Government to invest millions into DNA technology in bid to treat serious illness

21 June 2025, 17:30 | Updated: 21 June 2025, 17:48

Scientist working in lab
The UK government is set to pour £650 million into DNA technology. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Government is set to pour £650 million into DNA technology in an effort to treat serious illnesses before they become a problem.

In comments first reported in the Daily Telegraph, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said new technology in areas such as genomics would help "leapfrog" illnesses.

The investment in genomics is expected to support the Government's 10-year plan for the NHS, which will see a greater focus on technology and prevention.

Mr Streeting said: "The revolution in medical science means that we can transform the NHS over the coming decade, from a service which diagnoses and treats ill health to one that predicts and prevents it.

"Genomics presents us with the opportunity to leapfrog disease, so we're in front of it rather than reacting to it."

Woman scientist working with pipette in laboratory
Woman scientist working with pipette in laboratory. Picture: Alamy

Mr Streeting has previously spoken about his desire to make the NHS more preventative, reducing rates of serious illness and saving money in the process.

The plan is also likely to see a greater role for artificial intelligence and other technologies to predict illness and allow treatment or medication to be offered much earlier.

He added: "With the power of this new technology, patients will be able to receive personalised healthcare to prevent ill health before symptoms begin, reducing the pressure on NHS services and helping people live longer, healthier lives."

Along with a greater focus on prevention, the Government's 10-year plan is expected to include Mr Streeting's two other "shifts" in the NHS.

That will see a shift away from hospitals towards more community-focused care, and from analogue to digital services.

It follows Chancellor Rachel Reeves' announcement that the Government would increase NHS funding by £29 billion per year in real terms over the next three years as it tries to cut waiting lists in line with its election promises.

