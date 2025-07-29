NHS faces further walkouts as unions reject pay deal and resident doctors ‘haven’t heard from Streeting’

29 July 2025, 14:20

NHS resident doctors, formerly referred to as junior doctors, are seen at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London.
NHS resident doctors, formerly referred to as junior doctors, are seen at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The NHS is facing more strike chaos as resident doctors refuse to rule out further walkouts and health workers at other unions reject the government’s pay deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Health workers at two top unions have rejected the government’s pay offer of 3.6% in fears more health workers will take strike action in the NHS.

Unite, one of Britain's largest unions, said its NHS members rejected the pay offer by a staggering 89%, and that they were prepared to take action.

The union called on the government to meet with them to avoid further strikes, which could cause significant disruption across the NHS.

"When it came into power this Government was clear that the NHS was broken. But staff are still leaving in droves and morale is still at an all-time low,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“The NHS can't be repaired while the Government continues to erode pay and drastically cut NHS budgets,” she added.

Health workers in the GMB union have also rejected the pay deal while the Royal College of Nursing is due to announce the result of a vote on the deal this week, with nurses expected to overwhelmingly reject the offer.

It comes as resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, continue their five-day walkout over pay which ends on Wednesday.

The latest strike began on Friday amid an ongoing row over pay, with the union representing the resident doctors, the British Medical Association (BMA), claiming the pay offer doesn’t address “pay erosion” since 2008/09.

The government has condemned the walkout amid warnings over the stress it puts the NHS under, but Health Secretary Wes Streeting has refused to improve his 5.4% pay offer.

Read More: Streeting to resident doctors: ‘I deeply regret position we find ourselves in’

Read More: Caller Kingsley: Labour 'should put their money where their mouth is' for resident doctors

Resident doctors have refused to rule out further strikes
Resident doctors have refused to rule out further strikes. Picture: Alamy

Hospital leaders have called on the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Government to end the strikes after five days of disruption across the NHS in England.

Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt, of the BMA's Resident Doctors Committee (RDC), said that they are willing to re-enter talks with the Government.

Dozens of resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, attended a picket line on Tuesday at King George Hospital in Ilford, one of the hospitals which serve the constituents of Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

When asked if talks would begin when the strike ends at 7am on Wednesday, Dr Ryan told reporters: "I hope so. We have always said that our door is open for talks.

"Should he have called us over the weekend to say: 'Come around the table, here's an offer I've got', we would have absolutely done so, with the idea that we could have called off the strike action.

"Unfortunately, we haven't heard from him yet. That doesn't mean that he's not going to call us tomorrow - our door is always open."

Dr Nieuwoudt said: "There does not need to be a single other day of industrial action at all.

"All Wes Streeting needs to do is come to us now and talk to us now, because that's what doctors want and that's what patients need."

Resident doctors represented by the British Medical Association (BMA) stand on a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital.
Resident doctors represented by the British Medical Association (BMA) stand on a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital. Picture: Getty

Asked if there will be more strikes, Dr Ryan added: "There doesn't need to be a single day of strike action.

"Wes Streeting knows what he has to do. If he wants to resolve the dispute, he has to contact us and present a credible offer.

"We do have a mandate that is going all the way into January but... it's a damn shame we have to do a single day of strike action and Mr Streeting can prevent that."

She went on: "We've been very clear that we didn't actually want to go on strike at all and I have no intention of continuing this forever.

"All we need is Mr Streeting to do what he said he was going to do, which was come to the negotiating table and present us an offer that is the next step on the journey to pay restoration."

The union has also launched a "linked dispute" with the Government over a lack of places for doctors in training.

The BMA said that this year there were more than 30,000 resident doctors applying for just 10,000 specialty training places.

A poll by the union, conducted on 4,400 doctors over the last week, found that 52% of resident doctors completing their second year of training - when they enter specialty training - do not have substantive employment lined up from August.

In a statement, the co-chairs of the RDC said: "Across the NHS, this means potentially thousands of UK doctors are left in employment limbo when patients desperately need their care."

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at NHS Confederation, told BBC Breakfast: "Resident doctors have recently had a very substantial increase in their pay and the Government has been pretty clear that at the moment, there isn't more money to be negotiated.

"Clearly the Government is quite keen to have those discussions about other non-pay factors, like workforce conditions.

BMA official says junior doctors are 'subsidising NHS with their wages' as thousands take strike action

"I think that the hope of all healthcare leaders is that the BMA will get around the table with the Government and figure out a solution to this, because what absolutely nobody wants to see is any further cases of industrial action after this one."

