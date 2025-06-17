Patients who record NHS care for TikTok or Instagram causing workers unnecessary anxiety

17 June 2025, 00:04

Using a mobile phone to use TikTok video sharing site
Patients who record NHS care for TikTok or Instagram ‘put themselves at risk’. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Patients who video their NHS medical treatment for TikTok or Instagram are putting themselves and others at risk, leading medics have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) said filming NHS staff and treatments was causing workers unnecessary anxiety when they are trying to work, while people also risk publishing other patients’ medical information.

The organisation also suggested that distracting staff and making them uncomfortable may compromise the delivery of treatment.

The SoR is calling for clear and widespread NHS policies that prevent patients from photographing or filming clinical procedures without permission.

Ashley d’Aquino, a therapeutic radiographer working in London, said a rising number of patients are choosing to film their own medical treatment for social media such as TikTok or Instagram.

She told the SoR’s Annual Delegates’ Conference that she had been approached by other members of staff, in her capacity as union rep, over patients recording some of their cancer treatment.

Read more: Meta to introduce ads on WhatsApp as US tech giant reverses ‘no ads’ stance on world’s most popular messaging app

Read more: Starmer and Trump to hold ‘one-on-one’ talks at G7 in push to wrap up trade deal

Busy corridor in NHS hospital in England
Busy corridor in NHS hospital in England. Picture: Alamy

She added: “I had one patient whose relative started filming while I was trying to set up the treatment.

“It wasn’t the right time – I was trying to focus on delivering the treatment.

“We had another member of staff who agreed to take photos for a patient.

“But when the patient handed over her phone, the member of staff saw that the patient had also been covertly recording her to publish on her cancer blog.

“As NHS staff, we wear name badges, so our names will be visible in any video.

“It makes people feel very uncomfortable and anxious.”

nurse
Filming NHS staff and treatments causing workers unnecessary anxiety. Picture: Alamy

A radiology department assistant from the south coast was using a cannular on a cancer patient, and the patient’s 19-year-old daughter started filming the procedure.

“She wanted to record the cannulation because she thought it would be entertaining on social media,” she said. “But she didn’t ask permission.

“In the next bay, a patient was having consent taken for a virtual colonoscopy, which is an invasive and potentially embarrassing procedure.

“That could have all been recorded on the film – including names and dates of birth.

“Anyone could be in the room – you don’t know their personal story.

“There are people who come into our department who have a limited social media presence because of risks to their safety. Patients filming make them feel unsafe in their own hospital.

“I spent the weekend afterwards worrying: did I do my job properly? I know I did, but no-one’s perfect all the time, and this was recorded. I don’t think I slept for the whole weekend.”

The department assistant said she had also seen patients attempting to take photos of her department’s scanners.

“People on social media start discussing what’s going on without understanding what the scanner is or what it does,” she said.

“But they know it involves radiation. So that may create fear among people.”

Dean Rogers, SoR director of industrial strategy and member relations, said the issue affects all health workers.

“As healthcare professionals, we need to think: does that recording breach the confidentiality of other patients? Does it breach our ability to deliver care?,” he said.

“There are hospital trusts that have very good policies around patients taking photos and filming procedures.

“But this is something all trusts need to have in place. Patients shouldn’t be filming in hospitals without staff knowledge and permission.

“Hospitals need to ensure that they meet the needs of patients while also looking after staff members’ wellbeing.

“And, in this case, safeguarding the one simultaneously safeguards the other – allowing healthcare professionals to do their job in safety, while also protecting patients’ privacy and helping them to receive the best possible care.”

Ms d’Aquino said there may be some valid reasons for patients to record medical conversations.

“Patients making audio recordings of consultations, for example, can enhance their understanding and retention of medical information,” she said.

“The difficulty is that our phones have become so much a part of our day-to-day life that recording and sharing our lives has become second nature.”

