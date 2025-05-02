NHS waiting lists ‘not a driver for rise in health-related benefit claims’

2 May 2025, 00:09

NHS waiting lists are not driving the rise in health-related benefit claims, according to a new report.
NHS waiting lists are not driving the rise in health-related benefit claims, according to a new report. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

NHS waiting lists are not driving the rise in health-related benefit claims, according to a new report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The study, from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), found scant evidence of any relationship between people waiting for NHS care and more claiming benefits, saying the answers to a growing benefits bill lay elsewhere.

It comes after the Government announced a series of welfare reforms, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying: "We've found ourselves in a worst of all worlds situation - with the wrong incentives - discouraging people from working, the taxpayer funding a spiralling bill."

Some experts have said that long waits for NHS treatment could be behind the rise in benefit claims.

Figures show that the number of working-age adults in England claiming disability benefits has risen 41%, from 1.9 million in November 2019 to 2.7 million in May 2024, while the number of people claiming incapacity benefits increased 40% over the same period, from two million to 2.9 million.

Read More: NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Read More: Woman who suffered stroke at 24 and given 10% chance to live ‘could sing before speaking’

Meanwhile, the size of the NHS waiting list for pre-planned treatment grew by 67%, from 4.6 million to 7.6 million, alongside a rise in typical waits.

For its new study, the IFS looked in detail at NHS waiting lists by region and how they lined up with people claiming disability benefits (which supplement incomes for those whose cost of living is higher as a result of their disability), and incapacity benefits (which are paid to people whose health limits their ability to work).

It concluded that "increases in NHS waiting times and waiting lists for pre-planned hospital treatment and some mental health treatment have not been a major factor behind the large increase in the number of working-age adults claiming health-related benefits."

The study found that regions with larger increases in NHS waits did not, on average, experience larger increases in the number of working-age adults receiving health-related benefits.

In fact, a large fraction of the NHS hospital waiting list is made up of children and pensioners (44%), with the remaining 56% people of working age.

Researchers did find some "suggestive evidence" of a relationship between waits and disability benefit claims for mental health conditions, but this did not hold when narrowed down to people of working age.

There was also a weak relationship between the waiting list for NHS trauma and orthopaedic care and musculoskeletal disability benefit claims, but this also disappeared when looking at working-age adults.

The report said: "The magnitude of any effect is small: in the case of mental-health-related disability benefit claims, our central point estimates suggest that NHS waits could perhaps explain 6-7% of the increase; in the case of musculoskeletal claims, perhaps 7-8%. Yet these estimates - like all of our results - must be interpreted with caution."

Evidence from the Department for Work and Pensions, which estimates that 41% of health-related benefit claimants are on a waiting list for treatment for their health condition, also does not explain what is happening, the study continued.

It argued that benefit claimants themselves say there are many other factors preventing them from finding paid work, such as that work would make their health condition worse, it is difficult to travel and their health condition fluctuates too much.

Researchers concluded: "Our findings imply that reductions in waiting lists and waiting times, while welcome in their own right, would be unlikely to lead to a meaningful reduction in health-related benefit claims, and that further research is desperately needed to understand what factors are in fact driving increasing claimant numbers."

The study was funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Max Warner, senior research economist at IFS and an author of the report, said: "Our new analysis very strongly suggests that rising NHS waiting lists for elective hospital treatment have not been a major factor behind recent increases in the number of working-age adults receiving benefits for ill health.

"The main explanation for rising benefit claims almost certainly lies elsewhere.

"Reducing hospital waiting times is a sensible policy objective, not least as it would benefit those who use the NHS - but we shouldn't necessarily expect it to also deliver a significant reduction in health-related benefit claims. That's a separate policy nut to crack."

A Government spokesperson said: "The current welfare system is broken, and we are working to make it fairer for the taxpayer.

"Our reforms to health and disability benefits will genuinely support people back into work, while putting the welfare system on a more sustainable footing so the safety net is always there to protect those who need it most.

"Through our 10-year health plan, we will also tackle health inequalities and shift healthcare from sickness to prevention to support more people to live healthier lives for longer, regardless of background."

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, suggested the report did not look at all data related to mental health.

She said: "It is clear that there are many factors that can impact people's physical and mental health - including poverty, insecure housing and unemployment. We know poor mental health is the main driver of increases in economic inactivity in younger people and there are an estimated 1.6 million people waiting for mental health community care that will not be in hospital or Talking Therapy waiting list figures.

"Tackling long waiting lists for both physical and mental health treatment is not only good for patients but the economy as well.

"That is why our members fully support the Government's ambitions to shift from treatment to prevention and to move more care closer to people's homes, with health system leaders already working with partners to build a comprehensive, whole-system approach to supporting people to work."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

The Welsh Football team’s Joe Allen arrives at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening at their homecoming event, which was organised to say thank you to the fans after making through to the semi finals of Euro 2016.

Wales and Swansea midfielder Joe Allen announces retirement

Junior doctors

Resident doctors in England to ballot for strike action over pay

Outside NatWest bank with 2 ATM machines facing the pavement, Clifton Down, Bristol, UK

NatWest profit leaps by a third as customers ‘resilient’ against uncertainty despite cost of living concerns

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears

Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (R) celebrates his title-winning goal

Liverpool's Premier League-winning goal caused tremor on Richter scale, scientists reveal

Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road

The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors"

Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021

Jill Sobule at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards.

Singer-songwriter famous for 90s hit ‘I Kissed a Girl’ dies in house fire aged 66

Victoria Beckham says husband David "completes her" as she wishes himhappy birthday in special video

Victoria Beckham celebrates 'endlessly loving' husband David as she wishes him happy 50th birthday

Exclusive
Cleo Lambert, from Tring in Hertfordshire, had been unknowingly living with a cancerous tumour growing behind her liver for years

TikTok Saved My Life: Student discovers life-threatening tumour after self-diagnosing rare condition

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'

Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Gold Movie Awards 2020 - VIP Arrivals

Biscuit firm boss sacked after slapping Emmerdale actress on the backside at awards do

Noel Johansen, whose wife Jenifer Darbellay died after a person drove into a crowd and killed multiple people during a Filipino heritage festival

Brit actor shares ‘incredible sadness’ after wife killed when car ploughed into crowd at Vancouver street festival
Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,

Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex
Weight loss jabs could be made available on the NHS

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro could be made available over the counter

The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds

Woman, 69, arrested over murder of British mum-of-four found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’
Apple iPhone 16

iPhones sold in US to no longer come from China in wake of Trump's tariffs

Johanna Sjoberg (not pictured), who claims she was abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein, has broken her silence after the suicide of Virginia Giuffre.

‘It could have been any of us’ - Second Prince Andrew accuser breaks silence after Virginia Giuffre suicide
A teenager died after getting into difficulty at Colwick Country Park in Nottingham on Wednesday evening.

Fire chiefs call for urgent action on drownings after boy's body, 16, recovered from lake

David Beckham celebrates after scoring the third goal in the 1996 FA Charity Shield between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 1996 in London, England.

'A completely normal lad' – football stars reflect on David Beckham as he turns 50

More than four in 10 people are also unaware of how the technology is being used in healthcare.

British public does not want AI to replace doctors, poll reveals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Breaking News

Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

Princess Charlotte turns 10 today

Royal Family shares sweet portrait of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate - as she celebrates her 10th birthday
Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry to learn outcome of legal battle over his security arrangements while in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News