Resident doctors agree ‘window for negotiations’ with Streeting

6 August 2025, 19:38

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, stand at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket
Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, stand at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Resident doctors in England have agreed a “window for negotiations” with Wes Streeting, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Ross Nieuwoudt and Dr Melissa Ryan, co-chairs of the union’s resident doctors committee, met with the Health Secretary on Tuesday.

It follows a five-day strike by the medics in their dispute with the Government over pay.

A joint statement from Dr Nieuwoudt and Dr Ryan said: “We met yesterday with Mr Streeting to once again reiterate what is needed to bring this dispute to an end.

“We were very clear about the determination of resident doctors to return to a fair level of pay.

“Our conversation was informative and we feel that we have achieved a greater mutual understanding than in previous talks.

“We have agreed a window for negotiations, which we hope the Government will use wisely.”

Read more: BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Read more: Data reveals impact of five-day resident doctors' strike

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting met with BMA representatives . Picture: Alamy

The statement added that medics are working to “ensure strike action does not need to be repeated”.

“We want to work with the Department for Health and Social Care to deliver on non-pay items it previously agreed to, and to forge mutual respect following years when the previous incumbents seemingly cared little for doctors’ pay or wellbeing,” it said.

“We are clear, though, that going forward there has to be movement on pay.

“We also reminded Mr Streeting of the urgent need to provide enough jobs for doctors and bring an end to the current situation where thousands of resident doctors apply for far too few roles, leaving many unable to progress their careers and go on to be our future consultants, GPs and other specialist doctors.

“We are working to ensure strike action does not need to be repeated and will give time to explore solutions. However, doctors and patients both deserve a resolution sooner rather than later.”

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital
Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital. Picture: Alamy

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The Secretary of State had a constructive conversation with the BMA resident doctors co-chairs yesterday and agreed to continue engagement through the summer with the aim of preventing further disruption to the NHS and patients.

“We have been clear that, following a 28.9% pay rise for resident doctors, we cannot go further on pay this year, but there is shared ambition to explore and address some of the unique additional costs that resident doctors incur through their training and work.”

It comes after early analysis by NHS England claimed less than a third of resident doctors joined strike action last week.

The number of medics that took part in the walkout was down by 7.5% (1,243) on the previous round of industrial action in July last year.

However, the BMA rejected this, saying complex work schedules and doctors taking leave make this information “almost impossible to know”.

Download the new LBC app
Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

Shadow health secretary Stuart Andrew said: “Wes Streeting must urgently face down union pressure and strike threats to bring this dispute to an end – otherwise it will be patients paying the price.

“Only the Conservatives have a clear plan to stand up to union overreach by banning doctor strikes and guaranteeing minimum service levels across our health service.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey departs Westminster Magistrates' Court after being granted bail for charges of rape and sexual assault.

‘Darkest day in club history’: Furious Villareal fans sign petition against Partey signing amid rape trial

President Donald Trump has declared Putin an 'extraordinary threat to the US'

Trump declares Russia an 'extraordinary threat to the US' - as Witkoff praises ‘highly productive’ Putin talks

Erdal Ozmen, aged 45, was killed in a fatal shooting in Stoke Newington

'Deeply loved' father-of-one named as victim of fatal Stoke Newington shooting

Exclusive
Abtisam Mohamed

There should be 'no conditions' over recognising Palestinian state, says MP who was denied entry into Israel

Mango the parrot helped cops bring down a major drugs operation.

Dealer's pet parrot helps cops bring down major drugs gang

A military base in the US state of Georgia is on lockdown.

At least five soldiers shot after gunman opens fire on US army base in Georgia

A doctor found by a hospital review to have harmed dozens of bowel surgery patients has been struck off for falsifying medical records.

Doctor who harmed dozens of bowel surgery patients struck off over fake records

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after being caught with cannabis in her suitcase.

Brit drug mule mum, 24, caught 'smuggling cannabis from Thailand into Germany' avoids jail

Ghana's ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson has said.

Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million.

'I’m so, so excited': Everton sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on five-year deal

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Woodgate Aviation

Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert - as one injured

More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

Ada Bicakci

Drugged-up bus driver who fell asleep behind wheel killing girl, 9, has 'unduly lenient' sentence increased

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.

France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode
Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Anita Rose

'Evil' fugitive living 'off-grid', who murdered mother-of-six while she was walking dog, jailed for life
Empty Guinness glasses and a pint of Guinness

Government urged to introduce minimum price for alcohol

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire
President Trump recently expressed his delight that actress Sydney Sweeney was a registered member of the Republican Party

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

Jack Osbourne speaks out with emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

'My heart has hurt too much': Jack Osbourne pays emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years.

Denmark to remove Copenhagen's ‘ugly and pornographic’ mermaid statue

Ben Wazabanga and Ronique Belfon allegedly drove from Bedford to murder Ayowale Aledejana, 26 (pictured)

Couple travelled with children in car for ‘targeted’ murder, court told

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin

Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

The Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, in Florida last year.

Prince Harry walks away from charity after report laid bare 'damaging' bullying row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News