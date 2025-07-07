Parents who lose pregnancy before 24 weeks to be entitled to bereavement leave

7 July 2025, 00:02

Pregnant woman holding ultrasound image. Concept of pregnancy, health care, gynecology, medicine. Young mother waiting of the baby. Close-up, copy spa
People will now be entitled to bereavement leave regardless of which stage of pregnancy the loss occurs. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Parents will be entitled to bereavement leave if they lose a pregnancy before 24 weeks, under new plans to be unveiled by the Government.

Ministers are set to amend the Employment Rights Bill so that people will be entitled to protected time off in the event of a pregnancy loss, regardless of the stage at which it happens.

Angela Rayner has said that the change will give “people time away from work to grieve”.

Under current rules, parents are entitled to up to two weeks of bereavement leave if a child dies before they turn 18, or they experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, will see the right to “at least one week’s leave” expanded to people who lose a pregnancy before 24 weeks.

The exact length of the leave will be specified in later legislation after a consultation.

Asian woman holding her pregnant belly
Under current rules, parents are entitled to up to two weeks of bereavement leave if they experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Picture: Alamy

The Bill already makes provision to expand bereavement leave, giving employees protected time off to grieve the loss of a loved one.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said that the amendments will offer “dignity and respect”.

"For many families, including mine, that have been affected by pregnancy loss, the decision around returning to work or taking sick leave to grieve properly can make an already painful experience even more difficult,” he said.

“Grief doesn’t follow a timetable, and expanding rights to leave for pregnancy loss will ensure every family gets the time they need to heal without worrying about their job.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rayner similarly said that “no-one who is going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss should have to go back to work before they are ready”.

“I am proud that this Government is introducing a day-one right to protected time off work after experiencing pregnancy loss, giving people time away from work to grieve and spend time with their families,” she said.

Vicki Robinson, chief executive of the Miscarriage Association, welcomed the announcement, saying it was “a hugely important step that acknowledges the often very significant impact of pre-24-week loss, not only for those experiencing the physical loss, but for their partners too”.

It comes after ministers announced they would review the system of parental leave, declaring that the current system is “not working” for families.

Mr Reynolds said the Government will investigate the whole system for supporting new parents to take time off work when they have a baby, including maternity leave, paternity leave and shared arrangements.

