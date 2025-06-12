NHS should ‘tear up the outpatient model’, health service chief executive says

12 June 2025, 06:29

Elderly women watching TV in outpatient clinic waiting room in NHS hospital. UK
The majority of people on the NHS waiting list are waiting for outpatient appointments. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The NHS in England should “tear up” the way it delivers care at outpatient appointments, the head of the service has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 130,000,000 outpatient appointments - procedures or appointments which take place in hospitals or clinics but do not require an overnight stay - take place in the NHS in England every year.

The majority of people on the NHS waiting list are waiting for outpatient appointments.

An estimated 7.42 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of March, relating to 6.25 million patients, according to official figures.

The latest performance figures for the NHS in England are due to be published on Thursday.

Sir Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England, told the NHS ConfedExpo conference that the service should take "big leaps" such as "tearing up the outpatient model" and "tearing up the frustrations about technology" and "tearing up the multiple touch points for patients when it should be one".

Read more: From transport to teachers and housing to health: How Rachel Reeves' spending review affects you

Outpatient department at The Royal London Hospital.
Outpatient department at The Royal London Hospital. Picture: Alamy

And Dr Penny Dash, chairwoman of NHS England, told delegates: "There are seven and a half million people on the waiting list, half of them waiting more than 18 weeks, and the majority of those people waiting for an outpatient appointment.

"Surely we can fix outpatients to help bring down the waiting list."

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: "Outpatient services should and could be transformed with most checks and follow-ups done in neighbourhoods or remotely."

Meanwhile, Sir Jim said the NHS has "lost its way" on quality of care, as he told delegates that the forthcoming 10-year plan for health, which is to be published in July, will "focus on quality".

"Neighbourhood care - I think that part of the plan is still a really big standout for me," he said.

"The focus on quality, I think it's really welcome - we have lost our way a little bit on quality coming out of Covid, and again, looking at quality in the round and not just safety."

But he said that the NHS would move on from the "over-prescription centrally" and the "labyrinthine approval processes" to give local health leaders more freedom.

Dr Dash added: "We do need to have a comprehensive strategy for quality.

"We've had a big focus on safety, rightly, over the last 10 years, but that has been a bit at the expense of patient experience and also effectiveness. We need to regroup, set out that strategy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy shrank by 0.3% in April following Trump Tariffs hit - as Reeves brands figures 'disappointing'

Brian Wilson passed away aged 82.

Surviving Beach Boys pay tribute to songwriter ‘genius’ Brian Wilson

Palestinians carry boxes and bags containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Controversial aid distributer accuses Hamas of carrying out attack on bus transporting Palestinians

A net balance of 28% of professionals reported seeing the number of sales agreed falling. Sales volumes are generally expected to flatten out rather than fall in the three months ahead, the survey indicated.

House sales tipped to bounce back with 'strongest outlook' since February - but buyer interest still slipping

Supporters of Dignity in Dying celebrate on hearing the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London.

UK doctor says helping patients die in Australia is a ‘tremendous privilege’ and calls for law change at home

The body of Yair Yaakov, 59, has reportedly been recovered.

Two more hostages recovered by Israeli forces in Gaza, Netanyahu says

There were reports of vehicles being damaged and burned out, stolen cars, motorbikes being used and bricks thrown at officers amid the disorder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Girl, 16, charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Salford after ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police

The affected products include the Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, “Misfits” Gummies, Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Berry Gummies, the FSA said.

'Don't eat them': Brits told to avoid popular American sweets linked to cancer amid 'toxicological concern'

A woman has been arrested after a four-year-old boy was found dead in Dunholme End.

Boy, 4, found dead inside Maidenhead home as police arrest woman on suspicion of murder

Exclusive
Caz Holbrook, 54, said 2023 was a "very stressful" year after her landlord evicted her and her 15-year-old son from their home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

I was evicted after Liz Truss's budget tanked the economy – my son and I ended up in a beetle-infested flat

St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd

Village church ordered to silence 'cherished' chiming bells after residents' complaints spark huge row

The Bridgerton actress said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog.

Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour left 'traumatised' after fighting off phone thief who threatened to 'stab' her

Shopper walking through the aisle of a supermarket.

Deadly disease outbreak linked to 'contaminated' UK supermarket item

Demonstrators gathered outside Stoke Newington Police Station in protest against police in schools, after it emerged that a 15-year-old Black girl ('Child Q') was strip-searched by police at a Hackney school, which is thought to be racially motivated.

Officer who strip-searched black schoolgirl while she was on her period admits failings but denies racist motivation

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England

My mum finds Jude Bellingham’s on-field antics repulsive, says Thomas Tuchel

The jury found him not guilty of an additional sexual assault charge and have not yet returned a verdict on a charge of rape.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in New York sexual assault retrial but acquitted on second charge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Masked thugs set fire to leisure centre housing migrant families as Ballymena violence sees residents fear for their lives

Masked thugs set fire to leisure centre housing migrant families as Ballymena violence sees residents fear for their lives
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Legendary Beach Boys co-founder and primary songwriter Brian Wilson dies aged 82

England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

'I'm in the right place': Thomas Tuchel wants to extend England head coach job until Euro 2028
The Lower Broughton Road in Salford.

Rioting erupts and 16-year-old girl arrested in Salford as ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police and 'set fire to car'
Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu following their doubles match defeat to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe on day three of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter beaten in the doubles at Queens

In the latest development in the family's ongoing feud, the 26-year-old has reportedly quashed any attempts from the superstar couple to make up

Brooklyn Beckham 'cuts contact' with parents David and Victoria amid family rift over wife Nicola Peltz
Whitehall is on lockdown as police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle' abandoned near Downing Street.

Whitehall on lockdown as police investigate 'abandoned vehicle near Downing Street'

Khaby Lame attends the 2025 Met Gala

World's most-followed Tik-Tok star leaves United States after being detained by ICE

David Moyes (pictured with OBE) has revealed he learnt of his OBE while watching his grandson's nativity play

Everton manager David Moyes learned of OBE at grandson's nativity play

A Tesla dealership is vandalised with pink paint in Montreal, Canada, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

French drivers sue Tesla claiming Musk turned cars into ‘extreme-Right’ symbol

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III visiting HMS Prince of Wales as the Royal Navy finalises preparations for a major global deployment to the Indo-Pacific this spring. The King has hosted a reunion with old shipmates from his Naval days at Buckingham Palace

King reunites with old Royal Navy shipmates for trip down ‘memory sea-lane’

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse

Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Robert Harris, author of Conclave, was formally made a CBE by Charles for services to literature in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Tuesday).

King ‘told Conclave author he watched papal selection film’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News