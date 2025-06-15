Probe launched into counterfeit Botox after spate of adverse reactions

15 June 2025, 09:56

Mature patient receiving botox treatment at hospital
Symptoms were being reported a few weeks after the injection. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An investigation has been opened into whether a recent spate of adverse reactions to botulinum toxin, which is sometimes branded as Botox, were caused by a counterfeit product.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been notified about patients in County Durham presenting at healthcare centres with reactions that include severe eyelid drooping, double vision, trouble swallowing, slurred speech and lethargy.

Symptoms were being reported a few weeks after the injection.

The UKHSA has told clinicians to look out for botulism in people who have had recent aesthetic procedures so they can have the appropriate treatment, which includes receiving an anti-toxin.

Botox trademark owners in the UK, Allergan Aesthetics, said they suspect the product is counterfeit.

A spokesperson for the company said: "There is no evidence as to which product was used or if the product in question was a genuine product.

Read More: ‘Black service, not NHS service’: Health leader condemns racial inequalities that failed mother

Woman being injected with Botox UK
Woman being injected with Botox. Picture: Alamy

"Allergan Aesthetics an AbbVie company is the manufacturer and the sole owner of Botox trademark for United Kingdom.

"Allergan Aesthetics is aware of recent reports of suspected botulism in patients in County Durham & Darlington, UK who received injections of a product, being referred to as 'botox'.

"Investigations are ongoing, and Allergan Aesthetics is working with the local authorities.

"Allergan Aesthetics suspect that the product administered is counterfeit, further underpinning the importance of ensuring you are acquiring a genuine product through reputable and trusted channels.

"Allergan Aesthetics' priority is the health and safety of patients and all reports of counterfeit product are thoroughly investigated by our team and in conjunction with law enforcement and regulatory authorities."

Dr Joanne Darke, consultant in health protection with the UKHSA, said: "Botulism is a rare infection, but it can be serious.

"It is caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. There are effective treatments available.

"If you have had a recent treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or drooping eyelids, contact NHS 111 or A&E for further advice and seek treatment.

"It is important to get checked out so you can have peace of mind and treatment if needed. It is also important to go to a licensed practitioner."

Amanda Healy, County Durham director of public health, said: "We are working closely with colleagues at UKHSA to investigate the cause of these adverse reactions and to ensure all possible steps are taken to prevent more people becoming unwell."

People considering an aesthetic treatment are reminded that practitioners should wear protective equipment and wash their hands, carry out a pre-consultation, be prepared to share their qualifications and require a consent form.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Landscape, Valley, Uttarakhand, India, Asia

Seven people killed after helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India

Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga

Man arrested in connection to shooting at Irish pub on Costa del Sol

Boeing 747 operated by Air India climbing out from take off at London Heathrow Airport, UK.

Is flying getting more dangerous?

Arne Slot is putting his team together ahead of next season and has already made two huge signings

How Liverpool could line up in 2025/26

Eurofighter Typhoons Fly From RAF Coningsby

UK sends RAF jets to Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict spirals - Starmer urges deescalation amid missile strikes

Dunkeswell Aerodrome.

Two skydivers killed in 'tragic accident' at Devon airfield

Bath Rugby's Ben Spencer (centre) lifts the trophy with team-mates following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final at the Allianz Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025.

Premiership Rugby final: Bath end 29-year wait for title

Daniel Roche, Claire Skinner, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez and Tyger Drew Honey at a photocall for The Outnumbered Christmas Special, coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Boxing Day at 9:40pm, at BBC Broadcasting House in London.

Outnumbered star secretly ties knot in countryside wedding

The Prime Minister said he had read "every single word" of an independent report into child sexual exploitation by Baroness Louise Casey and would accept her recommendation for the investigatio

Starmer U-turns on grooming gangs: PM orders statutory inquiry after Casey report

Faith leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities led the service on Saturday at the Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow, north-west London

Tears at Air India crash vigil as sisters orphaned by disaster mourned by faith leaders

Hope Rowe has been convicted of murdering woman at child's birthday party

Woman who murdered a mother at a child’s birthday party caught out by accidental voicemail

Exclusive
Annette Herfkens was the sole survivor of a crash in 1992

Sole survivor of 1992 plane crash tells of 'fight or flight' response after British national survives Air India disaster

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, yesterday onboard the RNLI Ramsgate Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

More than 900 people cross Channel in small boats on Friday

Iran has launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel

LIVE: Tensions soar as Trump issues warning to Iran while Tehran and Israel continue barrage overnight

An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport

UK investigators arrive in India as tributes pour in for plane crash victims

Iranian missile hits near Israeli Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv

Iran threatens strikes on US, UK and France bases in region if they prevent attacks on Israel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot on the 3rd fairway during the second round of the 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship

Rory McIlroy narrowly survives cut at US Open

Due to the conflict between Israel and Iran, there are fears that petrol prices will rise again.

Higher petrol prices could hit in weeks amid soaring global oil prices

Emergency workers walk amid buildings that were damaged after an overnight strike on June 14, 2025 in Ramat Gan, Israel

Three dead and dozens injured after Iran fires retaliatory missiles at Israel

Denis Kopanev, 33, from London, was due to meet his friend Diego in São Paulo on Tuesday but vanished from his Airbnb

‘There’s something very odd about it’: Friends of British tourist missing in Brazil say he was ‘in good spirits’ as they fear he’s been kidnapped
A large police presence met protesters in Portadown town center this evening after a leaflet was shared on social media calling all residents of the Co.Armagh town to march on the homes of so-called Migrant gangs

Petrol bombs thrown at police during fifth night of Northern Ireland disorder

Turin, Italy. 2nd Feb, 2025. The FIFA Club World Cup trophy made by Tiffany on display at half time of the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

2025 Fifa World Club Cup: How to watch as US tournament begins

A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the UK suggests around one in six (17%) parents rated the toilets at their child’s school as unclean.

'Like a horror movie': One in 10 parents say children avoid school over 'filthy' toilets

On Saturday evening, the annual silent walk will take place in west London to mark eight years since the blaze, followed by the reading of the names of the 72 dead, and speeches by campaigners.

Grenfell community gathers for final anniversary before tower demolition begins

Lord Victor Adebowale, chair of the NHS Confederation, who has slammed racial inequalities in the health service.

‘Black service, not NHS service’: Health leader condemns racial inequalities that failed mother
Kylie Minogue has cancelled a string of upcoming shows.

Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos
Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.

Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

King Charles III gives a salute as he watches the parade march past after arriving back at Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025.

Crowds cheer royals at Trooping the Colour as King pays tribute to Air India victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News