance and spare the heartbreak of countless families.”

Alfie Bailey-Bearfield, head of influencing and health improvement at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “Diagnosing more people with pancreatic cancer earlier, when the disease is most treatable, would make the single biggest difference to improving survival, so we are delighted to see significant further investment from NHS England towards that incredibly important goal.

“We’re proud to have been involved in shaping this new case finding pilot, which will support GPs to proactively find people with pancreatic cancer among one of largest groups known to be at increased risk: those aged over 60, with new onset diabetes who have recently lost weight without trying to do so.

“Many of the people who are referred for a CT scan during the pilot will not have pancreatic cancer, but for those that do, the impact could be lifesaving.

“Subject to the pilot’s success, we will be calling for this pilot to be expanded across the country to help give more people affected by the deadliest common cancer the very best chance of survival.”

Previous research has shown that people over 50 with a new case of type 2 diabetes have a higher chance of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer within three years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ingrid Lackova, 15.

Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 15, not seen since Monday

The UK has a 50:50 chance of seeing temperatures soar to 40C again in the next 12 years

Heatwaves above 40C and scorching weather 'lasting over a month' the future for UK weather, says Met Office

Indonesia

Flights cancelled and villages evacuated after volcanic eruption spews 11km tower of ash into air

Penryn College's deputy headteacher is accused of having sexual relations with a former pupil.

Married deputy headteacher 'had sex with pupil, 16, in her house when dad was away', court hears

Doctor injecting collagen into young womans lip

Warning over 'Wild West' treatments as procedures such as lip injections and butt lifts 'offered in public toilets'

Pamela Anderson arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala

Pamela Anderson says filters and AI being used on photos has led to people becoming 'boring-looking'

Donald Trump has called for the "unconditional surrender" of Iran

Trump calls for 'unconditional surrender' from Iran - as US President 'considering US strike on Iran'

A man walks past empty shelves in a branch of the Co-op in Manchester following the major cyber attack.

Major UK supermarket offering 25% off £40 shops in ‘thank you’ to members after cyber attack

Cyclists are sending a record amount of video footage to police after being overtaken too closely by motorists, new figures show.

Cyclists sending record number of videos to police after being overtaken too closely by drivers, figures show

Exclusive
Suspended chief constable Nick Adderley

Disgraced police chief slammed for ‘unacceptable’ role in Harry Dunn case

Grenfell tower cover in white tarpaulin

Government pressed over why Grenfell cladding ‘crooks’ not behind bars

Donald Trump is said to be considering joining Israel in striking Iran

Trump 'considering US strike on Iran' - hours after claiming to know supreme leader's location

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw had no winners.

EuroMillions record £208 million jackpot won by single ticket holder

Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Sacked Premier League referee David Coote charged by FA over ‘German c***’ Jurgen Klopp comments

Exclusive
Relatives of the Palestinians killed in Israeli attack, mourn as they carry the bodies to Nasser hospital for funeral procedures in Khan Yunis

Israeli Ambassador denies IDF is 'targeting civilians' as medics say 59 Palestinians killed by IDF at aid distribution centre
The man given a restraining order for stalking British number one Emma Raducanu has been caught trying to obtain tickets for this summer’s Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets after tennis star was left 'shaken' by 'fixated' man

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eight-month-old Mabli had just said a final goodbye to her paternal grandmother Betty Hall, who was receiving end-of-life care at the Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

Driver who ran over and killed eight-month-old baby in pram has sentence cut

UK 'not going to be involved' in 'protecting' Israel during Iran conflict, Israeli ambassador confirms

UK 'not going to be involved' in 'protecting' Israel during Iran conflict, Israeli ambassador tells LBC
Abortion rights actvists gather outside the parliament in support of decriminalisation.

MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales in historic Commons vote

Trump not planning to attack Iran, Starmer insists as US President says he won't kill Supreme Leader 'for now'

Trump 'not planning to attack Iran', Starmer insists as US President says he won't kill Supreme Leader 'for now'
Dame Katherine Grainger

Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger and former Cabinet Secretary Simon Case given peerages
Matheus Cunha signs his Manchester United contract

When does the summer 2025 transfer window open and close?

Iranian soldiers in Tehran. The country has one of the strongest armies in the Middle East

Does Iran have nuclear weapons and what is its military capability?

UK's first women-only tower block to open in west London next summer.

UK's first women-only tower block to open in west London next summer providing 'lifeline' to domestic abuse survivors
Screen grab taken from PA video of Katie Wallis (left) leaving Cardiff Magistrates' Court after they pleaded guilty to the harassment of their ex-wife, Rebecca Wallis.

Former Conservative MP pleads guilty to harassing ex-wife

Man, 49, who 'went crazy' after taking crack cocaine jailed for 39 years following Christmas Day double murder

Man, 49, who 'went crazy' after taking crack cocaine jailed for 39 years following Christmas Day double murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake

King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

In an Instagram post, the California-based duchess wrote: “Oh yes, honey… sweet things await.'

Meghan teases ‘delicious surprises’ as she restocks lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News