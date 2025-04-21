Sir Chris Hoy reveals he's 'doing well' following latest round of chemo following terminal prostate cancer diagnosis

21 April 2025, 23:53 | Updated: 21 April 2025, 23:56

CHRIS HOY GREAT BRITAIN STRATFORD LONDON ENGLAND 07 August 2012
CHRIS HOY GREAT BRITAIN STRATFORD LONDON ENGLAND 07 August 2012. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Chris Hoy has revealed he's 'doing well' following latest round of chemotherapy following his stage four prostate cancer diagnosis last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Olympic champion, who is currently battling terminal prostate cancer, added he is fully aware that the illness will not disappear.

Speaking on his prognosis, Sir Chris Hoy said: "I’m not saying that I’m going to be that person, but once you know something is possible, it’s a way of finding your own hope."

The champion cyclist, who has so far refused to search his condition online, instead requested a friend search for people with similar stage four cancer diagnoses, and discover who had survived the longest.

Their answer was two men - both of whom were alive more than 20 years after they were first diagnosed with the disease.

Sir Chris Hoy holding the Commonwealth baton at the launch of the Commonwealth Sport King's Baton Relay, officially starting the countdown towards the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.
Sir Chris Hoy holding the Commonwealth baton at the launch of the Commonwealth Sport King's Baton Relay, officially starting the countdown towards the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with The Times, the six-time gold medal winner announced his fitness was slowly improving following his latest round of chemotherapy.

He said: "A lot of people don’t really know what stage four means.

"With stage one, two, three, there’s a possibility you can be cured completely.

"Stage four, you can’t. Stage four essentially means you’re never going to get rid of it. It will always come back at some point; it is a terminal diagnosis.

Struggling to express the impact of his diagnosis, the cycling star added: "It takes away all the hope, because if you’ve got stage one, two or three there’s always hope that actually you can beat this.

"But instead of dwelling on it he decided to live his life pointing out ‘a lot of people are living with stage four’."

Chris Hoy
Chris Hoy. Picture: Alamy

It comes after his wife, Sarah, opened up about the Team GB icon’s battle with terminal cancer and the way her health has suffered in recent

The six-time Olympic champion, who was given between two and four years to live in 2023, revealed to supporters he was suffering from terminal prostate cancer last year.

Following Sir Chris’ diagnosis, his wife, Lady Sarra Hoy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis - which affects the brain and nerves.

Now, making a rare public appearance since falling ill, Lady Sarra has opened up about the health challenges she and her husband have faced over the last two years.

Pope Francis meets with the then Prince Charles

'He served with such devotion': King Charles leads tributes as Pope Francis dies aged 88

Pope Francis

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic church, dead at 88, Vatican announces

BAE Systems is looking to produce more explosives in the UK.

Britain to ramp up weapons production to end reliance on US and France

Elizabeth Hurley has sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a huge hint she is dating Billy Ray Cyrus.

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirm relationship as pair share sweet Easter snaps

Britain's energy supply is becoming more homegrown.

Increase in renewables has made UK energy supply 'more British', study finds

Donald Trump has reportedly held a phone call with Putin

Putin bombards Ukraine minutes after 'Easter truce' ends - as Trump says he hopes for peace deal 'this week'
London ambulance service vehicles at St Thomas NHS hospital waiting at drop off area A&E accident emergency healthcare department building Lambeth UK

Nearly 50,000 A&E patients had ‘trolley waits’ of 24 hours or more last year

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Incels ‘need speed dating to reengage with mainstream society’ claims world-leading expert

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'

Boy, 14, dies after van leaves motorway and collides with tree - as father remains in 'serious condition'
Huge blaze breaks out in east London tower block - as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze

Huge blaze breaks out in east London tower block - as more than 100 firefighters tackle blaze

