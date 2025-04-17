Plan to divert millions of patients from waiting lists with GP service expansion

17 April 2025, 00:10

The Government has set out plans to divert up to two million patients from NHS waiting lists by the end of next year.
The Government has set out plans to divert up to two million patients from NHS waiting lists by the end of next year. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Government has set out plans to divert up to two million patients from NHS waiting lists by the end of next year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A scheme which allows family doctors to seek advice from specialists before referring patients will be expanded with the support of an £80 million funding package.

Ministers said the move will “stop masses of people” going to hospital for “unnecessary appointments”.

Those benefiting include women with symptoms of the menopause and patients with ear, throat and nose issues, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

GPs welcomed the announcement but said the scheme must be properly resourced.

The initiative, known as advice and guidance, allows GPs to seek advice from specialists on the phone or online before making a referral, to ensure care is given in the most appropriate setting.

Read More: Combination of drugs could prevent thousands of heart attacks

Read More: NHS pledges to ‘protect data’ as researchers in China access UK study data

GPs welcomed the announcement but said the scheme must be properly resourced.
GPs welcomed the announcement but said the scheme must be properly resourced. Picture: Alamy

It can mean patients are referred for blood tests and scans from their surgery, or directed to other community services, for the likes of physio, rather than being added to NHS waiting lists.

Under plans from the Department of Health and Social Care, the scheme will be expanded with the aim of diverting up to two million patients by the end of 2025/26.

From this month, GP practices can now claim for every request raised through advice and guidance.

The expansion will also aim to standardise its use across the country.

It follows an announcement in January that GPs would be offered £20 every time they consult a specialist using the scheme.

Health minister Karin Smyth said: “By caring for patients closer to home, we save time and stop masses of people having to head to hospital for unnecessary appointments in the first place.

“We are rewiring the NHS so that we are doing things differently, more efficiently and delivering better outcomes for patients.

“This scheme is a perfect example of how we are saving patients time and reducing pressure on key NHS services in the process.”

Advice and guidance has been used since 2015, and the pathway was formalised by NHS England in 2021.

According to DHSC, between July and December last year about 660,000 treatments were diverted from hospitals to the community as a result of the advice and guidance scheme, up 60,000 for the same period in 2023.

Professor Sir Sam Everington, who has been a GP in Tower Hamlets, east London, since 1989, added: “Advice and guidance enables patients and GPs to get advice direct from a specialist, typically within a week for routine cases.

“This means that patients get their health problems sorted rapidly, preventing health deterioration and avoiding long waits to be seen.

“In my experience, over two-thirds of patients with kidney disease can be managed in this way with advice from a consultant and treatment by the GP, removing the enormous stress and uncertainty of waiting a long time.”

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “Advice and guidance services have the potential to support GPs to refer appropriately and deliver care to patients whilst they are waiting for specialist treatment, but it’s crucial that GP services have the capacity to accommodate the shift from hospitals to community care so this funding is a good step in the right direction.

“In the past, some GPs have reported issues with using A&G services, including that they shift care into general practice without appropriate resource, and that they can be used to reject necessary referrals.

“We have always been supportive of the Government’s aspiration to shift more care into the community, and an increasing use of A&G services may help enable this, as long as it is properly resourced across the country.

“Funding must follow the patient, and we need to see significant investment in general practice, following years of underfunding by successive governments, so we can deliver safe, timely and appropriate care to our patients close to home.”

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, welcomed the announcement, and said it is a “step in the right direction” but that “the success of the scheme will depend on genuine partnership between patients, GPs, and specialists”.

“Patients must be equal partners in conversations about their care, with the agency and power to take part in shared decision-making that recognises their expertise in their own lives,” she added.

“To make this work, we need transparency around how GP capacity challenges will be addressed, and we need to see proper investment in resources, training, and support for shared decision-making.

“Patient experience must be measured and acted on, because better care isn’t just about reducing waiting lists, it’s about improving outcomes for every patient, in every community.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinians gather in large numbers to benefit from the food aid, during the distribution by a charity organization in Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 16, 2025.

