Nearly 3 in 10 pregnancies in England and Wales result in abortion, official figures reveal

9 July 2025, 22:58

Pregnant woman holding a baby bump against a dark background.
Pregnant woman holding a baby bump against a dark background. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The amount of pregnancies that result in abortions in England and Wales has hit a record high, figures show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nearly three in ten conceptions in 2022 lead to legal abortions, up from around two in ten a decade earlier, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed.

The figure was 29.7 percent in 2022, up from 26.5 per cent the year before.

In 2012, the figure was 20.8 per cent in.

The rate has steadily surging among all age groups since 2015, the ONS said.

There were nearly 250,000 pregnancies resulting in legal abortions in 2022. This marked a 13.1 per cent rise on 2021, when there were nearly 220,000.

Pregnancies that resulted in miscarriages or an illegal abortions were not included in the figures.

Read more: Abortion and assisted dying votes show MPs ‘don’t represent us,’ argues LBC caller

Read more: MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales in historic Commons vote

Pro-choice supporters stage a demonstration in Parliament Square.
Pro-choice supporters stage a demonstration in Parliament Square. Picture: Getty

The rise could be down to extended waiting times for certain forms of contraception and the cost of living, according to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas).

In June MPs voted to add an amendment that would decriminalise abortion.

It means no woman will be prosecuted for ending their own pregnancy at any stage.

It marks a significant overhaul of the law in England in Wales, which stipulates that abortion is allowed up to the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

It is sometimes allowed beyond that in certain circumstances.

However, abortion is still deemed a criminal offence under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861 and the Infant Life (Preservation) Act 1929. It also has to be approved by two doctors.

Katherine O’Brien, from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas), argued women have faced “significant barriers” accessing contraception.

She blamed this on long waiting times and difficulties securing appointments.

“At Bpas, we regularly hear from women who are seeking an abortion after falling pregnant while waiting for repeat pill prescriptions or coil insertions.

“Emergency contraception, while not a silver bullet to unplanned pregnancy rates, remains an underutilised resource in this country, with the majority of women not accessing this vital back-up method after an episode of unprotected sex.

“No woman should have to end a pregnancy she would otherwise have continued purely for financial reasons and no woman should become pregnant because our healthcare system is failing to provide women with the contraception they want, when they need it,” she told The Times.

In recent years, record numbers of women are being investigated for suspected illegal abortions in England and Wales. This includes women who have had stillbirths or miscarriages, under what authorities deem to be ‘suspicious’ circumstances.

Women are facing years-long investigations, being arrested straight from the hospital ward, having their homes searched, and having their children taken away.

In 2021, a 15-year-old girl was investigated by police after a stillbirth at 28 weeks.

She was accused of an illegal abortion and was put through a year-long investigation; her laptop and phone were confiscated for analysis over her GCSEs. This concluded with the coroner finding that her pregnancy had ended due to natural causes.

The same year, another woman was arrested and kept in a police cell for 36 hours after a stillbirth at 24 weeks, due to suspicions she had used abortion pills past the legal limit.

Writing for LBC Opinion, Sonia Adesara, an NHS doctor and campaigner, argued: "Women who are seeking an abortion need to be supported and shown compassion, not treated like criminals. If passed, this vote could signal a monumental shift in reproductive care for women.

"The majority of people in this country are pro-choice, and I firmly believe that most people do not want to see women prosecuted for trying to end a pregnancy. Now, let's get the law in step with public opinion."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Officers were called to Seville Street in Marylebone on Wednesday evening, with a large emergency service presence seen in the area.

'Developing incident' at Knightsbridge, Met confirms as police cordon off central London street

A luxury BMW sports car exhibited at the Brussels Zaventem Airport in Belgium.

BMW bosses unfairly dismissed disabled worker after secretly filming him

Wales' Jess Fishlock celebrates with after scoring her sides first goal during the Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between France and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Wales on the brink of Euro 2025 crash out despite Jess Fishlock landmark goal

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, centerm arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP)

South Korea's ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol rearrested

Christian Horner has been sacked as Red Bull team principal.

Christian Horner reduced to tears after revealing Red Bull sacking to staff

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and IDF chief signal possible Gaza ceasefire within days

The man has been named by his family as Sean O'Meara.

Bomb disposal team called after plumber, 36, with ‘chainsaw and gas mask’ shot by police

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter-finals match against Flavio Cobolli.

Novak Djokovic beats Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon semis as he breaks new record

Ex Fulham chairman Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police reportedly apologises to alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

Trial Begins For Brothers Charged With Assault Over Manchester Airport Incident

Police officer denies ‘losing control’ in attempt to arrest brothers at centre of Manchester Airport 'assault'

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Ben Shelton on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

Jannik Sinner cruises into Wimbledon semis after dispatching of Ben Shelton in three straight sets

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Migrant 'effigies' in boat placed on bonfire prompts calls for 'racist' display to be removed

Women cheering on a football pitch

Lionesses crush the Netherlands 4-0 as Euros dream back on track

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn.

Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court.

Former PE teacher appears in court charged with slew of sexual offences against children

Latest News

See more Latest News

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal
A young boy smiling at the camera

Five-year-old schoolboy died after ‘accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein’

Hassan Jhangur, 25, has faced a trial at Sheffield Crown Court after he hit five people with his Seat Ibiza.

Driver, 25, found guilty of murder after ploughing into brawl and stabbing brother-in-law at sister's wedding
Laurent Mekies at Silverstone, which ended up being his final race in charge of Racing Bulls

Who will replace Christian Horner at Red Bull?

Grant Shapps wearing a suit

Man accused of assisting Russia ‘planned to pass on Grant Shapps information’

Andy Murray lost to Rafael Nadal in 2010

What was Britain’s worst Wimbledon ever?

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil

Football manager Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one-year behind bars for tax fraud

John Brown

Grandson fatally beat up frail grandad then went to bar where he glassed customer and assaulted staff, court hears
The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Princess of Wales stuns in show-stopping red silk dress at state banquet return

King Charles III (right) speaking at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK.

King Charles says strong UK-France bond will protect against 'profound challenges' in state banquet speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News