She said people will have had their care "postponed, disrupted or cancelled" but because the NHS had "maintained as much care as possible" it is likely that there will have been fewer cancellations compared with previous strikes.

NHS officials have pledged that cancelled bookings would be rescheduled within two weeks but warned of knock-on impacts for other patients.

Mr Streeting has said the union will not be allowed to "hold the country to ransom" after receiving a 28.9% pay award over the last three years, the highest across the public sector.

The BMA has said that despite this uplift, pay for resident doctors has declined by a fifth since 2008 once inflation is taken into account.

Mr Streeting will also be seeking to appease other NHS staff groups after their pay deal was rejected by two unions and is also expected to be rejected by nurses.

The Royal College of Nursing, which represents hundreds of thousands of nurses across the NHS in England, is balloting its members on the 3.6% pay award offered for 2025/26 in England.

It is expected that nurses will overwhelmingly reject the pay offer when the ballot concludes later this week.

A new poll has found that Britons are split on the idea of nurses striking over pay.

The YouGov survey found that 19% of 4,300 British adults "strongly support" nurses going on strike while 28% "somewhat" support this.

Some 23% said they "strongly oppose" strike action while one in five (20%) "somewhat oppose" it.

Meanwhile health workers from the GMB and Unite unions have also rejected the offer, increasing the threat of further industrial action in the NHS.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People lay flowers at The Atkinson on the first anniversary of the 2024 Southport attack in Southport

Nation falls silent a year after Southport attack claimed the lives of three at Taylor Swift-themed dance class

Ronan Hughes, a haulage boss who admitted the manslaughter of 39 people who were found in the back of a lorry.

People smuggler responsible for deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry gets extra jail time for not paying compensation

The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL.

NYC gunman's suicide note reveals he ‘targeted NFL offices over brain disease’ - as first victims pictured

Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Laurence Fox faces wait for court decision over libel appeal on 'paedophile' tweets

Twenty-four hours after their victory against Spain in the Women's football Euro Finals in Basle, the Lionesses England womens' football team manager Sarina Wiegman leaves Downing street after meeting Deputy Prime Minister on 28th July 2025

Can Sarina Wiegman be made a Dame?

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairwoman Dr Melissa Ryan (c) is seen seen at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London

Resident doctors warn of further strikes as five-day NHS walkout ends

A man sits on a step with a woman stood next to him.

Murder arrest after quadruple stabbing at London business leaves two dead and a third in a 'life-threatening' condition

A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured.

XL Bully owner, 51, seriously injured after attackers kill his dog as police launch 'attempted murder' probe

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS 2025 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios ftv series with Joseph Quinn at left as Human Torch and Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic

Fantastic Four tops worldwide box office

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson boarded a flight out of the UK in the small hours of the morning as police made arrest inquiries over an alleged assault at a London train station

Tommy Robinson flies out of UK as police investigate ‘assault’ at London railway station

A damaged prison in the village of Bilenke, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia bombs Ukrainian prison, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 80

Buses carrying England players and staff make their way down the Mall during a Homecoming Victory Parade on the Mall, London

Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory

Exclusive
Lanesend Primary School

Teachers 'left in tears' after 'overzealous' school 'bans students who take sick days' from end-of-year bouncy castle

Sydney Sweeney attending the European Premiere of Echo Valley.

Sydney Sweeney's jeans advert sparks fierce criticism for being 'regressive' and 'tone-deaf'

Donald Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Sarah Malone and Guy Kinnings at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links.

Trump opens new golf course in Scotland to mark last day of UK tour

Hargobind Tahilramani, dubbed the 'con-queen of Hollywood' has lost his extradition appeal Apple TV+ production still

‘Con queen of Hollywood’ loses High Court bid to challenge US extradition

Latest News

See more Latest News

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe.

British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired
House rooftops

Remortgaging approvals rise amid ‘unusually high’ housing market activity

England's Michelle Agyemang celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

What is Michelle Agyemang's viral sock style?

Charlotte Dujardin took part in an event in Gloucestershire after serving a one-year suspension from dressage

Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin makes dressage comeback after whipping ban

Mariah Carey has spoken about age in a new interview

Mariah Carey says she 'doesn’t acknowledge time' as she opens up about ageing

Singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Funeral cortege for Ozzy Osbourne to make final trip through his home city of Birmingham

An Aldi store worker at a till

Aldi to lift hourly pay to at least £13 for shop workers

Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked

Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

A nurse takes care of the baby in a Chinese hospital.

China offering parents £375 per child in drive to boost birth rate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles
King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Grace Clinton of England celebrates with the Trophy after the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final.

King urges Lionesses to target World Cup glory after ‘great pride’ of Euros win

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News