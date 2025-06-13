NHS to slash waiting lists by sending patients straight to GPs for treatment

13 June 2025, 19:26

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, visit to the University College London Hospital (UCLH).
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, visit to the University College London Hospital (UCLH). Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Millions of patients could see GPs as an alternative to hospital treatment under Labour's plans to slash waiting times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government will published its ten-year plan next month which will reportedly focus on creating a 'neighbourhood health service'.

Under the shake-up, the traditional model of sending patients to hospitals for specialist referrals will be scrapped.

Instead, the majority of routine appointments will be moved to community services nearer to patient’s homes.

It includes GP surgeries as well as high street opticians, according to The Times.

Read more: NHS waiting list for planned treatment falls to lowest level in two years

Read more: World-first 'Trojan horse' blood cancer drug given green light for NHS

Waiting room at NHS health centre, England
Waiting room at NHS health centre, England. Picture: Alamy

Health chiefs say the measure could 'fix the waiting list' - which Labour has vowed to cut..

Around 7.4 million Brits are currently waiting for treatment. Almost all of those are outpatients who do not require admission or surgery.

NHS bosses say around half the 135million hospital outpatient appointments each year are either 'pointless' follow-ups or consultations that could be done locally.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Much of what’s done in a hospital today will be done on the high street, over the phone, or through the app in a decade’s time.”

Along with NHS chief executive, Sir Jim Mackey, he revealed the system offering financial incentives to health service leaders for treating people in hospital rather than within the community will be overhauled.

The plans would see money sent to NHS regions based on the health outcomes of their populations, instead of hospital activity.

Mr Streeting said: “We will use financial incentives to invest more in public health outcomes, not just in more activity that reacts to sickness.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that while reform would be a core part of the ten-year plan it may also be “difficult to achieve”.

He said: “The figures people are talking about are big. I’ve heard senior people at NHS England say we could have half as many outpatients appointments in five years in hospitals as you do now.

“The outpatient system is a legacy system. It is outdated and doesn’t work for a lot of patients. People are waiting too long and travelling to locations they don’t need to travel to.”

Millions of 'pointless' follow up appointments would also be scrapped under the plans, with patients able to request a follow-up only if they need one.

It comes after the NHS announced that millions more patients are set to receive appointment reminders, screening invitations, and test on their smartphones via the NHS app.

The health service is trying to make its app the go-to method of communication between the health system and patients.

This week, the NHS waiting list for planned hospital treatment fall to its lowest level for two years, figures revealed.

An estimated 7.39 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of April, relating to 6.23 million patients - down from 7.42 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of March.

These are the lowest figures since March 2023 for treatments and April 2023 for patients.

The news comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave the NHS a cash injection worth an extra £29 billion per year.

In March, there was a rise in numbers waiting for treatment, which officials put down to seasonal fluctuations.

Within the new NHS figures, the number of longer waits has grown.Some 1,361 patients in England had been waiting more than 18 months to start routine treatment at the end of April, up from 1,164 in March.

There were 9,258 patients who had been waiting more than 65 weeks to start treatment, up from 7,381 the previous month.

Overall, 190,068 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start routine hospital treatment, up from 180,242 at the end of March.The figure had previously fallen for 10 months in a row.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Lottie Tomlinson has shared her experience of grief with LBC in hopes to encourage others to open up and seek support.

‘My grief has been a long journey of healing’ - Louis Tomlinson’s sister shares heartbreaking experience with LBC

Former GB News presenter Laurence Fox at Woolwich Crown Court in London.

Laurence Fox faces trial in 2026 accused of encouraging Ulez camera destruction

The Prime Minister has said he has “grave concerns” about Iran’s nuclear programme as he backed Israel ’s right to self defence

Starmer urges restraint as Israel strikes Iran again in escalating Middle East crisis

CCTV footage shows the man sitting on the chair, which immediately bends back into the wall.

Tourist damages crystal-covered 'Van Gogh' chair in Verona museum after climbing on it for photo

Maurizio Cattelan: “America” a solid gold toilet installed on the fourth floor of the Guggenheim museum in New York City. United States of America.

Two men who stole £4.75 million gold toilet from house where Churchill was born jailed for more than six years

These funds were used to purchase three Tesla cars, a Mini Cooper and a Nissan Qashqai, Teesside crown court heard

Army sergeant jailed after stealing £336,000 of MoD funds to buy Teslas, hair transplant and 'adult services'

Handout photo issued by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales of Alexander Dighton from Llantrisant

Man who attacked officers with Molotov cocktails and a knife jailed for life

.

British tourist missing in Brazil after vanishing from Airbnb

A burnt-out and boarded up property that was damaged on Monday evening in violence in Ballymena, during a protest. Multiple cars and properties were set on fire in Ballymena while rioters hurled petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry at police officers.

Families in emergency accommodation following days of Ballymena unrest

Health officials have warned anyone suffering symptoms to call 111

Warning issued after 14 people have ‘adverse reaction’ to cosmetic jabs including eye drooping and double vision

All seven men denied any wrongdoing. A jury unanimously found them guilty.

Seven men convicted of sexual exploitation of teenage schoolgirls repeatedly raped in Rochdale

Traffic flows on a temporary carriageway during widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Hirwaun in South Wales.

South Wales £2bn dual-carriageway finally opens after 23 years of roadworks

Preston Davey died in a hospital in Blackpool on July 27 last year

Teacher in court accused of murder and sex assault of baby he was adopting

Sunjay Kapur during a Yes Bank Polo Event at Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 10, 2013 in New Delhi, India

Billionaire friend of Prince William collapses and dies after 'swallowing a bee' during polo match

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool agree £116million British record transfer deal for German star Florian Wirtz

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' after getting stuck in traffic

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' due to traffic

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cesar Perez Vargas is of Mexican origin.

Chef awarded £20,000 after boss threatened to have him deported

Primark is looking to move beyond fashion to start opening specific homeware shops

Primark: Fashion giant plans first England homeware shop

Cropped hand of laboratory technician holding blood sample for medical testing

World-first 'Trojan horse' blood cancer drug given green light for NHS

Rory McIlroy struggled during the first round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler struggle in brutal US Open opening round

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was visited by Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in hospital in Ahmedabad

How sole survivor 'walked out' of Air India crash: 'Miracle of seat 11A' passenger describes how he made it out
.

Couple found dead in tent after camping in UK beauty spot

Maurizio Cattelan: “America” a solid gold toilet installed on the fourth floor of the Guggenheim museum in New York City. United States of America.

Two men involved in £4.75m gold toilet heist to be sentenced

Two doctors and their three children snapped a heartbreaking final selfie onboard the doomed Air India plane

Doctor couple and their children took selfie to celebrate 'new beginnings' moments before disaster struck
Air India plane makes emergency landing in Thailand less than 24h after Gatwick flight horror

Air India plane makes emergency landing in Thailand less than 24h after Gatwick flight horror
Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, the British YouTuber and rapper known as ‘Yung Filly' is seen leaving the Perth Magistrates Court in Perth, Thursday, December 19,

British rapper Yung Filly facing additional charges linked to sexual assault of woman in Australia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Colonel in Chief of the Coldstream Guards, inspects the regiment during a ceremony to present new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalion. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

King presents new Colours to Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News