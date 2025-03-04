More than half of adults and third of children to be overweight or obese by 2050

4 March 2025, 07:20 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 07:28

BRITAIN-HEALTH-FOOD-OBESITY
A study suggests more than half of adults and a third of children - across the world - will be overweight or obese by 2050. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The number of obese children and adults in the UK will rise substantially by 2050 - and by more than half in some age groups, figures suggest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The most comprehensive global analysis to date predicts that children as young as five will be much more likely to be obese in the coming decades.

Responding to the findings, published in the Lancet medical journal, experts said the global picture represents a "profound tragedy and a monumental societal failure".

The data for the UK has been analysed by the PA news agency.

It shows that for children aged five to 14, obesity will rise from 12% of girls in 2021 to 18.4% in 2050 (a 53% rise), and from 9.9% to 15.5% in boys over the same period (a 57% rise).

Within this age group, the rise among five to nine-year-old girls will be from 12.6% to 19.3% (a 53% rise), and from 9.8% to 15.3% among boys (a 56% rise).

Meanwhile, in 10 to 14-year-olds, the rise is from 11.3% to 17.5% in girls (a 55% rise), and from 10% to 15.7% in boys (a 57% rise).

The estimated prevalence of obesity for 15 to 24-year-olds is 15.4% in 2021 among girls, rising to 22.9% in 2050 (a 49% jump).

In boys, the jump is from 12.1% to 18.3% (a 51% rise).

Taking being overweight and obesity together, some 39.2% of girls aged five to nine in the UK will be obese by 2050 (up from 31% in 2021), while 31.3% of boys will also be overweight or obese (up from 24.4%).

In 10 to 14-year-olds, some 43% of girls will be overweight or obese by 2050, up from 34.7%, while 37.6% of boys will be, up from 29.9%.

Among those aged 15 to 19, the rise in being overweight and obesity is from 32.6% to 41% of girls, and from 28.2% to 35.6% of boys.

The data further shows that obesity in adults aged 25 and over will jump from 31.7% of women in 2021 to 42.6% in 2050 (a 34% rise), while obesity in men will rise from 29.3% to 39.5% (a 35% rise).

When combined, some 23.4 million adults in this age group in the UK will be obese.

Read more: Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82

fish and chips
The Department of Health says it's taking action to help people make healthier choices. Picture: Alamy

When the number of overweight people are added, some 43.4 million adults aged 25 and over are expected to either be overweight or obese.

Overall, the Lancet study suggested more than half of adults and a third of children and adolescents across the globe will be overweight or obese by 2050.

Experts said overweight and obesity rates in adults and children have more than doubled over the past three decades (1990-2021), affecting 2.11 billion adults and 493 million young people worldwide in 2021.

Without "urgent policy reform and action", around 60% of adults (3.8 billion) and a third (31%) of all children and adolescents (746 million) are forecast to be either overweight or obese by 2050.

Globally, the predicted surge in child and adolescent obesity is also expected to outpace the increase in youngsters being overweight.

Lead author, Professor Emmanuela Gakidou, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in the US, said: "The unprecedented global epidemic of overweight and obesity is a profound tragedy and a monumental societal failure.

"Governments and the public health community can use our country-specific estimates on the stage, timing, and speed of current and forecasted transitions in weight to identify priority populations experiencing the greatest burdens of obesity who require immediate intervention and treatment, and those that remain predominantly overweight and should be primarily targeted with prevention strategies."

The authors said more recent generations are gaining weight faster than previous ones and obesity is occurring earlier, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer at younger ages.

The study did not consider the potential impact of weight-loss injections, which may alter the longer-term forecasting trends of overweight and obesity.

Read more: Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace to Ukraine, says JD Vance

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'

SPAIN-ACCIDENT

Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee aged 82

Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82

Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy

Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', Trump has said.

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', says Trump as he insists Ukraine war must 'end fast'

The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer.

Ofcom shares 'ongoing concern' over BBC's controversial Gaza show and warns it may intervene in investigation

Emily Thornberry speaks to LBC’s Andrew Marr

UK must 'bridge gap' between US and Ukraine, says Emily Thornberry as she praises PM's 'pitch perfect' response

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

Captain Tom’s daughter to release another book despite probe finding last £1.5m deal didn't go to charity

Sheffield Crown Court was told during a five-week trial how the girls were sexually assaulted several times a week over a period of six months in the South Yorkshire town.

Two men found guilty of raping teenage girls from children’s home in Rotherham grooming case

Pope Francis

Pope suffers 'two episodes of acute respiratory failure', Vatican says

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he 'does not want peace' after the Ukrainian president insisted that a peace deal was 'still very, very far away'.

'America won't put up with this for much longer' - Trump hits out at Zelenskyy again

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Government announced its plans to ban new leasehold flats and make commonhold the default tenure, in a bid to give homeowners greater control over their properties.

New leasehold flats set to be banned as centuries-old ‘feudal’ system to be abolished, Government says
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a statement on Ukraine, in the House of Commons.

'Test of our times': Sir Keir Starmer says US 'vital' in securing peace in Ukraine - days after ugly Oval Office row
The attack took place on Seven Sisters Road

Teenage girls ‘surrounded man, 75, before they pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him to death', court hears
Trump accused of making White House 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy insists peace deal 'is still very, very far away'

Trump accused of making White House an 'arm of the Kremlin' - as Zelenskyy says peace deal 'is still very far away'
Artist Jack Vettriano pictured in 2008.

Internationally acclaimed Scottish artist Jack Vettriano found dead in France aged 73

Sophie Evans, mother-of-two, was found dead on July 5 last year at her home in Llanelli.

Man jailed for life for murdering son’s girlfriend after wrongly believing she was scamming him
Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins at the Brit Awards after party

I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones filmed sharing 'drunken kiss' with Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brit Awards party
Emily Rose Browning, who was a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff, has been described as “a kind, caring, beautiful young lady” by those who knew her.

Tributes pour in for ‘one of a kind’ young teacher who died suddenly aged just 24

A major Norwegian shipping company has refused to supply fuel to US warships.

Norwegian fuel giant refuses to fill US warships after Trump and JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025.

King Charles welcomes Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales on Friday

Prince William speaks Welsh for St David's Day as he tests out language skills after taking conversation classes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News