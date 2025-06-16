NHS to allow patients to sign up for clinical trials on app

16 June 2025, 00:01

Experimental phase clinical trial, participants hospitalized, Clinical Trials Unit, Testing in Phase 1, the first drug administration in humans, Pharm
Experimental phase clinical trial. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Patients will be able to sign up to clinical trials on the NHS App as part of the Government's healthcare plan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new feature on the NHS app will automatically match patients with relevant new trials they can partake in according to their own interests and health data, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The 'Be Part of Research' service on the app will aim to see a reduction in the time it takes for the UK to roll out clinical trials, and is part of the Government's 10-year health plan.

While it takes around 100 days to set up a trial in Spain, the NHS take approximately 250 days, DHSC said.

The department projected the plan will see commercial trial set-up times fall to 150 by March 2026, which it described as "the most ambitious reduction in trial set-up times in British history".

Read more: NHS to slash waiting lists by sending patients straight to GPs for treatment

Read more: NHS waiting list for planned treatment falls to lowest level in two years

The NHS app will offer a new feature for patients to sign up to clinical trials.
The NHS app will offer a new feature for patients to sign up to clinical trials. Picture: Alamy

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "The 10-year plan for health will marry the genius of our country's leading scientific minds, with the care and compassion of our health service, to put NHS patients at the front of the queue for new cutting-edge treatments.

"The NHS App will become the digital front door to the NHS, and enable all of us as citizens to play our part in developing the medicines of the future."

He added: "The British people showed they were willing to be part of finding the vaccine for Covid, so why not do it again to cure cancer and dementia?

"By slashing through red tape and making it easier for patients to take part, reforms in our 10-year plan will grow our life sciences sector, generate news funds for the NHS to reinvest in frontline care, and benefit patients through better medicines."

Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care leaves after the Cabinet Meeting in No 10 Downing Street.
Wes Streeting MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care leaves after the Cabinet Meeting in No 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

The number of trials sponsored by commercial and non-commercial entities at specific NHS trusts, as well as organisations including universities, will be made public.

This will reveal which are "performing well and which are falling behind", DHSC said, adding that funding for NHS trusts will be prioritised for those who perform the best.

The app announcement comes as the NIHR launches a UK-wide clinical trials recruitment drive.

Studies are "too slow" to set up in the UK because of "unnecessary bureaucracy and duplication of activities across different agencies and sites", DHSC said.

Researchers must currently agree separate contracts with each relevant area of the NHS, but the Government has pledged to introduce a "national standardised contract".

NHS clinical trials
NHS clinical trials are currently "too slow" to set up in the UK because of "unnecessary bureaucracy". Picture: Alamy

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser at DHSC and chief executive of the NIHR, said: "Ensuring all sites are consistently meeting the 150-day or less set-up time will bring us to the starting line, but together we aim to go further, faster to ensure the UK is a global destination for clinical research to improve the health and wealth of the nation."

The global clinical trials market is estimated to be worth at least $80 billion (around £59 billion) by 2030, said Professor Andrew Morris, president of the Academy of Medical Sciences, which is a fellowship of leading scientists.

Those who are under-represented - including young, black and South Asian people - are particularly encouraged to register for trials, DHSC said.

Professor Morris added that the app will "accelerate the translation of cutting-edge treatments from laboratory to bedside" and that making research accessible to all communities can help "ensure that medical innovation benefits reach every corner of society".

"The focus on improving participation from under-represented communities is important, though success will depend on earning trust and addressing the broader barriers to diverse participation," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Haifa, in northern Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rami Shlush)

UK warns against all travel to Israel as missile strikes continue into third night

Sources told US media that Israel had briefed the Trump administration on a covert operation to target Iran’s top political figure

Donald Trump rejected Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Khamenei amid spiralling Middle East tensions

Belinda Taylor

Family demand answers after ‘selfless’ woman dies in 'tragic' skydiving accident

The Secret Intelligence Service building in London for MI6

MI6 appoints first female chief in 116-year history

Will Smith shocked those in attendance when he brought out his son and 'Icon' singer.

Will Smith surprises Summertime Ball crowd with son Jaden in heartwarming Father's Day performance

Coastguard search teams were alerted on Sunday afternoon. David Smith/Alamy Live News.

Coastguard conducts search after passenger falls overboard from ferry

Bayern Munich players celebrate after the opening goal during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Bayern Munich smashes records with 10-0 win at Club World Cup

Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the IBF World Heavy weight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024.

Liam Gallagher slams Edinburgh council after Oasis fans labelled 'rowdy'

Close-up of person entering PIN code using an ATM bank machine to withdraw cash money.

Major bank to axe key account perk for thousands of customers within days

Rescuers work at the site of a bridge collapse near Pune, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Two killed in India bridge collapse as several others swept away in river

Anti-mass tourism demonstrations were planned in Barcelona, where organisers encouraged protesters to bring water pistols to spray at holidaymakers

Anti-tourism protests erupt across Europe as locals say holidaymakers are driving them out

Scott Street

Man dies and girl, 8, hospitalised after major flat fire in Scotland

Sir Keir Starmer

Grooming gangs inquiry ‘must not delay action’ against child abuse, says NSPCC

Exclusive
Richard Dearlove on LBC

UK at higher risk of lone wolf attacks from Iranian sympathisers due to Israel-Iran conflict, says former MI6 Head

Police used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder

Police working ‘night and day’ to catch those involved in Northern Ireland riots

Cheryl Smyth who has more than three million likes on TikTok for her channel Cheryl Bakes Cakes, at her home in Larne.

TikTok grandmother from Northern Ireland vows to keep traditional cooking alive for next generation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones speaks to LBC

'You can't announce national inquiries based on Twitter': Treasury minister defends PM's U-turn on grooming gangs
Mature patient receiving botox treatment at hospital

Probe launched into counterfeit Botox after spate of adverse reactions

Landscape, Valley, Uttarakhand, India, Asia

Seven people killed after helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India

Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga

Man arrested in connection to shooting at Irish pub on Costa del Sol

Boeing 747 operated by Air India climbing out from take off at London Heathrow Airport, UK.

Is flying getting more dangerous?

Arne Slot is putting his team together ahead of next season and has already made two huge signings

How Liverpool could line up in 2025/26

Eurofighter Typhoons Fly From RAF Coningsby

UK sends RAF jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict spirals - Starmer urges deescalation amid missile strikes
Dunkeswell Aerodrome.

Two skydivers killed in 'tragic accident' at Devon airfield

Bath Rugby's Ben Spencer (centre) lifts the trophy with team-mates following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at the Allianz Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025.

Premiership Rugby final: Bath end 29-year wait for title

Daniel Roche, Claire Skinner, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez and Tyger Drew Honey at a photocall for The Outnumbered Christmas Special, coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Boxing Day at 9:40pm, at BBC Broadcasting House in London.

Outnumbered star secretly ties knot in countryside wedding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos
Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.

Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

King Charles III gives a salute as he watches the parade march past after arriving back at Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025.

Crowds cheer royals at Trooping the Colour as King pays tribute to Air India victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News