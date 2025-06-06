'Nimbus' Covid variant hits UK: Scientists warn of possible summer infection wave

The strain, dubbed Nimbus, descends from the already destructive Omicron variant and has made it's way on to Britain's shores after sparking a rise in cases in China, Singapore and Hong Kong
The strain, dubbed Nimbus, descends from the already destructive Omicron variant and has made it's way on to Britain's shores after sparking a rise in cases in China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

By Frankie Elliott

Scientists are concerned about a new highly contagious Covid variant could trigger a wave of infections this summer.

The strain, dubbed Nimbus, descends from the already destructive Omicron variant and has made its way to Britain after sparking a rise in cases in China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

At least 13 cases of Nimbus, known scientifically as N.B.1.8.1, have already been detected in England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says.

A further 25 British samples of the strain were submitted to an international Covid database since the end of March.

But because testing has been massively reduced from the height of the pandemic, these figures are likely to be a massive underestimation of the variant's spread.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid has risen to its highest point this year, UKHSA data shows - 97 per cent higher than the level recorded in March.

Vulnerable Brits have been urged to get vaccinated as the Nimbus strain begins spreading and is expected to cause a surge in cases in the coming weeks.

Experts say this group could be at a higher risk of falling ill, as immunity built up from previous infections and older jabs has likely faded.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid has risen to its highest point this year, UKHSA data shows, which is 97 per cent higher than the level recorded in March
The percentage of people testing positive for Covid has risen to its highest point this year, UKHSA data shows, which is 97 per cent higher than the level recorded in March.

Furthermore, Covid cases are likely to rise in the coming weeks as the weather warms up and people become more sociable.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told the i Paper: "We are very likely to see a spike of infections over the next couple of months, possibly by later this month or in July.

"But it’s difficult to predict the level of this infection wave. Population immunity, either from vaccination or previous infection, is waning and, unlike other respiratory viruses such as flu, the Covid virus continues to spread in hot and humid weather."

According to Professor Young, lab studies suggest Nimbus can infect human cells more efficiently than previous strains.

It may also have an increased ability to dodge the immune system, making it more likely to infect people.

However, there is no evidence to suggest the strain is more likely to cause severe illness or death - though it can still be lethal to the most vulnerable groups.

The latest official figures state that Covid was a factor in just over 300 people in England in May.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nimbus now accounts for 10.7 per cent of Covid infections worldwide, up from just 2.5 per cent a month earlier.

The WHO is currently tracking the strain and watching for signgs that it could pose a serious threat to the public.

Symptoms do not appear to differ from other Covid variants and the current vaccines are expected to remain effective against Nimbus.

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, UKHSA's deputy director, said the organisation was keeping a close eye on Nimbus.

"UKHSA is monitoring all available data relating to SARS-CoV-2 variants in the UK and abroad, and we continue to publish our findings in our regular Flu and Covid-19 surveillance reports," she said.

"NB.1.8.1 has been detected in small numbers in the UK to date, but international data suggests that it is growing as a proportion of all Covid-19 cases."

