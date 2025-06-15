Probe launched into counterfeit Botox after spate of adverse reactions

Symptoms were being reported a few weeks after the injection. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An investigation has been opened into whether a recent spate of adverse reactions to botulinum toxin, which is sometimes branded as Botox, were caused by a counterfeit product.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been notified about patients in County Durham presenting at healthcare centres with reactions that include severe eyelid drooping, double vision, trouble swallowing, slurred speech and lethargy.

Symptoms were being reported a few weeks after the injection.

The UKHSA has told clinicians to look out for botulism in people who have had recent aesthetic procedures so they can have the appropriate treatment, which includes receiving an anti-toxin.

Botox trademark owners in the UK, Allergan Aesthetics, said they suspect the product is counterfeit.

A spokesperson for the company said: "There is no evidence as to which product was used or if the product in question was a genuine product.

Woman being injected with Botox. Picture: Alamy

"Allergan Aesthetics an AbbVie company is the manufacturer and the sole owner of Botox trademark for United Kingdom.

"Allergan Aesthetics is aware of recent reports of suspected botulism in patients in County Durham & Darlington, UK who received injections of a product, being referred to as 'botox'.

"Investigations are ongoing, and Allergan Aesthetics is working with the local authorities.

"Allergan Aesthetics suspect that the product administered is counterfeit, further underpinning the importance of ensuring you are acquiring a genuine product through reputable and trusted channels.

"Allergan Aesthetics' priority is the health and safety of patients and all reports of counterfeit product are thoroughly investigated by our team and in conjunction with law enforcement and regulatory authorities."

Dr Joanne Darke, consultant in health protection with the UKHSA, said: "Botulism is a rare infection, but it can be serious.

"It is caused by toxins produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. There are effective treatments available.

"If you have had a recent treatment and are having symptoms such as difficulty swallowing or drooping eyelids, contact NHS 111 or A&E for further advice and seek treatment.

"It is important to get checked out so you can have peace of mind and treatment if needed. It is also important to go to a licensed practitioner."

Amanda Healy, County Durham director of public health, said: "We are working closely with colleagues at UKHSA to investigate the cause of these adverse reactions and to ensure all possible steps are taken to prevent more people becoming unwell."

People considering an aesthetic treatment are reminded that practitioners should wear protective equipment and wash their hands, carry out a pre-consultation, be prepared to share their qualifications and require a consent form.