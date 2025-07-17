Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned parents not to give children under seven slush ice drinks or ‘slushies’ containing glycerol.

The FSA advises that children aged seven to 10 should have no more than one 350ml ‘slushie’ drink per day – roughly the size of a fizzy drink can.

At very high levels of exposure, typically when several servings of these products are consumed by a child in a short space of time, glycerol can cause shock, very low blood sugar levels and loss of consciousness.

Retailers have been asked to support this advice by not offering free refills to children aged under 10.

The manufacturers of slush ice drink concentrates have also been reminded to use only the minimum amount of glycerol necessary to achieve the frozen effect.

The FSA has outlined the dangers of children consuming 'slushies'. Picture: Alamy

Parents should ask sellers whether drinks contain glycerol and review product labels or signage at point of sale.

If a child becomes unwell with headaches, nausea or vomiting soon after consuming slush ice drinks, you should immediately give them drinks or food containing sugar and call 111 for medical advice.

If a child becomes drowsy or confused, you should call 999 for urgent medical attention.

FSA Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Robin May said: "As we head into the summer holidays, we want parents to be aware of the potential risks associated with slush ice drinks containing glycerol.

"While these drinks may seem harmless and side effects are generally mild, they can, especially when consumed in large quantities over a short time, pose serious health risks to young children."

He added: "We're working closely with industry to ensure appropriate warnings are in place wherever these drinks are sold, but in the meantime, we are asking parents and carers to take extra care when buying drinks for young children, particularly during warmer months when consumption of ‘slushies’ typically increases."