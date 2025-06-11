Robotic surgery set to soar in NHS as 90% of all keyhole surgeries to be assisted by robots in decade

11 June 2025

Bowel cancer patient Kelly Buckle, 40, is operated on during a state-of-the-art robot assisted surgery performed by the NHS at Solihull Surgical Hub in Solihull Hospital, West Midlands. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The use of robotic surgery is set to soar in the NHS in England under plans to expedite care for patients.

In 2023/24, some 70,000 robot-assisted surgeries were carried out in the NHS in England, but the number is expected to rise to around half a million over the next decade.

NHS officials said that by 2035, it is expected that nine in 10 of all keyhole surgeries will be delivered with robot assistance - up from one in five at present.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who had robot-assisted surgery when he had treatment for kidney cancer, said that innovative technologies will "transform the NHS".

NHS England said that patients who have robotic assisted-surgery tend to recover quicker and are able to leave hospital sooner.

Experts said that robotic surgery allows "greater dexterity and are easier to manipulate" compared to traditional surgery.

Surgeons control instruments using a console and a camera.

In some othopaedic procedures, robots are programmed to perform elements of procedures.

Officials said that the range of robotic-assisted procedures has widened in recent years and spans multiple areas of medicine.

Speaking ahead of a speech at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Manchester, NHS England boss Sir Jim Mackey said: "The NHS has pledged to return to shorter elective waiting times by 2029 and we are using every tool at our disposal to ensure patients get the best possible treatment.

"Expanding the use of new and exciting tech such as robotic surgery will play a huge part in this.

"Not only does it speed up the number of procedures the NHS can do, but it also means better outcomes, a faster recovery and shorter hospital stays for patients."

Mr Streeting said: "Innovative treatments and technologies that help fast track better outcomes for patients is how we transform our NHS and make it fit for the future.

"I know myself how important this is, when the NHS saved my life from kidney cancer with an operation led by a world-class surgeon being helped by a robot.

"Whether it's robotic surgery, our new health data research service to accelerate the development of new medicines, or announcing new artificial intelligence that detects skin cancer, our Plan for Change is driving forward new ways to help cut waiting lists and get patients treated on time again."

John McGrath, consultant surgeon at North Bristol NHS Trust and chair of the NHSE Steering Committee for Robotic Assisted Surgery, added: "Robot-assisted surgery is a perfect example of innovation improving patients' care and transforming the way the NHS works - the number of procedures being carried is set to rapidly grow over the next 10 years according to our analysis.

"As keyhole surgery continues to develop and scale up in the NHS, it is likely that many of these procedures will be provided with degrees of robot assistance in the future.

"Faster recovery and shorter hospital stays are not only hugely important benefits for patients undergoing surgery, if used efficiently they can have a positive impact on the rest of the system by relieving pressure on services and therefore helping to reduce waiting times."