Israeli troops to remain in so-called ‘security zones’ in Gaza indefinitely as aid blockade to continue, minister says

Police were alerted to an address on Altrincham Road, Gatley, Greater Manchester.

Women arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead in Greater Manchester

Schools are paying for cookers, beds and food for families living in poverty, school leaders have said.

Schools paying for beds and food for families living in poverty

Arsenal players celebrate after defeating Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Arsenal reach Champions League semi-final for first time since 2009 after beating holders Real Madrid

An operation for prostate cancer taking place with the assistance of a robot

Robotics with ‘potential to transform’ surgery approved for NHS use in England

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene in Tehran, Iran on June 25, 2024.

Iran hits back at US 'lack of seriousness' after change of location for nuclear talks

Kristopher Purvis, 35, ferried 15 packages from Mexico City to Edinburgh Airport along with another man in July 2024.

Drug mule who tried to smuggle £5.6m in cocaine hidden among sombreros into UK jailed for 10 years

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins has said she feels "plunged underwater" without the late One Direction singer, on the six-month anniversary of his death.

Liam Payne’s sister said she feels ‘plunged underwater’ on six-month anniversary of late singer’s death

The dog had discovered the boy while patrolling his property and likely protected and directed the missing boy to safety.

Missing toddler found in wilderness is protected and led to safety by dog

Exclusive
Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton.

‘There are red lines we won’t cross’, Birmingham council leader says as bins strikes drag on

NHS officials said that there has to be legal approval before data is shared.

NHS pledges to ‘protect data’ as researchers in China access UK study data

A search of the properties resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones being seized.

Police battle 'unbreakable door' during 'drugs raids' in Greater Manchester

Easter weekend will see a slight change to your post and delivery services

Royal Mail Easter deliveries: Do you get post on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Monterrey v FC Cincinnati: Round Of 16 - Concacaf Champions Cup - Leg One

International footballer, 28, dies after horror fall from balcony in China

People queue to check in at Gatwick Airport, South Terminal.

Gatwick airport strikes over Easter: Everything travellers need to know

Lois Boisson shared an edited photo of herself holding a Dove deodorant can and tagging the brand's account

French tennis star breaks silence after being told she 'smells really bad' by Brit rival Harriet Dart

Latest News

See more Latest News

Charcuterie board with cured meat and cheeses served on a natural wooden slab tray with a cheese knife and a spoon in a restaurant setting.

From butter to mutton: Full list of meat and dairy items UK travellers are now banned from bringing back from EU
TikToker Zoë Bread, who posts behind the alias of a slice of bread

TikToker Zoe Bread forces council to review parking signs amid claims 'hundreds of fines may have been issued falsely'
Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for inappropriate behaviour

Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after being axed from Celebrity Big Brother

Fred and Rose West

Unseen police videos and audio to feature in new documentary on Fred and Rose West

.

'I'm so proud': JK Rowling hails Supreme Court definition of 'biological sex' as charities slam 'harmful' ruling
'Violence-obsessed' Nicholas Prosper was jailed for life with a minimum of 49 years

Luton teen who murdered family and plotted school massacre referred to Court of Appeal over 'unduly lenient' sentence
Holly Willoughby attends the "Celebrity Bear Hunt" Special Screening in London in February

Holly Willoughby’s media company owes £377,000 in tax, court hears

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, with his wife Erica Stoll, and daughter Poppy, holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament,

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory
.

UK house price growth accelerates as buyers ‘rushed’ to beat stamp duty rises

Inflation has dropped. here is what it means for you

Why has inflation fallen and what does it mean for households?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a secret family getaway after the launch of her new business ventures

Harry and Meghan in 'happy bubble' and took secret family holiday to celebrate her new business ventures
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George react during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Aston Villa FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park.

Heartbreak for Prince William and George as dramatic Aston Villa comeback not enough to beat PSG
King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022.

Prince Harry ‘in the dark’ about King Charles’ cancer as ‘calls and letters go unanswered’, insiders reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News