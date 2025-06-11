Deadly disease outbreak linked to 'contaminated' UK supermarket item

Shopper walking through the aisle of a supermarket. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A "contaminated" supermarket product is being urgently investigated after a surge in cases of Hepatitis A, which officials say could be linked to the item.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 95 people have been affected by the Hepatitis A outbreak, a rare disease in the UK which affects the liver and can be deadly.

A total of 58 of those have been hospitalised due to the illness. 54 of recorded cases have occurred since 2024.

Two separate clusters of the virus have been identified by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The first saw 19 people hospitalised, while the second saw a further 39 requiring treatment.

Read more: Urgent ‘do not eat’ warning issued as major supermarket recalls bread over allergy risk

Read more: Best value supermarket meal deals revealed - as cost of lunch deals continues to creep up

Medical worker holding blood sample tube positive for hepatitis a over medical forms and stethoscope. Picture: Alamy

Interviews with patients have revealed the outbreak may come from a specific unnamed food item from a supermarket, which has also not been named.

"A particular food item purchased from a particular supermarket has emerged as a possible vehicle of transmission due to its frequent reported consumption," the UKHSA's report reads.

Officials have described the unnamed product as a "possible vehicle of transmission."

Public Health Scotland are working with the UKHSA in the investigation.

It said a lack of international travel among patients and a mention of certain food items has assisting with their inquiry.

Hepatitis A is typically spread via contaminated faeces but can make its way into food and drink.

Symptoms can include fever, flu-like symptoms, jaundice, and abdominal pain.