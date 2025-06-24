NHS to offer at-home cervical cancer screening test kits that 'could save 5,000 lives per year'

Screenings for cervical cancer save at least 2,000 lives each year in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Women in England who are most likely to miss routine cervical screening test appointments will be offered a test to be taken at home in a bid to boost uptake.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The home test kits will be available from January and aim to tackle barriers that discourage women from taking up the offer of cervical cancer screening on the NHS.

The test is for human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes most cervical cancers. Women between the ages of 25 and 64 are offered it every few years.

More than 5 million women in the UK are not up to date with the test, according to data published by the NHS last November.

The Department for Health and Social Care in England said the scheme aimed to tackle "deeply entrenched barriers" that keep women away from cervical screening.

It said the scheme targets those most likely to miss appointments, including younger women, those with a disability, ethnic minority communities and LGBT+ groups.

Read More: Stretched mental health services leaving psychiatrists ‘in emotional and ethical distress’

Read More: Mass rollout of weight-loss jabs begins on NHS

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally. Picture: Alamy

Lack of time, discomfort, and embarrassment are among the reasons that discourage women from regularly receiving screening tests.

Women will be sent a DIY test kit in the post which can be returned using a pre-paid envelope.

Those found to have the HPV virus will be encouraged to attend an in-person appointment.

The YouScreen trial, led by King’s College London in partnership with NHS England, found that offering home test kits to women who do not consistently attend screening tests could boost uptake in England by about 400,000 people each year.

The new approach could save about 5,000 lives a year across England. Picture: Alamy

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “These self-sampling kits represent healthcare that works around people’s lives, not the other way around."

“They put women firmly in control of their own health, ensuring we catch more cancers at their earliest, most treatable stages.“

"Our 10-year health plan will fundamentally reform the NHS, shifting focus from treating illness to preventing it before it starts.“

"We know the earlier cancer is diagnosed the better the chances are of survival.“

"By making screening more convenient, we’re tackling the barriers that keep millions of women from potentially life-saving tests.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new approach could potentially save about 5,000 lives a year across England.

Dr Anita Lim, chief investigator of the YouScreen trial from King’s College London, said: “This is a significant step forward for cervical cancer prevention and brings us closer to the NHS goal of eliminating the disease by 2040.

“The YouScreen trial, which provided self-sampling HPV kits to under-screen women in London, demonstrated that self-sampling could reach people who find it difficult to attend traditional screening – including those from diverse and underserved populations.“

"It’s hugely positive to see this now reflected in national policy, helping more people get protected from this highly preventable cancer.”

Michelle Kane, NHS England’s director of screening, said: “There are a number of reasons that stop some women taking up the offer of screening and we hope the introduction of self-testing will encourage more women to take up this life-saving test in a way that works for them.“

"I’d encourage anyone who gets an invite for a cervical screening, either from their local GP practice or the NHS App, to attend and if you have any worrying symptoms, please contact your GP. It could save your life.”