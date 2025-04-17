Patients on common blood pressure drug urged to check pack amid labelling error

17 April 2025, 22:16

One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.
One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.

By Alice Padgett

Patients who take a common drug for high blood pressure are being urged to check the medication after its manufacturer reported that a mistake in the strength of the dose had been printed on some packs.





One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.

The correct strength is printed on the top of the carton and on the blister strips, according to an alert issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Patients are being urged to check for the batch number MD4L07 with an expiry date of January 2028 as a "precautionary measure".

More than 7,700 packs affected by the recall have been distributed, according to the MHRA.

One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.
One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg. Picture: Alamy

People who have already been prescribed medication from this batch should contact their GP or pharmacist immediately, or call NHS 111 if they cannot be reached.

If speaking to a healthcare professional is not possible, the MHRA advises patients to check the strength of the tablet using the information on the foil of the blister strip.

Those who have been prescribed 10mg should take half a 20mg tablet as a temporary measure until they can speak to their GP or pharmacist.

Lercanidipine is a calcium channel blocker, which works by blocking calcium from entering the heart and blood vessel muscles, helping to relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.

Taking too much can lead to a fast or irregular heartbeat, dizziness or sleepiness.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at MHRA, said: "Patient safety is our top priority. We ask patients to check their medicine packaging and follow our advice.

"Healthcare professionals such as pharmacists are also being asked to stop supplying medicine from the affected batch and to return it to the supplier.

"Please report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA's Yellow Card scheme."

