'Wake-up call for health service': Too few nursing staff on duty to provide safe NHS care, says report

23 April 2025, 02:23 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 06:38

Not enough NHS staff to ensure safe care on wards, survey finds
Not enough NHS staff to ensure safe care on wards, survey finds. Picture: PA

By Shannon Cook

There are not enough NHS staff to ensure safe care for maternity patients or those recovering from injury or illness, according to a poll.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nurses, healthcare assistants and midwives who responded to a Unison survey said there were too few staff on 69% of shifts, up from 63% two years ago.

NHS workers reported the highest proportion of safety concerns after their shifts on maternity wards (81%), in rehabilitation units helping people recover from injury, illness or disability (81%) or those looking after the elderly (82%).

Taking place in 42 hospitals across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, staff completed anonymous surveys at the end of their shifts in October and November last year, with surveys completed for 1,470 shifts.

The results showed a “red flag’” event involving a serious risk to safety occurred on more than half (56%) of all shifts, and were more more common on shifts where staff did not think there were enough workers.

Read more: England faces a ‘never-ending fight for our flag and values’, Starmer warns

Read more: Blood test which could detect up to 12 common cancers being assessed for NHS use

Birmingham Women's Hospital
Birmingham Women's Hospital. Picture: Getty

The issues reported included delays of more than 30 minutes in giving patients pain relief.

About three in five workers (64%) reported staffing gaps to their NHS trust, with only one in five of those doing so saying they received a satisfactory response.

For those staff who did not report concerns, more than half (54%) said it was because they were not confident their employer would take action.

Unison national nursing officer Stuart Tuckwood said: “These figures show staffing levels across the health service are alarmingly low on a regular basis.

"Nursing staff are often unable to provide vital care or administer pain relief to their patients on time.

“Workers are desperate for help from their employers, but there’s little action when they report their concerns.

"These figures should be a wake-up call for health service leaders given the state of NHS finances and talk of cuts. Urgent investment is needed in hospital staffing to ensure patients are kept safe.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank face off during the grand arrivals at The Pelligon, London.

I’m the matador and Conor Benn is the bull, says Chris Eubank Jr ahead of grudge fight

The pope enters St Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis' body moved to St Peter's Basilica ahead of funeral, as thousands of mourners gather in the Vatican

Water coming out of a tap

Devon residents without water to receive £200 compensation, says MP

A graffitied house in Kilburn, north-west London

Mystery as homes and businesses across UK targeted with red paint, as balaclava-clad thugs seen spraying graffiti

Indian police officers search a vehicle near Pahalgam in south Kashmir after assailants indiscriminately opened fired at tourists visiting Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.(AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

At least 26 tourists killed as gunmen open fire in 'terrorist attack' in India, with dozens wounded

A local resident pushes a bicycle past a destroyed residential building following shelling in the town of Toretsk, eastern Donetsk region

Russia 'to keep land seized from Ukraine in peace deal' as talks resume in UK - and agreement 'could come this week'

Trump to let Putin keep hold of territory seized from Ukraine under the terms of a proposed peace deal

Trump to let Putin keep hold of territory seized from Ukraine under terms of a proposed peace deal

first editions of the First Four Folios of William Shakespeare's collected plays

300-year-old Shakespeare folios to go on auction expected to fetch up to £4.5 million

Bowel cancer. doctor wearing a medical mask shows to senior woman intestines anatomical model during a visit to the clinic

Blood test which could detect up to 12 common cancers being assessed for NHS use

BRITAIN-CRIME-MURDER-TRIAL

Police officers who fail background checks to be automatically sacked under new rules

A home heat pump

Heat pumps to be sold with ‘smart’ function under plans to save households money

Rubbish Piles Up In Birmingham As Refuse Workers' Continue Strike Action

Birmingham bin strike talks set to resume after weeks of rubbish piled up on streets

Disney+ Flintoff London Premiere

'I couldn’t get out of the room' - Freddie Flintoff reveals mental health struggles after horror Top Gear car crash

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Hundreds of bin workers have been on all-out strike for more than a month

At least 26,000 tonnes of rubbish removed from Birmingham’s streets, says minister as strikes continue

Three Medway Council workers walking along Rochester High Street in Kent in the UK.

More than 1.5 million council workers offered pay increase of 3.2%, as lowest paid workers to get £6,000 increase

Latest News

See more Latest News

American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney - Reception

George Clooney makes shock confession about 11-year marriage to wife Amal

British Police Officer With Taser Gun, London, England

Tasers trialled in prisons after Manchester bomb plotter attack injured four officers

Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter after deaths of four paddleboarders during Pembrokeshire tour.

Owner of paddleboarding company ‘not remotely qualified’ to lead tour in which four people drowned in river
Kenneth Lingard, 86, arrives at Liverpool Crown Court

Former Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard gives evidence at grandfather's sex assault trial
Nationwide has cut mortgage rates as low as 3.89%

Nationwide cuts mortgage rate as banks announce changes that could allow people to borrow more
Van driver Rawal Rehman admitted causing the death of Louisa Palmisano in Manchester

Van driver took 'at least 20 lines of cocaine' before horror crash that killed girl, three, on pavement
Sleep time could have a performance on tests, the research found

Youngsters who sleep longer may perform better in tests, study suggests

Over 20 people, mainly tourists, were killed and many injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, India

More than 20 killed in suspected terror attack after gunmen open fire on tourists in India

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was a complex topic that President Vladimir Putin was ready to discuss

Putin open to direct peace talks with Ukraine as Trump pushes for deal this week

Lily Phillips

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips insists she's 'not an object for sex' but wants to 'empower herself' as a feminist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Richard Foster’s Their Royal Highnesses on North Seymour Island, 2009 is among the 70 works going on display in the State Rooms.

Paintings commissioned by King to capture decades of overseas royal tours to be exhibited at Buckingham Palace
The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City
Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News